Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di That’s rich di Brooke (Irlanda)

La cantautrice irlandese Brooke rappresenta l’Irlanda all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il suo brano che è intitolato That’s rich.

Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione del brano che è presentato durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1.

Video That’s rich di Brooke

Testo That’s rich di Brooke

Take your mirror off the wall

Ain’t you getting bored of your reflection

I’m tired of dodging all your calls

You wanna be the centre of attention

I’m getting sick of ya now

Stop sending flowers

I’ll just burn them all

you’ll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well I got news for you

You say I’m using you now

That’s rich

When it’s coming from you

That’s rich

Cos I got nothing to prove

That’s rich

You think I dress up for you?

That’s rich

BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

Used to think I need your help

To feel good turns out I do it better

Think maybe you should please yourself

Cos I am over you, I’ll see you never

I’m getting sick of ya now

Stop sending flowers

I’ll just burn them all

you’ll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well I got news for you

You say I’m using you now

That’s rich

When it’s coming from you

That’s rich

Cos I got nothing to prove

That’s rich

You think I dress up for you?

That’s rich

BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

I think it’s funny how you miss

When you never knew me

You were a lazy lover

I moved on to ones that move me

Loser lose your attitude

I’m doing good that’s on me

All glowed up, yeah that’s on me

You see me now, you want me

(Bye Bye)

Cause I don’t need a lazy lover

(Bye Bye)

No I don’t want to meet your mother

(Bye Bye)

Don’t cry I’m sure you’ll meet another

And you’ll tell her that you love her

That’s rich

When it’s coming from you

That’s rich

I know all of your moves

That’s rich

You think I dressed up for you?

That’s rich

That’s rich

Yeah that’s rich

When It’s coming from you

That’s rich

BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

Traduzione That’s rich di Brooke

Togli lo specchio dal muro

Non ti stai annoiando del tuo riflesso

Sono stanco di schivare tutte le tue chiamate

Vuoi essere al centro dell’attenzione

Mi sto stufando di te adesso

Smetti di inviare fiori

Li brucerò tutti

piangerai per ore

Mettendomi sempre giù

Bene, ho una notizia per te

Dici che ti sto usando ora

È ricco

Quando viene da te

È ricco

Perché non ho niente da dimostrare

È ricco

Pensi che mi vesta per te?

È ricco

CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)

Pensavo che avessi bisogno del tuo aiuto

Per stare bene risulta che lo faccio meglio

Pensa che forse dovresti compiacere te stesso

Perché ti ho dimenticato, non ti vedrò mai

Mi sto stufando di te adesso

Smetti di inviare fiori

Li brucerò tutti

piangerai per ore

Mettendomi sempre giù

Bene, ho una notizia per te

Dici che ti sto usando ora

È ricco

Quando viene da te

È ricco

Perché non ho niente da dimostrare

È ricco

Pensi che mi vesta per te?

È ricco

CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)

Penso che sia divertente come ti manchi

Quando non mi hai mai conosciuto

Eri un amante pigro

Sono passato a quelli che mi commuovono

Perdi il tuo atteggiamento

Sto bene, dipende da me

Tutto si è illuminato, sì, questo è su di me

Mi vedi ora, mi vuoi

(Ciao ciao)

Perché non ho bisogno di un amante pigro

(Ciao ciao)

No, non voglio incontrare tua madre

(Ciao ciao)

Non piangere, sono sicuro che ne incontrerai un altro

E le dirai che la ami

È ricco

Quando viene da te

È ricco

Conosco tutte le tue mosse

È ricco

Pensi che mi sia vestito per te?

È ricco

È ricco

Sì, è ricco

Quando viene da te

È ricco

CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)