Ed Sheeran – The Vow: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

The Vow è una delle canzoni che Ed Sheeran ha scritto per il suo nuovo disco Play, in uscita venerdì 12 settembre 2025. Il brano è stato anticipato da un teaser pubblicato sul sito ufficiale di Ed.

Oggi, Ed Sheeran pubblica il suo nuovo album, Play. Dopo aver chiuso il riuscito capitolo della sua serie Mathematics, sta coraggiosamente entrando in una nuova fase artistica.

Artista in continua evoluzione, Play vede Sheeran esplorare nuovi territori musicali attraverso la collaborazione con produttori e musicisti di tutto il mondo, oltre a immergersi più a fondo nei suoni e nei temi senza tempo che lo hanno reso uno degli artisti pop più amati al mondo. Ispirato in parte alla sua esposizione alle culture musicali indiana e persiana – e alle loro sorprendenti connessioni con la tradizione folk irlandese con cui è cresciuto attraverso scale, ritmi e melodie condivisi – ha esplorato un linguaggio musicale senza confini che ha dato all’album un’impronta fresca e distintiva. Su un terreno più familiare, Sheeran ci ricorda perché rimane uno dei cantautori più influenti della sua generazione, mentre consegna una serie di brani che parlano della sua capacità incondizionata di scrivere ballate. Il risultato è una collezione che gioca sia con il familiare sia con il nuovo.

Ascolta The Vow di Ed Sheeran:

Testo:

When we met

We were scared, we were lost, we were young

On the edge, on the brink, on the run

But the moment my eyes met your gaze

It’s like a door opened up on that day

Then we talked, then we danced, then we touched

Then we laughed, then we kissed, then we stopped

Cause I knew if I kissed you again

We would start something that never ends

I promised you all of my days

I’ll swear it again and again

Words are just words but

I need you to know

That beyond to have and hold

That my vow to you is to love you and never let go

We’ve been through hurt but I thank the broken road

That led me into your arms

And my vow to you is to love you and never let go

Now we’re here

Now we’ve lived, now we’ve cried, now we’ve seen

All the lows, all the highs, inbetween

I was there on your darkest of nights

And you were there for mine right by my side

We made breath, we made blood, we made life

We lost friends and faith, we lost sight

And when all of these moments have come

We have walked through the fire as one

We’re stronger from joy and from pain

Our love is the thing that remains

Words are just words but

I need you to know

That beyond to have and hold

That my vow to you is to love you and never let go

We’ve been through hurt but I thank the broken road

That led me into your arms

And my vow to you

Is to love you and never let go

It doesn’t matter

If we make a mess of it, we’ll get through anything

Now and forever

I want the rest of it, I want the rest of it

Words are just words but

I need you to know

That beyond to have and hold

That my vow to you is to love you and never let go

We’ve been through hurt

But I thank the broken road

That led me into your arms

And my vow to you

Is to love you and never let go

Traduzione di The Vow di Ed Sheeran:

Quando ci siamo incontrati

Eravamo spaventati, eravamo persi, eravamo giovani

Sull’orlo, sull’orlo, in fuga

Ma nel momento in cui i miei occhi hanno incontrato il tuo sguardo

È come se una porta si fosse aperta quel giorno

Poi abbiamo parlato, poi abbiamo ballato, poi ci siamo toccati

Poi abbiamo riso, poi ci siamo baciati, poi ci siamo fermati

Perché sapevo che se ti avessi baciato di nuovo

Avremmo iniziato qualcosa che non finisce mai

Ti ho promesso tutti i miei giorni

Lo giuro ancora e ancora

Le parole sono solo parole ma

Ho bisogno che tu sappia

Che oltre ad avere e tenere

Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Abbiamo attraversato momenti difficili ma ringrazio la strada spezzata

Che mi ha portato tra le tue braccia

E il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Ora siamo qui

Ora abbiamo vissuto, ora abbiamo pianto, ora abbiamo visto

Tutti i bassi, tutti gli alti, nel mezzo

Ero lì nel tuo momento più buio notti

E tu eri lì per me, proprio al mio fianco

Abbiamo creato il respiro, abbiamo creato il sangue, abbiamo creato la vita

Abbiamo perso amici e fede, abbiamo perso la vista

E quando tutti questi momenti sono arrivati

Abbiamo attraversato il fuoco come uno

Siamo più forti dalla gioia e dal dolore

Il nostro amore è ciò che rimane

Le parole sono solo parole, ma

Ho bisogno che tu sappia

Che oltre ad avere e tenere stretto

Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Abbiamo attraversato il dolore, ma ringrazio la strada spezzata

Che mi ha condotto tra le tue braccia

E il mio voto per te

È di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Non importa

Se facciamo un pasticcio, supereremo qualsiasi cosa

Ora e per sempre

Voglio il resto, voglio il resto

Le parole sono solo parole, ma

Ho bisogno che tu sappia

Che oltre ad avere e tenere stretto

Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Abbiamo attraversato il dolore

Ma ringrazio la strada spezzata

Che mi ha condotto tra le tue braccia

E il mio voto per te

È di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare