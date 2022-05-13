GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Not the same di Sheldon Riley (Australia)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
sheldon riley

Sheldon Riley rappresenta l’Australia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con il brano che è intitolato Not the same.

Ecco il video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone che è presentata durante la seconda semifinale, trasmessa giovedì 12 maggio su Rai 1.

Considerato uno degli artisti emergenti più importanti d’Australia, lo stile musicale di Sheldon è stato descritto come “dark pop”, dotato di un’espressione cinematografica e appassionata.

Conosciuto per la sua forte immagine quasi quanto per la sua musica, Sheldon ha ricevuto consensi per la “chiara capacità di forgiare un suono e uno stile unici”.

 

Testo Not the same di Sheldon Riley

I was told at six years old
They’d avoid me if my heart was cold
Found it hard to talk and speak my mind
They never liked the things that I would like
‘Cause you’re told to play, but you’re not the same
As the other kids playing the same games
Try to jump on in, but they push away
So far away

I’m not the same, no
I’m not the same, no

Years went by, I tried and tried
My father asked me if today I smiled
I said, “Yes, I did”, but that’s a lie
Oh, I always tell those lies
Then you run and hide, hide the break inside
‘Til you realise that the light shines bright
Through those, oh, who’ve broken inside

I’m not the same, no
I’m not the same, no
I’m not the same, no
I’m not the same, no

‘Cause you never want to be the kind of person
Who can’t work it for those ones who cannot word it
‘Cause you’ve been the kind of person who felt this pain
Oh yeah, I felt this pain
So you go and leave the pain and find another way
To make yourself another game
Maybe one for all to play
‘Cause it’s not just me who’s not the same
We’re not the same

We’re not the same, no
We’re not the same, no
We’re not the same, no
We’re not the same, no

Traduzione Not the same di Sheldon Riley

Mi è stato detto a sei anni
Che mi avrebbe risparmiato se il mio cuore fosse rimasto freddo
Ho trovato difficile parlare e esprimere la mia opinione
A loro non sono mai piaciute le cose che avrei voluto
Perché avete detto di giocare, ma non siete gli stessi
Come gli altri bambini che giocano gli stessi giochi
Prova a saltare dentro, ma si allontanano
Così lontano

Non sono lo stesso, no
Non sono lo stesso, no

Passarono gli anni, ci provavo e provavo
Mio padre mi ha chiesto se oggi ho sorriso
Ho detto “Sì, l’ho fatto”, ma è una bugia
Oh, dico sempre quelle bugie
Quindi corri e nascondi, nascondi la rottura all’interno
Finché non ti rendi conto che la luce brilla luminosa
Attraverso quelli, oh, che hanno fatto irruzione dentro

Non sono lo stesso, no
Non sono lo stesso, no
Non sono lo stesso, no
Non sono lo stesso, no

Perché non vorresti mai essere quel tipo di persona
Chi non può lavorarlo per coloro che non possono esprimerlo
Perché sei stato il tipo di persona che ha provato questo dolore
Oh sì, ho sentito questo dolore
Quindi vai e lasci il dolore e trovi un altro modo
Per farti un altro gioco
Forse uno per tutti da giocare
Perché non sono solo io a non essere lo stesso
Non siamo gli stessi

Non siamo gli stessi, no
Non siamo gli stessi, no
Non siamo gli stessi, no
Non siamo gli stessi, no

Giovanna Codella

