Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di High Infidelity

High Infidelity è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di High Infidelity:

La canzone parla di infedeltà.

Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights (3am edition)!

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo High Infidelity:

[Verse 1]

Lock broken, slur spoken

Wound open, game token

I didn’t know you were keeping count

Rain soaking, blind hoping

You said I was freeloading

I didn’t know you were keeping count

[Chorus]

High infidelity

Put on your records and regret me

I bent the truth too far tonight

I was dancing around, dancing around it

High infidelity

Put on your headphones and burn my city

Your picket fence is sharp as knives

I was dancing around, dancing around it

[Refrain]

Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?

Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?

[Verse 2]

Storm coming, good husband

Bad omen

Dragged my feet right down the aisle

At the house lonely, good money

I’d pay if you’d just know me

Seemed like the right thing at the time

[Refrain]

You know there’s many different ways

That you can kill the one you love

The slowest way is never loving them enough

Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?

Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?

[Chorus]

High infidelity

Put on your records and regret me

I bent the truth too far tonight

I was dancing around, dancing around it

High infidelity

Put on your headphones and burn my city

Your picket fence is sharp as knives

I was dancing around, dancing around it

[Refrain]

Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?

Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?

You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love

The slowest way is never loving them enough

[Chorus]

High infidelity

Put on your records and regret meeting me

I bent the truth too far tonight

I was dancing around, dancing around it

High infidelity

Put on your headphones and burn my city

Your picket fence is sharp as knives

I was dancing around, dancing around it

[Outro]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Woo, woo, woo

Woo

Ooh, ooh, ohh

Woo, woo, woo

There’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love

And it’s never enough, it’s never enough

Lock broken, slur spoken

Wound open, game token

I didn’t know you were keeping count

Rain soaking, blind hoping

You said I was freeloading

I didn’t know you were keeping count

But oh, you were keeping count

Traduzione High Infidelity:

In Aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.