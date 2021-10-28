Ed Sheeran – Overpass Graffiti: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Ottobre 2021 Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Overpass Graffiti, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre. =, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà. Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Overpass Graffiti di Ed Sheeran This is a dark parade Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on I know your friends may say This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love Photographs in sepia tones It’s so still, the fire’s barely fighting the cold, alone There are times when I can feel your ghost Just when I’m almost letting you go The cards were stacked against us both I will always love you for what it’s worth We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass And I know time may change the way you think of us But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop Love that will never leave Baby, you will never be lost on me This is a goddamn shame I never wanted to break it, or leave us tainted Know I should walk away But I just can’t replace us, or even erase us The car was stuck, the engine stalled And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone There were times when I forget the lows And think the highs were all that we’d ever known The cards were stacked against us both I will always love you for what it’s worth We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass And I know time may change the way you think of us But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop Love that will never leave Baby, you will never be lost on me Lost on me Baby, you will never be lost on me Lost on me Well, I will always love you for what it’s worth We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass And I know time may change the way you think of us But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop Love that will never leave Baby, you will never be lost on me Yeah, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Lost on me Ooh, graffiti on the overpass Traduzione Overpass Graffiti di Ed Sheeran Questa è una parata oscura Un altro brutto momento su cui piovere, su cui piovere So che i tuoi amici potrebbero dire Questo è un motivo di festa, hip-hip-evviva, amore Fotografie in tonalità seppia È così immobile, il fuoco combatte a malapena il freddo, da solo Ci sono momenti in cui riesco a sentire il tuo fantasma Proprio quando sto quasi per lasciarti andare Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo L’amore che non se ne andrà mai Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me Questa è una dannata vergogna Non ho mai voluto romperlo o lasciarci contaminati So che dovrei andarmene Ma non posso sostituirci, o addirittura cancellarci L’auto era bloccata, il motore si è spento Ed entrambi siamo stati sorpresi nella neve, da soli Ci sono stati momenti in cui dimentico i bassi E pensare che gli alti erano tutto ciò che avevamo mai conosciuto Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo L’amore che non se ne andrà mai Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me Perso su di me Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me perso su di me Beh, ti amerò sempre per quello che vale Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo L’amore che non se ne andrà mai Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me Si si si Sì, sì, sì, sì perso su di me Ooh, graffiti sul cavalcavia