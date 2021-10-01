Jonas Brothers: ecco il video di Who’s In Your Head scritto da Roberta Marciano 1 Ottobre 2021 Il video, diretto da Christian Breslauer, vede la band entrare letteralmente con la propria musica nella testa delle persone, influenzandone il comportamento sul posto di lavoro, per strada, mentre dipingono o si rilassano. Metafora della potenza che la relazione con gli altri può avere nelle azioni di ognuno, alla fine della clip tutti i contagiati dalla musica dei Jonas Brothers si ritrovano a ballare, insieme, davanti a una live performance del trio. La band ha alimentato l’attesa e l’attenzione dei fan per Who’s In Your Head offrendo loro un’esibizione mozzafiato della canzone durante il live sold out tenutosi al Red Rocks Amphitheatre di Morrison lo scorso 5 settembre. Dopo il concerto, i ragazzi hanno pubblicato un frammento del brano sul loro profilo ufficiale di TikTok, che ha già raccolto milioni di visualizzazioni e aumentato l’hype di pubblico e critica. ACQUISTA IL BRANO In attesa di altra nuova musica molto presto, attualmente i Jonas Brothers stanno attraversando gli Stati Uniti, impegnati nel Remember This Tour, supportati anche dalla superstar nazionale Kelsea Ballerini. Qui per guardare il video ufficiale Testo You moved like magic You moved like time You had your heart disguised When you cry diamonds Yeah, they shine But they blind my eyes And now I hear the whispers every night Even when I’m dreaming Now tell me baby, were you ever mine? I wanna know who’s in your head Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding Who’s in your bed Wrapped in your arms, while I ain’t sleeping? Got lost in your halo, halo I just wanna know Now, who’s in your head, in your head? I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head You move like danger But I don’t mind The way you talking with your eyes, yeah (Your eyes) You leave me broken And I can’t lie (I can’t lie) It gets me every time And now I hear the whispers every night Even when I’m dreaming Now tell me baby, were you ever mine? I wanna know who’s in your head Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding Who’s in your bed Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleeping Got lost in your halo, halo I just wanna know Now, who’s in your head, in your head? I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head You get me down On my knees On my knees, yeah You drive me wild When you want When you want it Oh, you get me down On my knees On my knees, yeah Every time I look into your eyes (Look into your eyes) I wanna know who’s in your head Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding Who’s in your bed Wrapped in your arms, while I ain’t sleeping? Got lost in your halo, halo I just wanna know Now, who’s in your head, in your head? I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head (In your head still, baby) (In your head, while you’re sleeping) (In your head still, baby) (In your head, while you’re sleeping) Traduzione in arrivo… Cosa ne pensate del brano dei Jonas Brothers, Who’s In Your Head?