DNCE: audio, testo e traduzione di Dancing Feet

I DNCE sono tornati con nuova musica! La band con frontman Joe Jonas ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Kygo!

Il brano si chiama Dancing Feet ed è un brano dalle sonorità anni ’80 che vi farà ballare e divertire. Un ritorno, quello della band, che sembrava in atteso ma Joe continua con i suoi side project oltre ai Jonas Brothers così come già fatto da suo fratello Nick Jonas.

Testo di Dancing Feet

Spin you ‘round like chandelier

Head over heels like tears for fears

Your love, no, I can’t get enough, uh

Losin’ my cool but I’m stayin’ alive

Spin you ‘round like chandelier

Head over heels like tears for fears

Your love, no, I can’t get enough, uh

Losin’ my cool but I’m stayin’ alive

Dance in the rain just to kiss the night

Your touch, oh, it fits like a glove, oh, yeah

Don’t need drama

I just need one word to get to you

So tell me now, do you want it?

Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you

And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue

And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon

But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Unless it’s with you, with you, hey

(But I don’t wanna dance)

I don’t wanna dance another beat, no

Unless it’s with you

Tell me who do I call when I lose my mind?

Four in the morning and I’m on fire

It’s you that I’m runnin’ to

You got a diamond heart, you’re a work of art

And nothing compares when I’m in your arms

Don’t go ‘cause we’ll never know, oh-oh, yeah

Don’t need drama

I just need one word to get to you

So tell me now, do you want it?

Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you

And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue

And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon

But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Unless it’s with you, with you, hey

(But I don’t wanna dance)

I don’t wanna dance another beat, no

Unless it’s with you

Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet

They cry, they cry

Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet

They cry, they

Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you

And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue

And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon

But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Dancing feet, feet, feet

Unless it’s with you, with you, hey

(But I don’t wanna dance)

I don’t wanna dance another beat, no

Unless it’s with you

Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet

They cry, they cry

Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet

I don’t wanna dance another beat, no

Unless it’s with you

Traduzione

Girati come un lampadario

A capofitto come lacrime per le paure

Il tuo amore, no, non ne ho mai abbastanza, uh

Perdo la calma ma rimango vivo

Girati come un lampadario

A capofitto come lacrime per le paure

Il tuo amore, no, non ne ho mai abbastanza, uh

Perdo la calma ma rimango vivo

Balla sotto la pioggia solo per baciare la notte

Il tuo tocco, oh, si adatta come un guanto, oh, sì

Non ho bisogno di drammi

Ho solo bisogno di una parola per arrivare a te

Quindi dimmi ora, lo vuoi?

Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te

E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu

E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna

Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi

(Ma non voglio ballare)

Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no

A meno che non sia con te

Dimmi chi devo chiamare quando perdo la testa?

Le quattro del mattino e vado a fuoco

È da te che sto correndo

Hai un cuore di diamante, sei un’opera d’arte

E niente è paragonabile quando sono tra le tue braccia

Non andare perché non lo sapremo mai, oh-oh, sì

Non ho bisogno di drammi

Ho solo bisogno di una parola per arrivare a te

Quindi dimmi ora, lo vuoi?

Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te

E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu

E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna

Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi

(Ma non voglio ballare)

Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no

A meno che non sia con te

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Piangono, piangono

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Piangono, loro

Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te

E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu

E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna

Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi

A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi

(Ma non voglio ballare)

Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no

A meno che non sia con te

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Piangono, piangono

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no

A meno che non sia con te

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo brano dei DNCE?