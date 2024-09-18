Shawn Mendes – That’ll Be the Day: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 18 Settembre 2024 That’ll Be the Day è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows. Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live in cui l’artista canadese ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone. Testo That’ll Be the Day di Shawn Mendes [Verse 1] Come over, baby, let’s start a little home It’s somebody I don’t know, doesn’t matter what you say It’s not ever gonna change, you can fight the truth ‘Til your face turns blue, this love is here to stay [Chorus] But there’ll be a day when I don’t hear a sound I’ll be six feet under ground And that’ll be the day I lose you Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah That’ll be the day I lose you Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah That’ll be the day [Verse 2] I could pretend that I have a chance At another romance, but, honey, in the end Even if I tried, I’ll be wasting breath I’ll be faking sex ‘cause you’ll be on my mind But there will be a day when I don’t hear a sound I’ll be six feet underground And that’ll be the day I lose you [Chorus] But there’ll be a day when I don’t hear a sound I’ll be six feet under ground And that’ll be the day I lose you Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah That’ll be the day I lose you Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh [Bridge] Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah That’ll be the day I lose you Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah That’ll be the day I lose you, no, yeah Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah That’ll be the day I lose you, yeah Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh [Outro] Will you come over tonight? We can swallow our pride And we can swallow some wine Traduzione [Strofa 1] Vieni, tesoro, iniziamo un po’ a casa È qualcuno che non conosco, non importa cosa dici Non cambierà mai, puoi combattere la verità Finché la tua faccia non diventerà blu, questo amore è qui per restare [Ritornello] Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra E quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì Quello sarà il giorno [Strofa 2] Potrei fingere di avere una possibilità In un’altra storia d’amore, ma, tesoro, alla fine Anche se ci provassi, sprecherei fiato Fingerò sesso perché sarai nella mia mente Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra E quel giorno ti perderò [Chorus] Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra E quel giorno ti perderò Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh [Bridge] Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò, no, sì Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò, sì Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh [Outro] Verrai stasera? Possiamo ingoiare il nostro orgoglio E possiamo ingoiare un po’ di vino Cosa ne pensate di That’ll Be the Day di Shawn Mendes?