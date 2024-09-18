Shawn Mendes – That’ll Be the Day: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

That’ll Be the Day è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows.

Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live in cui l’artista canadese ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone.

Il pezzo sembra esplorare temi di perdita e di dolore ma anche la speranza di un futuro migliore ed è caratterizzato da una melodia intensa e da un arrangiamento che mette in risalto la sua voce potente, ma al tempo stesso delicata ed emotiva.

Testo That’ll Be the Day di Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]

Come over, baby, let’s start a little home

It’s somebody I don’t know, doesn’t matter what you say

It’s not ever gonna change, you can fight the truth

‘Til your face turns blue, this love is here to stay

[Chorus]

But there’ll be a day when I don’t hear a sound

I’ll be six feet under ground

And that’ll be the day I lose you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah

That’ll be the day I lose you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah

That’ll be the day

[Verse 2]

I could pretend that I have a chance

At another romance, but, honey, in the end

Even if I tried, I’ll be wasting breath

I’ll be faking sex ‘cause you’ll be on my mind

But there will be a day when I don’t hear a sound

I’ll be six feet underground

And that’ll be the day I lose you

[Chorus]

But there’ll be a day when I don’t hear a sound

I’ll be six feet under ground

And that’ll be the day I lose you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah

That’ll be the day I lose you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Bridge]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah

That’ll be the day I lose you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah

That’ll be the day I lose you, no, yeah

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah

That’ll be the day I lose you, yeah

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Outro]

Will you come over tonight?

We can swallow our pride

And we can swallow some wine

Traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Vieni, tesoro, iniziamo un po’ a casa

È qualcuno che non conosco, non importa cosa dici

Non cambierà mai, puoi combattere la verità

Finché la tua faccia non diventerà blu, questo amore è qui per restare

[Ritornello]

Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono

Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra

E quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì

Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì

Quello sarà il giorno

[Strofa 2]

Potrei fingere di avere una possibilità

In un’altra storia d’amore, ma, tesoro, alla fine

Anche se ci provassi, sprecherei fiato

Fingerò sesso perché sarai nella mia mente

Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono

Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra

E quel giorno ti perderò

[Chorus]

Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono

Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra

E quel giorno ti perderò

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì

Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Bridge]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì

Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì

Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò, no, sì

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì

Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò, sì

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Outro]

Verrai stasera?

Possiamo ingoiare il nostro orgoglio

E possiamo ingoiare un po’ di vino

Cosa ne pensate di That’ll Be the Day di Shawn Mendes?