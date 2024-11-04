GingerGeneration.it

Jin – I’ll be there: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
jin i'll be there

Jin (진) dei BTS ha pubblicato I’ll Be There venerdì 25 ottobre 2024. Il brano, dall’allegra melodia, è una dichiarazione d’affetto rivolta ai fan ed è stato prodotto da Pdogg, EVAN (KOR) e GHSTLOOP.

I’ll Be There è stato scritto da MAX, Pdogg, oltre che dallo stesso Jin, insieme a GHSTLOOP, EVAN (KOR), Martin Masarov e 조윤경 (Cho Yun Kyoung).

Testo I’ll Be There di Jin

[Intro]
Woo
One, two, three

[Verse 1]
이리저리 바쁘게 산 사람들
힘든 세상 어떻게 막 살아 들
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
작은 것보단 큰 걸 더 주는 일
그걸 위해 나는 살아가 (Ow)

[Chorus]
I will be there forever (Forever)
난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)
네게 전할게 이 노래로
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I’ll be there for you

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I’ll be there for you
[Verse 2]
그저 웃으면 돼
모두가 느끼게
환하게 웃어줘 다 행복할 수 있게
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
It don’t matter the time
It don’t matter the place
특별하지 않은 걸 더 특별하게 (Ow)

[Chorus]
I will be there forever (Forever)
난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there for you)
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Yeah, yeah)
네게 전할게 이 노래로
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I’ll be there for you

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I’ll be there for you

[Bridge]
기분이 울적할 때 (Woah)
혼자라고 느낄 때 (때)
기대고 싶어질 때
I’ll be there for you
One, two, three

[Chorus]
I will be there forever (Forever)
난 변하지 않아 I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there for you)
There for you, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh; Oh, no, no)
네게 전할게 이 노래로
I swear that I will always sing for you
Sing for you, oh-oh-oh
I’ll be there for you

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I’ll be there for you

Traduzione

[Intro]
Woo
Uno, due, tre

[Strofa 1]
Tutte queste persone impegnate
Come fa qualcuno a cavarsela in questo mondo difficile
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
Dare qualcosa di più grande delle piccole cose
È per questo che vivo

[Ritornello]
Sarò lì per sempre
Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te
Ci sarò per te
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
Con questa canzone ti dico
Giuro che canterò sempre per te
Canta per te
Oh-oh-oh
Sarò lì per te

[Post-Ritornello]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh (Oh)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Sarò lì per te

[Strofa 2]
Sorridi e basta
Così tutti possono sentirlo
Sorridi luminoso, possiamo essere tutti felici
Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh)
Non importa il momento
Non importa il posto
Prendi l’ordinario, rendilo straordinario

[Ritornello]
Sarò lì per sempre
Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te
Lì per te
Oh oh oh (oh oh oh)
Con questa canzone ti dico
Giuro che canterò sempre per te
Canta per te
Oh oh oh
Sarò lì per te

[Post-Ritornello]
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Sarò lì per te

[Ponte]
Quando ti senti giù
Quando ti senti solo
Quando hai bisogno di qualcuno su cui contare
Sarò lì per te

[Ritornello]
Sarò lì per sempre
Resterò lo stesso, sarò lì per te
Lì per te
Oh oh oh (oh oh oh)
Con questa canzone ti dico
Giuro che canterò sempre per te
Canta per te
Oh oh oh
Sarò lì per te

[Post-Ritornello]
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Sarò lì per te

Giovanna Codella

La musica è la mia più grande passione ed è il mezzo per interpretare il mondo che mi circonda. Nella scrittura di articoli quanto nel canto, amo esplorare stili diversi, dal pop britannico al K-pop, dal rap alla musica italiana: ogni forma d'espressione è un'avventura da vivere e ogni artista un universo da scoprire.

