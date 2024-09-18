GingerGeneration.it

Shawn Mendes – That’ll Be the Day: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Isn't that enough shawn mendes

That’ll Be the Day è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows.

Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live in cui l’artista canadese ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone.

Il pezzo sembra esplorare temi di perdita e di dolore ma anche la speranza di un futuro migliore ed è caratterizzato da una melodia intensa e da un arrangiamento che mette in risalto la sua voce potente, ma al tempo stesso delicata ed emotiva.

Testo That’ll Be the Day di Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]
Come over, baby, let’s start a little home
It’s somebody I don’t know, doesn’t matter what you say
It’s not ever gonna change, you can fight the truth
‘Til your face turns blue, this love is here to stay

[Chorus]
But there’ll be a day when I don’t hear a sound
I’ll be six feet under ground
And that’ll be the day I lose you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah
That’ll be the day I lose you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah
That’ll be the day

[Verse 2]
I could pretend that I have a chance
At another romance, but, honey, in the end
Even if I tried, I’ll be wasting breath
I’ll be faking sex ‘cause you’ll be on my mind
But there will be a day when I don’t hear a sound
I’ll be six feet underground
And that’ll be the day I lose you

[Chorus]
But there’ll be a day when I don’t hear a sound
I’ll be six feet under ground
And that’ll be the day I lose you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah
That’ll be the day I lose you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Bridge]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah
That’ll be the day I lose you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah
That’ll be the day I lose you, no, yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, yeah
That’ll be the day I lose you, yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Outro]
Will you come over tonight?
We can swallow our pride
And we can swallow some wine

Traduzione

[Strofa 1]
Vieni, tesoro, iniziamo un po’ a casa
È qualcuno che non conosco, non importa cosa dici
Non cambierà mai, puoi combattere la verità
Finché la tua faccia non diventerà blu, questo amore è qui per restare

[Ritornello]
Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono
Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra
E quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì
Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì
Quello sarà il giorno

[Strofa 2]
Potrei fingere di avere una possibilità
In un’altra storia d’amore, ma, tesoro, alla fine
Anche se ci provassi, sprecherei fiato
Fingerò sesso perché sarai nella mia mente
Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono
Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra
E quel giorno ti perderò

[Chorus]
Ma ci sarà un giorno in cui non sentirò alcun suono
Sarò a sei piedi sottoterra
E quel giorno ti perderò
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì
Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Bridge]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì
Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì
Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò, no, sì
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, sì
Quello sarà il giorno in cui ti perderò, sì
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Outro]
Verrai stasera?
Possiamo ingoiare il nostro orgoglio
E possiamo ingoiare un po’ di vino

Giovanna Codella

La musica è la mia più grande passione ed è il mezzo per interpretare il mondo che mi circonda. Nella scrittura di articoli quanto nel canto, amo esplorare stili diversi, dal pop britannico al K-pop, dal rap alla musica italiana: ogni forma d'espressione è un'avventura da vivere e ogni artista un universo da scoprire.

