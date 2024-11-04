Jin – I’ll be there: video, testo e traduzione

Jin (진) dei BTS ha pubblicato I’ll Be There venerdì 25 ottobre 2024. Il brano, dall’allegra melodia, è una dichiarazione d’affetto rivolta ai fan ed è stato prodotto da Pdogg, EVAN (KOR) e GHSTLOOP.

I’ll Be There è stato scritto da MAX, Pdogg, oltre che dallo stesso Jin, insieme a GHSTLOOP, EVAN (KOR), Martin Masarov e 조윤경 (Cho Yun Kyoung).

Il video ufficiale

Testo I’ll Be There di Jin

[Intro]

Woo

One, two, three

[Verse 1]

이리저리 바쁘게 산 사람들

힘든 세상 어떻게 막 살아 들

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

작은 것보단 큰 걸 더 주는 일

그걸 위해 나는 살아가 (Ow)

[Chorus]

I will be there forever (Forever)

난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)

네게 전할게 이 노래로

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I’ll be there for you

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I’ll be there for you

See upcoming rock shows

[Verse 2]

그저 웃으면 돼

모두가 느끼게

환하게 웃어줘 다 행복할 수 있게

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

It don’t matter the time

It don’t matter the place

특별하지 않은 걸 더 특별하게 (Ow)

[Chorus]

I will be there forever (Forever)

난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there for you)

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)

네게 전할게 이 노래로

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I’ll be there for you

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I’ll be there for you

[Bridge]

기분이 울적할 때 (Woah)

혼자라고 느낄 때 (때)

기대고 싶어질 때

I’ll be there for you

One, two, three

[Chorus]

I will be there forever (Forever)

난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there for you)

There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, no, no)

네게 전할게 이 노래로

I swear that I will always sing for you

Sing for you, oh-oh-oh

I’ll be there for you

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I’ll be there for you

Traduzione

[Intro]

Woo

Uno, due, tre

[Strofa 1]

Tutte queste persone impegnate

Come fa qualcuno a cavarsela in questo mondo difficile

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

Dare qualcosa di più grande delle piccole cose

È per questo che vivo

[Ritornello]

Sarò lì per sempre

Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te

Ci sarò per te

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

Con questa canzone ti dico

Giuro che canterò sempre per te

Canta per te

Oh-oh-oh

Sarò lì per te

[Post-Ritornello]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Sarò lì per te

[Strofa 2]

Sorridi e basta

Così tutti possono sentirlo

Sorridi luminoso, possiamo essere tutti felici

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)

Non importa il momento

Non importa il posto

Prendi l’ordinario, rendilo straordinario

[Ritornello]

Sarò lì per sempre

Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te

Lì per te

Oh oh oh (oh oh oh)

Con questa canzone ti dico

Giuro che canterò sempre per te

Canta per te

Oh oh oh

Sarò lì per te

[Post-Ritornello]

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Sarò lì per te

[Ponte]

Quando ti senti giù

Quando ti senti solo

Quando hai bisogno di qualcuno su cui contare

Sarò lì per te

[Ritornello]

Sarò lì per sempre

Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te

Lì per te

Oh oh oh (oh oh oh)

Con questa canzone ti dico

Giuro che canterò sempre per te

Canta per te

Oh oh oh

Sarò lì per te

[Post-Ritornello]

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Sarò lì per te

Cosa ne pensate di I’ll Be There di Jin?