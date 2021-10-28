GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Overpass Graffiti: audio, testo e traduzione

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Overpass Graffiti, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre.

=, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità  mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà.

Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Overpass Graffiti di Ed Sheeran

This is a dark parade
Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on
I know your friends may say
This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love
Photographs in sepia tones
It’s so still, the fire’s barely fighting the cold, alone
There are times when I can feel your ghost
Just when I’m almost letting you go
The cards were stacked against us both

I will always love you for what it’s worth
We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me

This is a goddamn shame
I never wanted to break it, or leave us tainted
Know I should walk away
But I just can’t replace us, or even erase us
The car was stuck, the engine stalled
And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone
There were times when I forget the lows
And think the highs were all that we’d ever known
The cards were stacked against us both

I will always love you for what it’s worth
We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us

But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me

Lost on me
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Lost on me

Well, I will always love you for what it’s worth
We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I’ll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me

Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Lost on me
Ooh, graffiti on the overpass

Traduzione Overpass Graffiti di Ed Sheeran

Questa è una parata oscura
Un altro brutto momento su cui piovere, su cui piovere
So che i tuoi amici potrebbero dire
Questo è un motivo di festa, hip-hip-evviva, amore
Fotografie in tonalità seppia
È così immobile, il fuoco combatte a malapena il freddo, da solo
Ci sono momenti in cui riesco a sentire il tuo fantasma
Proprio quando sto quasi per lasciarti andare
Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi

Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale
Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia
E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi
Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo
L’amore che non se ne andrà mai
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me

Questa è una dannata vergogna
Non ho mai voluto romperlo o lasciarci contaminati
So che dovrei andarmene
Ma non posso sostituirci, o addirittura cancellarci
L’auto era bloccata, il motore si è spento
Ed entrambi siamo stati sorpresi nella neve, da soli
Ci sono stati momenti in cui dimentico i bassi
E pensare che gli alti erano tutto ciò che avevamo mai conosciuto
Le carte erano contro di noi entrambi

Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale
Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia
E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi

Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo
L’amore che non se ne andrà mai
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me

Perso su di me
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me
perso su di me

Beh, ti amerò sempre per quello che vale
Non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia
E so che il tempo potrebbe cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi
Ma ricorderò come eravamo, tu eri il primo punto fermo
L’amore che non se ne andrà mai
Tesoro, non ti perderai mai con me

Si si si
Sì, sì, sì, sì
perso su di me
Ooh, graffiti sul cavalcavia

