Naya Rivera: ecco il commovente messaggio dell’ex marito Ryan Dorsey

Ryan Dorsey, ex marito di Naya Rivera e padre del piccolo Josey, ha rotto il silenzio parlando della tragica scomparsa dell’attrice. Dopo circa due settimane dal ritrovamento del corpo di Naya, anche lui ha voluto esprimere il suo cordoglio social ringraziando anche tutti coloro che hanno speso un pensiero per lui e per la ragazza.
Ecco il messaggio di Ryan Dorsey per Naya Rivera
Tutto ciò è ingiusto. Non ci sono abbastanza parole per descrivere il vuoto che ha lasciato. Non posso credere alla vita adesso. Eri qui… eravamo andati a nuotare insieme a Josey il giorno prima. La vita non è giusta. Non so cosa dire. Sono grato per il nostro viaggio insieme che ci ha unito e dato il nostro piccolo ometto. Mi ricordo come ti arrabbiavi ogni volta quando facevo video di continuo e mi dicevi smettila! Sono felice di non averti ascoltato. Ho migliaia di video che Josey avrà per sempre e saprà che la sua mamma lo amava più della vita e quanto ci siamo divertiti insieme mentre lui cresceva. La vita è fatta di momenti belli e momenti brutti, a quelli brutti lo saranno un po’ meno con Josey perché una parte di te sarà sempre qui. Non dimenticherà mai da dove viene. Ci manchi. Ti ameremo per sempre. Ti amo Meep.
This is so unfair…there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say…I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you…thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive…forget…don't hold grudges….if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know….you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️
La morte di Naya Rivera
L’attrice, diventata famosa grazie al ruolo di Santana Lopez in Glee, era scomparsa l’8 luglio dopo una gita sul Lake Piru insieme al figlio. Il suo corpo è stato ritrovato il 13 luglio, giorno dell’anniversario della morte di Cory Monteith. La polizia ha potuto praticamente identificare il corpo immediatamente. L’autopsia eseguita il giorno dopo ha confermato la morte per annegamento e la pista dell’incidente: non sono infatti state trovate tracce di droga e alcool nel suo corpo.