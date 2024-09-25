Shawn Mendes – Heavy: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

Heavy è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows.

Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live in cui l’artista canadese ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone.

Testo Heavy di Shawn Mendes

[Chorus]

It’s been so heavy, yeah

And it’s been so long

Running from everything now

And nothing at all

You’ve been right there

Tryna help me through

Now I’m finally ready

To let you

[Post-Chorus]

I’m tired of all these nights awake

Carrying this weight

It’s been so heavy, yeah

[Verse]

I’ve been so lonely, running from home

I’ve been on my own now for way too long

You’ve been tryna talk to me, to gimme the truth

Now I’m finally ready to let you

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m tired of all these nights awake

Carrying this weight

[Chorus]

It’s been so heavy, yeah

And it’s been so long

Running from everything now

And nothing at all

You’ve been right therе

Tryna help me through

Now I’m finally ready

To lеt you

[Bridge]

(Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

To let you, oh, no, yeah (Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

[Outro]

And it’s been so heavy, yeah

And it’s been so long, yeah (Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

It’s been so heavy

And it’s been so long

Running from everything now

And nothing at all

Traduzione

[Coro]

È stato così pesante, sì

Ed è passato così tanto tempo

Scappare da tutto adesso

E niente di niente

Sei stato proprio lì

Cerca di aiutarmi

Ora sono finalmente pronto

Per lasciarti

[Post-Ritornello]

Sono stanco di tutte queste notti sveglio

Portare questo peso

È stato così pesante, sì

[Versetto]

Mi sono sentito così solo, scappando da casa

Sono da solo ormai da troppo tempo

Hai provato a parlarmi, a dirmi la verità

Ora sono finalmente pronto a lasciartelo fare

[Pre-ritornello]

Sono stanco di tutte queste notti sveglio

Portare questo peso

[Coro]

È stato così pesante, sì

Ed è passato così tanto tempo

Scappare da tutto adesso

E niente di niente

Sei stato proprio lì

Cerca di aiutarmi

Ora sono finalmente pronto

Per lasciarti

[Ponte]

(Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

Per permetterti, oh, no, sì (Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

[Altro]

Ed è stato così pesante, sì

Ed è passato così tanto tempo, sì (Ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh)

È stato così pesante

Ed è passato così tanto tempo

Scappare da tutto adesso

E niente di niente

Cosa ne pensate di Heavy di Shawn Mendes?