Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di The Great War

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor swift Midnights 3am edition

The Great War è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di The Great War:

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Great War:

[Verse 1]
My knuckles were bruised like violets
Suckerpunching walls, cursed you as I sleep talked
Spineless in my tomb of silence
Tore your banners down, took the battle underground
And maybe it was ego swinging
Maybe, it was her
Flashes of the battle come back to me in a blur

[Chorus]
All that blood shed, crimson and clover
Uh-huh, sweet dream was over
My hand was the one you reached for
All throughout the Great War

Always remember
Uh-huh, tears on the lеtter
I vowed not to cry anymore
If wе survived the Great War

[Verse 2]
You drew up some good faith treaties
I drew curtains closed, drank my poison all alone
You said I have to trust more freely
But diesel is desire, you were playing with fire
And maybe it’s the past that’s talking
Screaming from a crypt
Telling me to punish you for things you never did
So I justified it

[Chorus]
All that blood shed, crimson and clover
Uh-huh, the bombs were close and
My hand was the one you reached for
All throughout the Great War

Always remember
Uh-huh, the burning embers
I vowed not to fight anymore
If we survived the Great War
Uh-huh, uh-huh

[Bridge]
It turned into something bigger
Somewhere in the haze got a sense I’d been betrayed
Your finger on my hair pin triggers
Hold you down on that icy ground, looked up at me with honor and truth
Broken and blue, so I called off the troops

That was the night I nearly lost you
I really thought I lost you
We can plant a memory garden
Say a solemn prayer, place a poppy in my hair
There’s no morning glory, it was war, it wasn’t fair
And we will never go back

[Chorus]
To that bloodshed, crimson and clover
Uh-huh, the worst was over
My hand was the one you reached for
All throughout the Great War
Always remember
Uh-huh, we burn for better
I vow I will always be yours
‘Cause we survived the Great War
Uh-huh, uh-huh
I will always be yours
‘Cause we survived the Great War
Uh-huh
I vow I will always be yours

Traduzione The Great War:

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

