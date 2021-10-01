GingerGeneration.it

Jonas Brothers: ecco il video di Who’s In Your Head

scritto da Roberta Marciano
Jonas Brothers

Il video, diretto da Christian Breslauer, vede la band entrare letteralmente con la propria musica nella testa delle persone, influenzandone il comportamento sul posto di lavoro, per strada, mentre dipingono o si rilassano. Metafora della potenza che la relazione con gli altri può avere nelle azioni di ognuno, alla fine della clip tutti i contagiati dalla musica dei Jonas Brothers si ritrovano a ballare, insieme, davanti a una live performance del trio.

La band ha alimentato l’attesa e l’attenzione dei fan per Who’s In Your Head offrendo loro un’esibizione mozzafiato della canzone durante il live sold out tenutosi al Red Rocks Amphitheatre di Morrison lo scorso 5 settembre. Dopo il concerto, i ragazzi hanno pubblicato un frammento del brano sul loro profilo ufficiale di TikTok, che ha già raccolto milioni di visualizzazioni e aumentato l’hype di pubblico e critica.

In attesa di altra nuova musica molto presto, attualmente i Jonas Brothers stanno attraversando gli Stati Uniti, impegnati nel Remember This Tour, supportati anche dalla superstar nazionale Kelsea Ballerini.

Testo

You moved like magic
You moved like time
You had your heart disguised
When you cry diamonds
Yeah, they shine
But they blind my eyes
And now

I hear the whispers every night
Even when I’m dreaming
Now tell me baby, were you ever mine?

I wanna know who’s in your head
Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding
Who’s in your bed
Wrapped in your arms, while I ain’t sleeping?
Got lost in your halo, halo
I just wanna know
Now, who’s in your head, in your head?
I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head

You move like danger
But I don’t mind
The way you talking with your eyes, yeah (Your eyes)
You leave me broken
And I can’t lie (I can’t lie)
It gets me every time
And now

I hear the whispers every night
Even when I’m dreaming
Now tell me baby, were you ever mine?

I wanna know who’s in your head
Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding
Who’s in your bed
Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleeping
Got lost in your halo, halo
I just wanna know
Now, who’s in your head, in your head?
I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head

You get me down
On my knees
On my knees, yeah
You drive me wild
When you want
When you want it
Oh, you get me down
On my knees
On my knees, yeah
Every time I look into your eyes
(Look into your eyes)

I wanna know who’s in your head
Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding
Who’s in your bed
Wrapped in your arms, while I ain’t sleeping?
Got lost in your halo, halo
I just wanna know
Now, who’s in your head, in your head?
I wanna know who’s in your head, in your head

(In your head still, baby)
(In your head, while you’re sleeping)
(In your head still, baby)
(In your head, while you’re sleeping)

Traduzione

Cosa ne pensate del brano dei Jonas Brothers, Who’s In Your Head?

