Walls è, come vi abbiamo anticipato qui, il nuovo singolo di Louis Tomlinson degli One Direction.
Lo scorso 17 gennaio, infatti, su Spotify e sulle altre piattaforme online l’artista degli One Direction ha pubblicato il nuovo estratto dal suo primo vero disco omonimo al pezzo, in uscita il 31 gennaio.
Ecco la copertina di Walls di Louis Tomlinson!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Walls di Louis Tomlinson!
Testo[Verse 1] Nothing wakes you up like wakin’ up alone
And all that’s left of us is a cupboard full of clothes
The day you walked away and took the higher ground
Was the day that I became the man that I am now [Chorus] But these high walls, they came up short
Now I stand taller than them all
These high walls never broke my soul
And I, I watch them all come fallin’ down
I watch them all come fallin’ down for you, for you [Verse 2] Nothing makes you hurt like hurtin’ who you love (Hurtin’ who you love)
And no amount of words will ever be enough (Will ever be enough)
I looked you in the eyes, saw that I was lost (Saw that I was lost)
For every question why, you were my because (You were my because) [Chorus] But these high walls, they came up short
Now I stand taller than them all
These high walls never broke my soul
And I, I watch them all come fallin’ down
I watch them all come fallin’ down for you
Fallin’ down for you [Bridge] So this one is a thank you for what you did to me
Why is it that thank-yous are so often bittersweet?
I just hope I see you one day, and you say to me, “Oh, oh” [Chorus] But these high walls, they came up short
Now I stand taller than them all
These high walls never broke my soul
And I, I watch them all come fallin’ down
I watch them all come fallin’ down for you
Fallin’ down for you [Outro] Nothing wakes you up like wakin’ up alone
Traduzione
non c’è niente come svegliarsi da soli
e tutto quello che ti rimane è uno scaffale pieno di vestiti
il giorno in cui te ne sei andata e sei salita al piano più alto
è stato il giorno in cui sono diventato l’uomo che sono oggi
ma questi alti muri, diventano bassi
adesso mi ergo più alto di tutti loro
questi alti muri non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima
e io io li guardo venire giù
li guardo venire giù per te, per te
niente ti fa male come ferire chi ti ama (ferire chi ti ama)
e nessuna quantità di parole sarà mai abbastanza (sarà mai abbastanza)
ti ho guardato negli occhi, ho visto che ero perduto (ho visto che ero perduto)
per ogni domanda, tu eri la mia risposta (eri la mia risposta)
ma questi alti muri, diventano bassi
adesso mi ergo più alto di tutti loro
questi alti muri non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima
e io io li guardo venire giù
li guardo venire giù per te, per te
cadendo per te
quindi questo è un ringraziamento per quello che mi hai fatto
perché tutti i grazie sono sempre così agrodolci?
spero solo di vederti un giorno e che tu mi dic “oh, oh”
ma questi alti muri, diventano bassi
adesso mi ergo più alto di tutti loro
questi alti muri non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima
e io io li guardo venire giù
li guardo venire giù per te, per te
venire giù per te
non c’è niente come svegliarsi da soli