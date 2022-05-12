Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs (Svezia)

La cantante Cornelia Jakobs rappresenta la Svezia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il suo brano che è intitolato Hold me closer.

Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che è presentata durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1.

Cornelia era entrata al Melodifestival due volte prima, nel 2011 e nel 2012, con la sua ex girlband Love Generation. Ma soltanto con l’assolo Hold Me Closer è arrivata alla finale del concorso di pre-selezione per l’Eurovision.

Testo Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs

No need to apologise

Cuz there’s nothing to regret

Well this is not what I wanted

Guess all the good things come to an end

So baby bye bye, wish you the best

But most of alI I wish that I could love you less

Well maybe you’re right, I’ll find someone else

You say it isn’t me but when did that ever help

Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise

Might be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine

Oh it kills me I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Hold tight

Hold tight

Maybe it happened to fast

I guess that I understand

You say that you’ve never felt this way for anyone

and that’s why it scares you to death

So baby bye bye, know It’s for the best

Still I can’t see how that would ease the pain in my chest

Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise

I’ll be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine

Oh it kills me, I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight

I know I have to let go but just give me the night

Cuz tomorrow will hurt

hurt really bad

Cuz I’m about to lose the best I ever had

Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise

I’ll be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine

Oh it kills me I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight

I know I have to let go but just give me the night

Can’t you see that you found the right one at the wrong time

it was just the wrong time

Hold tight

Hold tight

Traduzione Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs

Non c’è bisogno di scusarsi

Perché non c’è niente di cui pentirsi

Beh, questo non è quello che volevo

Indovina che tutte le cose belle finiscono

Quindi baby ciao ciao, ti auguro il meglio

Ma soprattutto vorrei poterti amare di meno

Beh forse hai ragione, troverò qualcun altro

Dici che non sono io, ma quando è mai stato d’aiuto

Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba

Potrebbe sanguinare, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene

Oh, mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato

Ma fino all’alba

Tieni duro

Tieni duro

Forse è successo a digiuno

Immagino di aver capito

Dici che non ti sei mai sentito così per nessuno

ed è per questo che ti spaventa a morte

Quindi baby ciao ciao, sappi che è per il meglio

Ancora non riesco a vedere come ciò possa alleviare il dolore al petto

Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba

Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene

Oh mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato

Ma fino all’alba

Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto

So che devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte

Perché domani farà male

fa davvero male

Perché sto per perdere il meglio che abbia mai avuto

Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba

Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene

Oh, mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato

Ma fino all’alba

Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto

So che devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte

Non vedi che hai trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato

era solo il momento sbagliato

Tieni duro

Tieni duro