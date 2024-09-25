GingerGeneration.it

Shawn Mendes – Heavy: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Heavy è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows.

Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live in cui l’artista canadese ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone.

Testo Heavy di Shawn Mendes

[Chorus]
It’s been so heavy, yeah
And it’s been so long
Running from everything now
And nothing at all
You’ve been right there
Tryna help me through
Now I’m finally ready
To let you

[Post-Chorus]
I’m tired of all these nights awake
Carrying this weight
It’s been so heavy, yeah

[Verse]
I’ve been so lonely, running from home
I’ve been on my own now for way too long
You’ve been tryna talk to me, to gimme the truth
Now I’m finally ready to let you

[Pre-Chorus]
I’m tired of all these nights awake
Carrying this weight

[Chorus]
It’s been so heavy, yeah
And it’s been so long
Running from everything now
And nothing at all
You’ve been right therе
Tryna help me through
Now I’m finally ready
To lеt you

[Bridge]
(Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)
To let you, oh, no, yeah (Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)

[Outro]
And it’s been so heavy, yeah
And it’s been so long, yeah (Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)
It’s been so heavy
And it’s been so long
Running from everything now
And nothing at all

Traduzione

[Coro]
È stato così pesante, sì
Ed è passato così tanto tempo
Scappare da tutto adesso
E niente di niente
Sei stato proprio lì
Cerca di aiutarmi
Ora sono finalmente pronto
Per lasciarti

[Post-Ritornello]
Sono stanco di tutte queste notti sveglio
Portare questo peso
È stato così pesante, sì

[Versetto]
Mi sono sentito così solo, scappando da casa
Sono da solo ormai da troppo tempo
Hai provato a parlarmi, a dirmi la verità
Ora sono finalmente pronto a lasciartelo fare

[Pre-ritornello]
Sono stanco di tutte queste notti sveglio
Portare questo peso

[Coro]
È stato così pesante, sì
Ed è passato così tanto tempo
Scappare da tutto adesso
E niente di niente
Sei stato proprio lì
Cerca di aiutarmi
Ora sono finalmente pronto
Per lasciarti

[Ponte]
(Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)
Per permetterti, oh, no, sì (Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)

[Altro]
Ed è stato così pesante, sì
Ed è passato così tanto tempo, sì (Ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh)
È stato così pesante
Ed è passato così tanto tempo
Scappare da tutto adesso
E niente di niente

Cosa ne pensate di Heavy di Shawn Mendes?

