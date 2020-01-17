Jonas Brothers: video, testo e traduzione di What A Man Gotta Do

I Jonas Brothers sono tornati con un nuovo singolo e un video dal titolo What A Man Gotta DoWhat A Man Gotta Do. Il video con Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas e Kevin Jonas vede protagoniste anche le Jonas Sisters, ossia le mogli dei 3 ragazzi: Danielle, Priyanka Chopra e Sophie Turner.

Cut my heart about one, two times

Don’t need to question the reason, I’m yours, I’m yours

I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile

‘Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

[Pre-Chorus] I’m not tryin’ to be your part-time loverSign me up for the full-time, I’m yours, all yours [Chorus] So, what a man gotta do?What a man gotta do?To be totally locked up by youWhat a man gotta say?What a man gotta pray?To be your last good night and your first good daySo, what a man gotta do?What a man gotta do?To be totally locked up by youWhat a man gotta do?What a man gotta prove?To be totally locked up by you [Verse 2] You was tryna be wasting timeOn stupid people in cheap lines, I’m sure, I’m sureSo I’d give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collarAnd I’ll come build us, build us

I’m not tryin’ to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I’m yours, I’m yours, woo!

[Chorus] So, what a man gotta do?What a man gotta do?To be totally locked up by youWhat a man gotta say?What a man gotta pray?To be your last good night and your first good daySo, what a man gotta do?What a man gotta do?To be totally locked up by youWhat a man gotta do?What a man gotta prove?To be totally locked up by you [Bridge] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-oohOoh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-oohTell me what a man gotta do? [Chorus] So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)What a man gotta do? (Woah)To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

Traduzione dei Jonas Brothers

Tagliami il cuore circa una, due volte

Non ho bisogno di mettere in discussione il motivo, sono tuo, sono tuo

So che l’altro perde una rissa solo per vederti sorridere

Perché non hai difetti, difetti

Non sto cercando di essere il tuo amante part-time

Iscrivimi a tempo pieno, sono tuo, tutto tuo

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve dire un uomo?

Che uomo deve pregare?

Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Stavi cercando di perdere tempo

Su persone stupide a basso costo, ne sono sicuro, ne sono sicuro

Quindi darei un milione di dollari solo per afferrarmi per il bavero

E verrò a costruirci, a costruirci

Non sto cercando di essere il tuo amante part-time

Iscrivimi a tempo pieno, sono tuo, sono tuo, woo!

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve dire un uomo?

Che uomo deve pregare?

Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Dimmi cosa deve fare un uomo?

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo?)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo, sì?)

Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)

Cosa deve dire un uomo? (Cosa deve dire un uomo?)

Che uomo deve pregare? (Che uomo deve pregare?)

Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno (Aay)

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo?)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Woah)

Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Ehi, piccola)

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo? (Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?)

Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo dei Jonas Brothers?