Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Not the same di Sheldon Riley (Australia)

Sheldon Riley rappresenta l’Australia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il brano che è intitolato Not the same.

Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che è presentata durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1.

Considerato uno degli artisti emergenti più importanti d’Australia, lo stile musicale di Sheldon è stato descritto come “dark pop”, dotato di un’espressione cinematografica e appassionata.

Conosciuto per la sua forte immagine quasi quanto per la sua musica, Sheldon ha ricevuto consensi per la “chiara capacità di forgiare un suono e uno stile unici”.

Testo Not the same di Sheldon Riley

I was told at six years old

They’d avoid me if my heart was cold

Found it hard to talk and speak my mind

They never liked the things that I would like

‘Cause you’re told to play, but you’re not the same

As the other kids playing the same games

Try to jump on in, but they push away

So far away

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

Years went by, I tried and tried

My father asked me if today I smiled

I said, “Yes, I did”, but that’s a lie

Oh, I always tell those lies

Then you run and hide, hide the break inside

‘Til you realise that the light shines bright

Through those, oh, who’ve broken inside

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

‘Cause you never want to be the kind of person

Who can’t work it for those ones who cannot word it

‘Cause you’ve been the kind of person who felt this pain

Oh yeah, I felt this pain

So you go and leave the pain and find another way

To make yourself another game

Maybe one for all to play

‘Cause it’s not just me who’s not the same

We’re not the same

We’re not the same, no

We’re not the same, no

We’re not the same, no

We’re not the same, no

Traduzione Not the same di Sheldon Riley

Mi è stato detto a sei anni

Che mi avrebbe risparmiato se il mio cuore fosse rimasto freddo

Ho trovato difficile parlare e esprimere la mia opinione

A loro non sono mai piaciute le cose che avrei voluto

Perché avete detto di giocare, ma non siete gli stessi

Come gli altri bambini che giocano gli stessi giochi

Prova a saltare dentro, ma si allontanano

Così lontano

Non sono lo stesso, no

Non sono lo stesso, no

Passarono gli anni, ci provavo e provavo

Mio padre mi ha chiesto se oggi ho sorriso

Ho detto “Sì, l’ho fatto”, ma è una bugia

Oh, dico sempre quelle bugie

Quindi corri e nascondi, nascondi la rottura all’interno

Finché non ti rendi conto che la luce brilla luminosa

Attraverso quelli, oh, che hanno fatto irruzione dentro

Non sono lo stesso, no

Non sono lo stesso, no

Non sono lo stesso, no

Non sono lo stesso, no

Perché non vorresti mai essere quel tipo di persona

Chi non può lavorarlo per coloro che non possono esprimerlo

Perché sei stato il tipo di persona che ha provato questo dolore

Oh sì, ho sentito questo dolore

Quindi vai e lasci il dolore e trovi un altro modo

Per farti un altro gioco

Forse uno per tutti da giocare

Perché non sono solo io a non essere lo stesso

Non siamo gli stessi

Non siamo gli stessi, no

Non siamo gli stessi, no

Non siamo gli stessi, no

Non siamo gli stessi, no