Ed Sheeran – The Vow: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Settembre 2025 The Vow è una delle canzoni che Ed Sheeran ha scritto per il suo nuovo disco Play, in uscita venerdì 12 settembre 2025. Il brano è stato anticipato da un teaser pubblicato sul sito ufficiale di Ed. Acquista il nuovo disco PLAY! Oggi, Ed Sheeran pubblica il suo nuovo album, Play. Dopo aver chiuso il riuscito capitolo della sua serie Mathematics, sta coraggiosamente entrando in una nuova fase artistica. Artista in continua evoluzione, Play vede Sheeran esplorare nuovi territori musicali attraverso la collaborazione con produttori e musicisti di tutto il mondo, oltre a immergersi più a fondo nei suoni e nei temi senza tempo che lo hanno reso uno degli artisti pop più amati al mondo. Ispirato in parte alla sua esposizione alle culture musicali indiana e persiana – e alle loro sorprendenti connessioni con la tradizione folk irlandese con cui è cresciuto attraverso scale, ritmi e melodie condivisi – ha esplorato un linguaggio musicale senza confini che ha dato all’album un’impronta fresca e distintiva. Su un terreno più familiare, Sheeran ci ricorda perché rimane uno dei cantautori più influenti della sua generazione, mentre consegna una serie di brani che parlano della sua capacità incondizionata di scrivere ballate. Il risultato è una collezione che gioca sia con il familiare sia con il nuovo. Ascolta The Vow di Ed Sheeran: Testo: When we met We were scared, we were lost, we were young On the edge, on the brink, on the run But the moment my eyes met your gaze It’s like a door opened up on that day Then we talked, then we danced, then we touched Then we laughed, then we kissed, then we stopped Cause I knew if I kissed you again We would start something that never ends I promised you all of my days I’ll swear it again and again Words are just words but I need you to know That beyond to have and hold That my vow to you is to love you and never let go We’ve been through hurt but I thank the broken road That led me into your arms And my vow to you is to love you and never let go Now we’re here Now we’ve lived, now we’ve cried, now we’ve seen All the lows, all the highs, inbetween I was there on your darkest of nights And you were there for mine right by my side We made breath, we made blood, we made life We lost friends and faith, we lost sight And when all of these moments have come We have walked through the fire as one We’re stronger from joy and from pain Our love is the thing that remains Words are just words but I need you to know That beyond to have and hold That my vow to you is to love you and never let go We’ve been through hurt but I thank the broken road That led me into your arms And my vow to you Is to love you and never let go It doesn’t matter If we make a mess of it, we’ll get through anything Now and forever I want the rest of it, I want the rest of it Words are just words but I need you to know That beyond to have and hold That my vow to you is to love you and never let go We’ve been through hurt But I thank the broken road That led me into your arms And my vow to you Is to love you and never let go Traduzione di The Vow di Ed Sheeran: Quando ci siamo incontrati Eravamo spaventati, eravamo persi, eravamo giovani Sull’orlo, sull’orlo, in fuga Ma nel momento in cui i miei occhi hanno incontrato il tuo sguardo È come se una porta si fosse aperta quel giorno Poi abbiamo parlato, poi abbiamo ballato, poi ci siamo toccati Poi abbiamo riso, poi ci siamo baciati, poi ci siamo fermati Perché sapevo che se ti avessi baciato di nuovo Avremmo iniziato qualcosa che non finisce mai Ti ho promesso tutti i miei giorni Lo giuro ancora e ancora Le parole sono solo parole ma Ho bisogno che tu sappia Che oltre ad avere e tenere Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare Abbiamo attraversato momenti difficili ma ringrazio la strada spezzata Che mi ha portato tra le tue braccia E il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare Ora siamo qui Ora abbiamo vissuto, ora abbiamo pianto, ora abbiamo visto Tutti i bassi, tutti gli alti, nel mezzo Ero lì nel tuo momento più buio notti E tu eri lì per me, proprio al mio fianco Abbiamo creato il respiro, abbiamo creato il sangue, abbiamo creato la vita Abbiamo perso amici e fede, abbiamo perso la vista E quando tutti questi momenti sono arrivati Abbiamo attraversato il fuoco come uno Siamo più forti dalla gioia e dal dolore Il nostro amore è ciò che rimane Le parole sono solo parole, ma Ho bisogno che tu sappia Che oltre ad avere e tenere stretto Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare Abbiamo attraversato il dolore, ma ringrazio la strada spezzata Che mi ha condotto tra le tue braccia E il mio voto per te È di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare Non importa Se facciamo un pasticcio, supereremo qualsiasi cosa Ora e per sempre Voglio il resto, voglio il resto Le parole sono solo parole, ma Ho bisogno che tu sappia Che oltre ad avere e tenere stretto Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare Abbiamo attraversato il dolore Ma ringrazio la strada spezzata Che mi ha condotto tra le tue braccia E il mio voto per te È di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare