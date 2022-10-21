Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di The Great War scritto da Laura Boni 21 Ottobre 2022 The Great War è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s. Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz. Significato di The Great War: In aggiornamento. Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights (3am edition)! Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo The Great War: [Verse 1] My knuckles were bruised like violets Suckerpunching walls, cursed you as I sleep talked Spineless in my tomb of silence Tore your banners down, took the battle underground And maybe it was ego swinging Maybe, it was her Flashes of the battle come back to me in a blur [Chorus] All that blood shed, crimson and clover Uh-huh, sweet dream was over My hand was the one you reached for All throughout the Great War Always remember Uh-huh, tears on the lеtter I vowed not to cry anymore If wе survived the Great War [Verse 2] You drew up some good faith treaties I drew curtains closed, drank my poison all alone You said I have to trust more freely But diesel is desire, you were playing with fire And maybe it’s the past that’s talking Screaming from a crypt Telling me to punish you for things you never did So I justified it [Chorus] All that blood shed, crimson and clover Uh-huh, the bombs were close and My hand was the one you reached for All throughout the Great War Always remember Uh-huh, the burning embers I vowed not to fight anymore If we survived the Great War Uh-huh, uh-huh [Bridge] It turned into something bigger Somewhere in the haze got a sense I’d been betrayed Your finger on my hair pin triggers Hold you down on that icy ground, looked up at me with honor and truth Broken and blue, so I called off the troops That was the night I nearly lost you I really thought I lost you We can plant a memory garden Say a solemn prayer, place a poppy in my hair There’s no morning glory, it was war, it wasn’t fair And we will never go back [Chorus] To that bloodshed, crimson and clover Uh-huh, the worst was over My hand was the one you reached for All throughout the Great War Always remember Uh-huh, we burn for better I vow I will always be yours ‘Cause we survived the Great War Uh-huh, uh-huh I will always be yours ‘Cause we survived the Great War Uh-huh I vow I will always be yours Traduzione The Great War: In Aggiornamento Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album: Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno. “Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita. Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.