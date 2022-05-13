Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Not the same di Sheldon Riley (Australia) scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Maggio 2022 Sheldon Riley rappresenta l’Australia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il brano che è intitolato Not the same. Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che è presentata durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1. Considerato uno degli artisti emergenti più importanti d’Australia, lo stile musicale di Sheldon è stato descritto come “dark pop”, dotato di un’espressione cinematografica e appassionata. Conosciuto per la sua forte immagine quasi quanto per la sua musica, Sheldon ha ricevuto consensi per la “chiara capacità di forgiare un suono e uno stile unici”. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Leggi anche: Corsi di lingua: ecco come scegliere quello più adatto a te Testo Not the same di Sheldon Riley I was told at six years old They’d avoid me if my heart was cold Found it hard to talk and speak my mind They never liked the things that I would like ‘Cause you’re told to play, but you’re not the same As the other kids playing the same games Try to jump on in, but they push away So far away I’m not the same, no I’m not the same, no Years went by, I tried and tried My father asked me if today I smiled I said, “Yes, I did”, but that’s a lie Oh, I always tell those lies Then you run and hide, hide the break inside ‘Til you realise that the light shines bright Through those, oh, who’ve broken inside I’m not the same, no I’m not the same, no I’m not the same, no I’m not the same, no ‘Cause you never want to be the kind of person Who can’t work it for those ones who cannot word it ‘Cause you’ve been the kind of person who felt this pain Oh yeah, I felt this pain So you go and leave the pain and find another way To make yourself another game Maybe one for all to play ‘Cause it’s not just me who’s not the same We’re not the same We’re not the same, no We’re not the same, no We’re not the same, no We’re not the same, no Traduzione Not the same di Sheldon Riley Mi è stato detto a sei anni Che mi avrebbe risparmiato se il mio cuore fosse rimasto freddo Ho trovato difficile parlare e esprimere la mia opinione A loro non sono mai piaciute le cose che avrei voluto Perché avete detto di giocare, ma non siete gli stessi Come gli altri bambini che giocano gli stessi giochi Prova a saltare dentro, ma si allontanano Così lontano Non sono lo stesso, no Non sono lo stesso, no Passarono gli anni, ci provavo e provavo Mio padre mi ha chiesto se oggi ho sorriso Ho detto “Sì, l’ho fatto”, ma è una bugia Oh, dico sempre quelle bugie Quindi corri e nascondi, nascondi la rottura all’interno Finché non ti rendi conto che la luce brilla luminosa Attraverso quelli, oh, che hanno fatto irruzione dentro Non sono lo stesso, no Non sono lo stesso, no Non sono lo stesso, no Non sono lo stesso, no Perché non vorresti mai essere quel tipo di persona Chi non può lavorarlo per coloro che non possono esprimerlo Perché sei stato il tipo di persona che ha provato questo dolore Oh sì, ho sentito questo dolore Quindi vai e lasci il dolore e trovi un altro modo Per farti un altro gioco Forse uno per tutti da giocare Perché non sono solo io a non essere lo stesso Non siamo gli stessi Non siamo gli stessi, no Non siamo gli stessi, no Non siamo gli stessi, no Non siamo gli stessi, no