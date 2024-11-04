Jin – I’ll be there: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 4 Novembre 2024 Jin (진) dei BTS ha pubblicato I’ll Be There venerdì 25 ottobre 2024. Il brano, dall’allegra melodia, è una dichiarazione d’affetto rivolta ai fan ed è stato prodotto da Pdogg, EVAN (KOR) e GHSTLOOP. I’ll Be There è stato scritto da MAX, Pdogg, oltre che dallo stesso Jin, insieme a GHSTLOOP, EVAN (KOR), Martin Masarov e 조윤경 (Cho Yun Kyoung). Il video ufficiale Testo I’ll Be There di Jin [Intro] Woo One, two, three [Verse 1] 이리저리 바쁘게 산 사람들 힘든 세상 어떻게 막 살아 들 Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh) Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh) 작은 것보단 큰 걸 더 주는 일 그걸 위해 나는 살아가 (Ow) [Chorus] I will be there forever (Forever) 난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah) 네게 전할게 이 노래로 I swear that I will always sing for you Sing for you, oh-oh-oh I’ll be there for you [Post-Chorus] Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh) Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh I’ll be there for you See upcoming rock shows [Verse 2] 그저 웃으면 돼 모두가 느끼게 환하게 웃어줘 다 행복할 수 있게 Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh) It don’t matter the time It don’t matter the place 특별하지 않은 걸 더 특별하게 (Ow) [Chorus] I will be there forever (Forever) 난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there for you) There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah) 네게 전할게 이 노래로 I swear that I will always sing for you Sing for you, oh-oh-oh I’ll be there for you [Post-Chorus] Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah) Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh I’ll be there for you [Bridge] 기분이 울적할 때 (Woah) 혼자라고 느낄 때 (때) 기대고 싶어질 때 I’ll be there for you One, two, three [Chorus] I will be there forever (Forever) 난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there for you) There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, no, no) 네게 전할게 이 노래로 I swear that I will always sing for you Sing for you, oh-oh-oh I’ll be there for you [Post-Chorus] Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh I’ll be there for you Traduzione [Intro] Woo Uno, due, tre [Strofa 1] Tutte queste persone impegnate Come fa qualcuno a cavarsela in questo mondo difficile Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh) Dare qualcosa di più grande delle piccole cose È per questo che vivo [Ritornello] Sarò lì per sempre Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te Ci sarò per te Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh) Con questa canzone ti dico Giuro che canterò sempre per te Canta per te Oh-oh-oh Sarò lì per te [Post-Ritornello] Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh) Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh Sarò lì per te [Strofa 2] Sorridi e basta Così tutti possono sentirlo Sorridi luminoso, possiamo essere tutti felici Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh) Non importa il momento Non importa il posto Prendi l’ordinario, rendilo straordinario [Ritornello] Sarò lì per sempre Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te Lì per te Oh oh oh (oh oh oh) Con questa canzone ti dico Giuro che canterò sempre per te Canta per te Oh oh oh Sarò lì per te [Post-Ritornello] Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah) Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Sarò lì per te [Ponte] Quando ti senti giù Quando ti senti solo Quando hai bisogno di qualcuno su cui contare Sarò lì per te [Ritornello] Sarò lì per sempre Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te Lì per te Oh oh oh (oh oh oh) Con questa canzone ti dico Giuro che canterò sempre per te Canta per te Oh oh oh Sarò lì per te [Post-Ritornello] Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh Sarò lì per te Cosa ne pensate di I’ll Be There di Jin?