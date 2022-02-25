DNCE: audio, testo e traduzione di Dancing Feet scritto da Roberta Marciano 25 Febbraio 2022 I DNCE sono tornati con nuova musica! La band con frontman Joe Jonas ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Kygo! Il brano si chiama Dancing Feet ed è un brano dalle sonorità anni ’80 che vi farà ballare e divertire. Un ritorno, quello della band, che sembrava in atteso ma Joe continua con i suoi side project oltre ai Jonas Brothers così come già fatto da suo fratello Nick Jonas. Qui per ascoltare l’audio del brano ACQUISTA IL BRANO Testo di Dancing Feet Spin you ‘round like chandelier Head over heels like tears for fears Your love, no, I can’t get enough, uh Losin’ my cool but I’m stayin’ alive Spin you ‘round like chandelier Head over heels like tears for fears Your love, no, I can’t get enough, uh Losin’ my cool but I’m stayin’ alive Dance in the rain just to kiss the night Your touch, oh, it fits like a glove, oh, yeah Don’t need drama I just need one word to get to you So tell me now, do you want it? Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you Dancing feet, feet, feet Dancing feet, feet, feet Dancing feet, feet, feet Unless it’s with you, with you, hey (But I don’t wanna dance) I don’t wanna dance another beat, no Unless it’s with you Tell me who do I call when I lose my mind? Four in the morning and I’m on fire It’s you that I’m runnin’ to You got a diamond heart, you’re a work of art And nothing compares when I’m in your arms Don’t go ‘cause we’ll never know, oh-oh, yeah Don’t need drama I just need one word to get to you So tell me now, do you want it? Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you Dancing feet, feet, feet Dancing feet, feet, feet Dancing feet, feet, feet Unless it’s with you, with you, hey (But I don’t wanna dance) I don’t wanna dance another beat, no Unless it’s with you Da-da-da-dancing feet Da-da-da-dancing feet Da-da-da-dancing feet They cry, they cry Da-da-da-dancing feet Da-da-da-dancing feet Da-da-da-dancing feet They cry, they Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you Dancing feet, feet, feet Dancing feet, feet, feet Dancing feet, feet, feet Unless it’s with you, with you, hey (But I don’t wanna dance) I don’t wanna dance another beat, no Unless it’s with you Da-da-da-dancing feet Da-da-da-dancing feet Da-da-da-dancing feet They cry, they cry Da-da-da-dancing feet Da-da-da-dancing feet I don’t wanna dance another beat, no Unless it’s with you Traduzione Girati come un lampadario A capofitto come lacrime per le paure Il tuo amore, no, non ne ho mai abbastanza, uh Perdo la calma ma rimango vivo Girati come un lampadario A capofitto come lacrime per le paure Il tuo amore, no, non ne ho mai abbastanza, uh Perdo la calma ma rimango vivo Balla sotto la pioggia solo per baciare la notte Il tuo tocco, oh, si adatta come un guanto, oh, sì Non ho bisogno di drammi Ho solo bisogno di una parola per arrivare a te Quindi dimmi ora, lo vuoi? Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi (Ma non voglio ballare) Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no A meno che non sia con te Dimmi chi devo chiamare quando perdo la testa? Le quattro del mattino e vado a fuoco È da te che sto correndo Hai un cuore di diamante, sei un’opera d’arte E niente è paragonabile quando sono tra le tue braccia Non andare perché non lo sapremo mai, oh-oh, sì Non ho bisogno di drammi Ho solo bisogno di una parola per arrivare a te Quindi dimmi ora, lo vuoi? Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi (Ma non voglio ballare) Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no A meno che non sia con te Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Piangono, piangono Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Piangono, loro Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi (Ma non voglio ballare) Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no A meno che non sia con te Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Piangono, piangono Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Da-da-da-piedi danzanti Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no A meno che non sia con te Cosa ne pensate del nuovo brano dei DNCE?