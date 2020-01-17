Jonas Brothers: video, testo e traduzione di What A Man Gotta Do

I Jonas Brothers sono tornati con un nuovo singolo e un video dal titolo What A Man Gotta DoWhat A Man Gotta Do. Il video con Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas e Kevin Jonas vede protagoniste anche le Jonas Sisters, ossia le mogli dei 3 ragazzi: Danielle, Priyanka Chopra e Sophie Turner.
Qui per guardare il video di What A Man Gotta Do dei Jonas Brothers
Testo
Cut my heart about one, two times
Don’t need to question the reason, I’m yours, I’m yours
I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile
‘Cause you got no flaws, no flaws
Sign me up for the full-time, I’m yours, all yours [Chorus] So, what a man gotta do?
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta say?
What a man gotta pray?
To be your last good night and your first good day
So, what a man gotta do?
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta do?
What a man gotta prove?
To be totally locked up by you [Verse 2] You was tryna be wasting time
On stupid people in cheap lines, I’m sure, I’m sure
So I’d give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collar
And I’ll come build us, build us
I’m not tryin’ to be your part-time lover
Sign me up for the full-time, I’m yours, I’m yours, woo!
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta say?
What a man gotta pray?
To be your last good night and your first good day
So, what a man gotta do?
What a man gotta do?
To be totally locked up by you
What a man gotta do?
What a man gotta prove?
To be totally locked up by you [Bridge] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Tell me what a man gotta do? [Chorus] So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)
What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)
To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)
What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)
What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)
To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)
So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)
What a man gotta do? (Woah)
To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)
What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)
What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)
To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)
Traduzione dei Jonas Brothers
Tagliami il cuore circa una, due volte
Non ho bisogno di mettere in discussione il motivo, sono tuo, sono tuo
So che l’altro perde una rissa solo per vederti sorridere
Perché non hai difetti, difetti
Non sto cercando di essere il tuo amante part-time
Iscrivimi a tempo pieno, sono tuo, tutto tuo
Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?
Cosa deve fare un uomo?
Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te
Cosa deve dire un uomo?
Che uomo deve pregare?
Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno
Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?
Cosa deve fare un uomo?
Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te
Cosa deve fare un uomo?
Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?
Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te
Stavi cercando di perdere tempo
Su persone stupide a basso costo, ne sono sicuro, ne sono sicuro
Quindi darei un milione di dollari solo per afferrarmi per il bavero
E verrò a costruirci, a costruirci
Non sto cercando di essere il tuo amante part-time
Iscrivimi a tempo pieno, sono tuo, sono tuo, woo!
Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?
Cosa deve fare un uomo?
Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te
Cosa deve dire un uomo?
Che uomo deve pregare?
Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno
Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?
Cosa deve fare un uomo?
Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te
Cosa deve fare un uomo?
Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?
Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Dimmi cosa deve fare un uomo?
Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo?)
Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo, sì?)
Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)
Cosa deve dire un uomo? (Cosa deve dire un uomo?)
Che uomo deve pregare? (Che uomo deve pregare?)
Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno (Aay)
Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo?)
Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Woah)
Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)
Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Ehi, piccola)
Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo? (Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?)
Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)