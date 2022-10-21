Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di The Great War

The Great War è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di The Great War:

In aggiornamento.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Great War:

[Verse 1]

My knuckles were bruised like violets

Suckerpunching walls, cursed you as I sleep talked

Spineless in my tomb of silence

Tore your banners down, took the battle underground

And maybe it was ego swinging

Maybe, it was her

Flashes of the battle come back to me in a blur

[Chorus]

All that blood shed, crimson and clover

Uh-huh, sweet dream was over

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the Great War

Always remember

Uh-huh, tears on the lеtter

I vowed not to cry anymore

If wе survived the Great War

[Verse 2]

You drew up some good faith treaties

I drew curtains closed, drank my poison all alone

You said I have to trust more freely

But diesel is desire, you were playing with fire

And maybe it’s the past that’s talking

Screaming from a crypt

Telling me to punish you for things you never did

So I justified it

[Chorus]

All that blood shed, crimson and clover

Uh-huh, the bombs were close and

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the Great War

Always remember

Uh-huh, the burning embers

I vowed not to fight anymore

If we survived the Great War

Uh-huh, uh-huh

[Bridge]

It turned into something bigger

Somewhere in the haze got a sense I’d been betrayed

Your finger on my hair pin triggers

Hold you down on that icy ground, looked up at me with honor and truth

Broken and blue, so I called off the troops

That was the night I nearly lost you

I really thought I lost you

We can plant a memory garden

Say a solemn prayer, place a poppy in my hair

There’s no morning glory, it was war, it wasn’t fair

And we will never go back

[Chorus]

To that bloodshed, crimson and clover

Uh-huh, the worst was over

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the Great War

Always remember

Uh-huh, we burn for better

I vow I will always be yours

‘Cause we survived the Great War

Uh-huh, uh-huh

I will always be yours

‘Cause we survived the Great War

Uh-huh

I vow I will always be yours

Traduzione The Great War:

In Aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.