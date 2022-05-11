Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di That’s rich di Brooke (Irlanda) scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Maggio 2022 La cantautrice irlandese Brooke rappresenta l’Irlanda all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il suo brano che è intitolato That’s rich. Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione del brano che è presentato durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Video That’s rich di Brooke Testo That’s rich di Brooke Take your mirror off the wall Ain’t you getting bored of your reflection I’m tired of dodging all your calls You wanna be the centre of attention I’m getting sick of ya now Stop sending flowers I’ll just burn them all you’ll cry for hours Always putting me down Well I got news for you You say I’m using you now That’s rich When it’s coming from you That’s rich Cos I got nothing to prove That’s rich You think I dress up for you? That’s rich BYE BYE fool (ooww!) Used to think I need your help To feel good turns out I do it better Think maybe you should please yourself Cos I am over you, I’ll see you never I’m getting sick of ya now Stop sending flowers I’ll just burn them all you’ll cry for hours Always putting me down Well I got news for you You say I’m using you now That’s rich When it’s coming from you That’s rich Cos I got nothing to prove That’s rich You think I dress up for you? That’s rich BYE BYE fool (ooww!) I think it’s funny how you miss When you never knew me You were a lazy lover I moved on to ones that move me Loser lose your attitude I’m doing good that’s on me All glowed up, yeah that’s on me You see me now, you want me (Bye Bye) Cause I don’t need a lazy lover (Bye Bye) No I don’t want to meet your mother (Bye Bye) Don’t cry I’m sure you’ll meet another And you’ll tell her that you love her That’s rich When it’s coming from you That’s rich I know all of your moves That’s rich You think I dressed up for you? That’s rich That’s rich Yeah that’s rich When It’s coming from you That’s rich BYE BYE fool (ooww!) Traduzione That’s rich di Brooke Togli lo specchio dal muro Non ti stai annoiando del tuo riflesso Sono stanco di schivare tutte le tue chiamate Vuoi essere al centro dell’attenzione Mi sto stufando di te adesso Smetti di inviare fiori Li brucerò tutti piangerai per ore Mettendomi sempre giù Bene, ho una notizia per te Dici che ti sto usando ora È ricco Quando viene da te È ricco Perché non ho niente da dimostrare È ricco Pensi che mi vesta per te? È ricco CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!) Pensavo che avessi bisogno del tuo aiuto Per stare bene risulta che lo faccio meglio Pensa che forse dovresti compiacere te stesso Perché ti ho dimenticato, non ti vedrò mai Mi sto stufando di te adesso Smetti di inviare fiori Li brucerò tutti piangerai per ore Mettendomi sempre giù Bene, ho una notizia per te Dici che ti sto usando ora È ricco Quando viene da te È ricco Perché non ho niente da dimostrare È ricco Pensi che mi vesta per te? È ricco CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!) Penso che sia divertente come ti manchi Quando non mi hai mai conosciuto Eri un amante pigro Sono passato a quelli che mi commuovono Perdi il tuo atteggiamento Sto bene, dipende da me Tutto si è illuminato, sì, questo è su di me Mi vedi ora, mi vuoi (Ciao ciao) Perché non ho bisogno di un amante pigro (Ciao ciao) No, non voglio incontrare tua madre (Ciao ciao) Non piangere, sono sicuro che ne incontrerai un altro E le dirai che la ami È ricco Quando viene da te È ricco Conosco tutte le tue mosse È ricco Pensi che mi sia vestito per te? È ricco È ricco Sì, è ricco Quando viene da te È ricco CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)