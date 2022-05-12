Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs (Svezia) scritto da Giovanna Codella 12 Maggio 2022 La cantante Cornelia Jakobs rappresenta la Svezia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il suo brano che è intitolato Hold me closer. Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che è presentata durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1. Cornelia era entrata al Melodifestival due volte prima, nel 2011 e nel 2012, con la sua ex girlband Love Generation. Ma soltanto con l’assolo Hold Me Closer è arrivata alla finale del concorso di pre-selezione per l’Eurovision. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Testo Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs No need to apologise Cuz there’s nothing to regret Well this is not what I wanted Guess all the good things come to an end So baby bye bye, wish you the best But most of alI I wish that I could love you less Well maybe you’re right, I’ll find someone else You say it isn’t me but when did that ever help Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise Might be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine Oh it kills me I found the right one at the wrong time But until the sunrise Hold tight Hold tight Maybe it happened to fast I guess that I understand You say that you’ve never felt this way for anyone and that’s why it scares you to death So baby bye bye, know It’s for the best Still I can’t see how that would ease the pain in my chest Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise I’ll be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine Oh it kills me, I found the right one at the wrong time But until the sunrise Could you just hold me tight I know I have to let go but just give me the night Cuz tomorrow will hurt hurt really bad Cuz I’m about to lose the best I ever had Hold me closer, although you’ll leave before the sunrise I’ll be bleeding but don’t you mind I’ll be fine Oh it kills me I found the right one at the wrong time But until the sunrise Could you just hold me tight I know I have to let go but just give me the night Can’t you see that you found the right one at the wrong time it was just the wrong time Hold tight Hold tight Traduzione Hold me closer di Cornelia Jakobs Non c’è bisogno di scusarsi Perché non c’è niente di cui pentirsi Beh, questo non è quello che volevo Indovina che tutte le cose belle finiscono Quindi baby ciao ciao, ti auguro il meglio Ma soprattutto vorrei poterti amare di meno Beh forse hai ragione, troverò qualcun altro Dici che non sono io, ma quando è mai stato d’aiuto Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba Potrebbe sanguinare, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene Oh, mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato Ma fino all’alba Tieni duro Tieni duro Forse è successo a digiuno Immagino di aver capito Dici che non ti sei mai sentito così per nessuno ed è per questo che ti spaventa a morte Quindi baby ciao ciao, sappi che è per il meglio Ancora non riesco a vedere come ciò possa alleviare il dolore al petto Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene Oh mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato Ma fino all’alba Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto So che devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte Perché domani farà male fa davvero male Perché sto per perdere il meglio che abbia mai avuto Tienimi stretta, anche se te ne andrai prima dell’alba Sanguinerò, ma non ti dispiace, starò bene Oh, mi uccide, ho trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato Ma fino all’alba Potresti semplicemente tenermi stretto So che devo lasciar andare, ma dammi solo la notte Non vedi che hai trovato quello giusto al momento sbagliato era solo il momento sbagliato Tieni duro Tieni duro