Heather Morris balla sulle note di una canzone di Naya Rivera

Heather Morris ha continuato a rendere omaggio alla scomparsa della sua amica e collega Naya Rivera. In un lungo post pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram l’attrice di Glee parla di come sia difficile affrontare un lutto e come ognuno cerca di superare la cosa a modo suo.
Una cosa che l’aiuta molto è ballare, ballare sulle note delle canzoni di Naya. Brani inediti mai rilasciati che però i suoi amici cari conoscevano alla perfezione.
Ecco il ricordo di Heather Morris
Voglio condividere qualcosa di davvero personale con voi. Il lutto viene affrontato da tutti noi in modo molto diverso ma una cosa è certa: è difficile circondarsi di gioia quando non ti sembra di far abbastanza per ricordare la persona che non c’è più. In queste settimane sono arrivata a 1milione di follower. All’inizio ero scocciata perché so che tutto questo è arrivato da una tragedia, ma allo stesso tempo penso che è il vostro modo per circondarmi d’amore. Vedo voi angeli che mettete le vostre ali protettive intorno a me. Allora ho deciso di celebrare questo momento con un tributo a Naya e alla sua musica e alla sua voce, che sarà sempre la mia preferita.
