Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di That’s rich di Brooke (Irlanda)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
La cantautrice irlandese Brooke rappresenta l’Irlanda all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il suo brano che è intitolato That’s rich.

Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione del brano che è presentato durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1.

 

Video That’s rich di Brooke

Testo That’s rich di Brooke

Take your mirror off the wall
Ain’t you getting bored of your reflection
I’m tired of dodging all your calls
You wanna be the centre of attention

I’m getting sick of ya now
Stop sending flowers
I’ll just burn them all
you’ll cry for hours

Always putting me down
Well I got news for you
You say I’m using you now

That’s rich
When it’s coming from you
That’s rich
Cos I got nothing to prove
That’s rich
You think I dress up for you?
That’s rich
BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

Used to think I need your help
To feel good turns out I do it better
Think maybe you should please yourself
Cos I am over you, I’ll see you never

I’m getting sick of ya now
Stop sending flowers
I’ll just burn them all
you’ll cry for hours

Always putting me down
Well I got news for you
You say I’m using you now

That’s rich
When it’s coming from you
That’s rich
Cos I got nothing to prove
That’s rich
You think I dress up for you?
That’s rich
BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

I think it’s funny how you miss
When you never knew me
You were a lazy lover
I moved on to ones that move me
Loser lose your attitude
I’m doing good that’s on me
All glowed up, yeah that’s on me
You see me now, you want me
(Bye Bye)
Cause I don’t need a lazy lover
(Bye Bye)
No I don’t want to meet your mother
(Bye Bye)
Don’t cry I’m sure you’ll meet another
And you’ll tell her that you love her

That’s rich
When it’s coming from you
That’s rich
I know all of your moves
That’s rich
You think I dressed up for you?
That’s rich
That’s rich
Yeah that’s rich
When It’s coming from you
That’s rich
BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

Traduzione That’s rich di Brooke

Togli lo specchio dal muro
Non ti stai annoiando del tuo riflesso
Sono stanco di schivare tutte le tue chiamate
Vuoi essere al centro dell’attenzione

Mi sto stufando di te adesso
Smetti di inviare fiori
Li brucerò tutti
piangerai per ore

Mettendomi sempre giù
Bene, ho una notizia per te
Dici che ti sto usando ora

È ricco
Quando viene da te
È ricco
Perché non ho niente da dimostrare
È ricco
Pensi che mi vesta per te?
È ricco
CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)

Pensavo che avessi bisogno del tuo aiuto
Per stare bene risulta che lo faccio meglio
Pensa che forse dovresti compiacere te stesso
Perché ti ho dimenticato, non ti vedrò mai

Mi sto stufando di te adesso
Smetti di inviare fiori
Li brucerò tutti
piangerai per ore

Mettendomi sempre giù
Bene, ho una notizia per te
Dici che ti sto usando ora

È ricco
Quando viene da te
È ricco
Perché non ho niente da dimostrare
È ricco
Pensi che mi vesta per te?
È ricco
CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)

Penso che sia divertente come ti manchi
Quando non mi hai mai conosciuto
Eri un amante pigro
Sono passato a quelli che mi commuovono
Perdi il tuo atteggiamento
Sto bene, dipende da me
Tutto si è illuminato, sì, questo è su di me
Mi vedi ora, mi vuoi
(Ciao ciao)
Perché non ho bisogno di un amante pigro
(Ciao ciao)
No, non voglio incontrare tua madre
(Ciao ciao)
Non piangere, sono sicuro che ne incontrerai un altro
E le dirai che la ami

È ricco
Quando viene da te
È ricco
Conosco tutte le tue mosse
È ricco
Pensi che mi sia vestito per te?
È ricco
È ricco
Sì, è ricco
Quando viene da te
È ricco
CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)

Giovanna Codella

