Jonas Brothers: ecco il video di Who’s In Your Head

Il video, diretto da Christian Breslauer, vede la band entrare letteralmente con la propria musica nella testa delle persone, influenzandone il comportamento sul posto di lavoro, per strada, mentre dipingono o si rilassano. Metafora della potenza che la relazione con gli altri può avere nelle azioni di ognuno, alla fine della clip tutti i contagiati dalla musica dei Jonas Brothers si ritrovano a ballare, insieme, davanti a una live performance del trio.

La band ha alimentato l’attesa e l’attenzione dei fan per Who’s In Your Head offrendo loro un’esibizione mozzafiato della canzone durante il live sold out tenutosi al Red Rocks Amphitheatre di Morrison lo scorso 5 settembre. Dopo il concerto, i ragazzi hanno pubblicato un frammento del brano sul loro profilo ufficiale di TikTok, che ha già raccolto milioni di visualizzazioni e aumentato l’hype di pubblico e critica.

In attesa di altra nuova musica molto presto, attualmente i Jonas Brothers stanno attraversando gli Stati Uniti, impegnati nel Remember This Tour, supportati anche dalla superstar nazionale Kelsea Ballerini.

Testo

You moved like magic

You moved like time

You had your heart disguised

When you cry diamonds

Yeah, they shine

But they blind my eyes

And now

I hear the whispers every night

Even when I’m dreaming

Now tell me baby, were you ever mine?

I wanna know who’s in your head

Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding

Who’s in your bed

Wrapped in your arms, while I ain’t sleeping?

Got lost in your halo, halo

I just wanna know

Now, who’s in your head, in your head?

I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head

You move like danger

But I don’t mind

The way you talking with your eyes, yeah (Your eyes)

You leave me broken

And I can’t lie (I can’t lie)

It gets me every time

And now

I hear the whispers every night

Even when I’m dreaming

Now tell me baby, were you ever mine?

I wanna know who’s in your head

Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding

Who’s in your bed

Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleeping

Got lost in your halo, halo

I just wanna know

Now, who’s in your head, in your head?

I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head

You get me down

On my knees

On my knees, yeah

You drive me wild

When you want

When you want it

Oh, you get me down

On my knees

On my knees, yeah

Every time I look into your eyes

(Look into your eyes)

I wanna know who’s in your head

Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding

Who’s in your bed

Wrapped in your arms, while I ain’t sleeping?

Got lost in your halo, halo

I just wanna know

Now, who’s in your head, in your head?

I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head

(In your head still, baby)

(In your head, while you’re sleeping)

(In your head still, baby)

(In your head, while you’re sleeping)

Traduzione

in arrivo…

Cosa ne pensate del brano dei Jonas Brothers, Who’s In Your Head?