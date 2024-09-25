Shawn Mendes – Heavy: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 25 Settembre 2024 Heavy è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows. Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live in cui l’artista canadese ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone. Testo Heavy di Shawn Mendes [Chorus] It’s been so heavy, yeah And it’s been so long Running from everything now And nothing at all You’ve been right there Tryna help me through Now I’m finally ready To let you [Post-Chorus] I’m tired of all these nights awake Carrying this weight It’s been so heavy, yeah [Verse] I’ve been so lonely, running from home I’ve been on my own now for way too long You’ve been tryna talk to me, to gimme the truth Now I’m finally ready to let you [Pre-Chorus] I’m tired of all these nights awake Carrying this weight [Chorus] It’s been so heavy, yeah And it’s been so long Running from everything now And nothing at all You’ve been right therе Tryna help me through Now I’m finally ready To lеt you [Bridge] (Ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh) To let you, oh, no, yeah (Ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh) [Outro] And it’s been so heavy, yeah And it’s been so long, yeah (Ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh) It’s been so heavy And it’s been so long Running from everything now And nothing at all Traduzione [Coro] È stato così pesante, sì Ed è passato così tanto tempo Scappare da tutto adesso E niente di niente Sei stato proprio lì Cerca di aiutarmi Ora sono finalmente pronto Per lasciarti [Post-Ritornello] Sono stanco di tutte queste notti sveglio Portare questo peso È stato così pesante, sì [Versetto] Mi sono sentito così solo, scappando da casa Sono da solo ormai da troppo tempo Hai provato a parlarmi, a dirmi la verità Ora sono finalmente pronto a lasciartelo fare [Pre-ritornello] Sono stanco di tutte queste notti sveglio Portare questo peso [Coro] È stato così pesante, sì Ed è passato così tanto tempo Scappare da tutto adesso E niente di niente Sei stato proprio lì Cerca di aiutarmi Ora sono finalmente pronto Per lasciarti [Ponte] (Ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh) Per permetterti, oh, no, sì (Ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh) [Altro] Ed è stato così pesante, sì Ed è passato così tanto tempo, sì (Ooh-ooh) (Ooh-ooh) È stato così pesante Ed è passato così tanto tempo Scappare da tutto adesso E niente di niente Cosa ne pensate di Heavy di Shawn Mendes?