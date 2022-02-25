GingerGeneration.it

DNCE: audio, testo e traduzione di Dancing Feet

scritto da Roberta Marciano
dnce

I DNCE sono tornati con nuova musica! La band con frontman Joe Jonas ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Kygo!

Il brano si chiama Dancing Feet ed è un brano dalle sonorità anni ’80 che vi farà ballare e divertire. Un ritorno, quello della band, che sembrava in atteso ma Joe continua con i suoi side project oltre ai Jonas Brothers così come già fatto da suo fratello Nick Jonas.

Testo di Dancing Feet

Spin you ‘round like chandelier
Head over heels like tears for fears
Your love, no, I can’t get enough, uh
Losin’ my cool but I’m stayin’ alive

Spin you ‘round like chandelier
Head over heels like tears for fears
Your love, no, I can’t get enough, uh
Losin’ my cool but I’m stayin’ alive
Dance in the rain just to kiss the night
Your touch, oh, it fits like a glove, oh, yeah

Don’t need drama
I just need one word to get to you
So tell me now, do you want it?

Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you
And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue
And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon
But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you

Dancing feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
Unless it’s with you, with you, hey
(But I don’t wanna dance)
I don’t wanna dance another beat, no
Unless it’s with you

Tell me who do I call when I lose my mind?
Four in the morning and I’m on fire
It’s you that I’m runnin’ to
You got a diamond heart, you’re a work of art
And nothing compares when I’m in your arms
Don’t go ‘cause we’ll never know, oh-oh, yeah

Don’t need drama
I just need one word to get to you
So tell me now, do you want it?

Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you
And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue
And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon
But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you

Dancing feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
Unless it’s with you, with you, hey
(But I don’t wanna dance)
I don’t wanna dance another beat, no
Unless it’s with you

Da-da-da-dancing feet
Da-da-da-dancing feet
Da-da-da-dancing feet
They cry, they cry
Da-da-da-dancing feet
Da-da-da-dancing feet
Da-da-da-dancing feet
They cry, they

Cause these dancing feet don’t cry to the rhythm, they cry for you
And every Saturday night that you ain’t here, my tears are blue
And these blinding lights, they shine so bright, like we’re on the moon

But I don’t wanna dance another beat, no, unless it’s with you

Dancing feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
Dancing feet, feet, feet
Unless it’s with you, with you, hey
(But I don’t wanna dance)
I don’t wanna dance another beat, no
Unless it’s with you

Da-da-da-dancing feet
Da-da-da-dancing feet

Da-da-da-dancing feet
They cry, they cry
Da-da-da-dancing feet
Da-da-da-dancing feet
I don’t wanna dance another beat, no
Unless it’s with you

Traduzione

Girati come un lampadario
A capofitto come lacrime per le paure
Il tuo amore, no, non ne ho mai abbastanza, uh
Perdo la calma ma rimango vivo

Girati come un lampadario
A capofitto come lacrime per le paure
Il tuo amore, no, non ne ho mai abbastanza, uh
Perdo la calma ma rimango vivo
Balla sotto la pioggia solo per baciare la notte
Il tuo tocco, oh, si adatta come un guanto, oh, sì

Non ho bisogno di drammi
Ho solo bisogno di una parola per arrivare a te
Quindi dimmi ora, lo vuoi?

Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te
E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu
E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna
Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi
(Ma non voglio ballare)
Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no
A meno che non sia con te

Dimmi chi devo chiamare quando perdo la testa?
Le quattro del mattino e vado a fuoco
È da te che sto correndo
Hai un cuore di diamante, sei un’opera d’arte
E niente è paragonabile quando sono tra le tue braccia
Non andare perché non lo sapremo mai, oh-oh, sì

Non ho bisogno di drammi
Ho solo bisogno di una parola per arrivare a te
Quindi dimmi ora, lo vuoi?

Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te
E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu
E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna
Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi
(Ma non voglio ballare)
Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no
A meno che non sia con te

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Piangono, piangono
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Piangono, loro

Perché questi piedi danzanti non piangono al ritmo, piangono per te
E ogni sabato sera in cui non sei qui, le mie lacrime sono blu
E queste luci accecanti, brillano così luminose, come se fossimo sulla luna

Ma non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no, a meno che non sia con te

Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
Piedi danzanti, piedi, piedi
A meno che non sia con te, con te, ehi
(Ma non voglio ballare)
Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no
A meno che non sia con te

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti

Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Piangono, piangono
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Da-da-da-piedi danzanti
Non voglio ballare un altro ritmo, no
A meno che non sia con te

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo brano dei DNCE?

