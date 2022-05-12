GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs (Svezia)

La cantante Cornelia Jakobs rappresenta la Svezia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il suo brano che è intitolato Hold me closer.

Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che è presentata durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1.

Cornelia era entrata al Melodifestival due volte prima, nel 2011 e nel 2012, con la sua ex girlband Love Generation. Ma soltanto con l’assolo Hold Me Closer è arrivata alla finale del concorso di pre-selezione per l’Eurovision.

 

Testo Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs

No need to apologise
Cuz there’s nothing to regret
Well this is not what I wanted
Guess all the good things come to an end

So baby bye bye, wish you the best
But most of alI I wish that I could love you less
Well maybe you’re right, I’ll find someone else
You say it isn’t me but when did that ever help

Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise
Might be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine
Oh it kills me I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Hold tight
Hold tight

Maybe it happened to fast
I guess that I understand
You say that you’ve never felt this way for anyone
and that’s why it scares you to death

So baby bye bye, know It’s for the best
Still I can’t see how that would ease the pain in my chest

Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise
I’ll be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine
Oh it kills me, I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight
I know I have to let go but just give me the night

Cuz tomorrow will hurt
hurt really bad
Cuz I’m about to lose the best I ever had

Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise
I’ll be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine
Oh it kills me I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight
I know I have to let go but just give me the night

Can’t you see that you found the right one at the wrong time
it was just the wrong time
Hold tight
Hold tight

Traduzione Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs

Non c’è bisogno di scusarsi
Perché non c’è niente di cui pentirsi
Beh, questo non è quello che volevo
Indovina che tutte le cose belle finiscono

Quindi baby ciao ciao, ti auguro il meglio
Ma soprattutto vorrei poterti amare di meno
Beh forse hai ragione, troverò qualcun altro
Dici che non sono io, ma quando è mai stato d’aiuto

Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba
Potrebbe sanguinare, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene
Oh, mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato
Ma fino all’alba
Tieni duro
Tieni duro

Forse è successo a digiuno
Immagino di aver capito
Dici che non ti sei mai sentito così per nessuno
ed è per questo che ti spaventa a morte

Quindi baby ciao ciao, sappi che è per il meglio
Ancora non riesco a vedere come ciò possa alleviare il dolore al petto

Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba
Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene
Oh mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato
Ma fino all’alba
Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto
So che devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte

Perché domani farà male
fa davvero male
Perché sto per perdere il meglio che abbia mai avuto

Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba
Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene
Oh, mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato
Ma fino all’alba

Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto
So che devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte

Non vedi che hai trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato
era solo il momento sbagliato
Tieni duro
Tieni duro

