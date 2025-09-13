GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – The Vow: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
The Vow è una delle canzoni che Ed Sheeran ha scritto per il suo nuovo disco Play, in uscita venerdì 12 settembre 2025. Il brano è stato anticipato da un teaser pubblicato sul sito ufficiale di Ed.

Oggi, Ed Sheeran pubblica il suo nuovo album, Play. Dopo aver chiuso il riuscito capitolo della sua serie Mathematics, sta coraggiosamente entrando in una nuova fase artistica.

Artista in continua evoluzione, Play vede Sheeran esplorare nuovi territori musicali attraverso la collaborazione con produttori e musicisti di tutto il mondo, oltre a immergersi più a fondo nei suoni e nei temi senza tempo che lo hanno reso uno degli artisti pop più amati al mondo. Ispirato in parte alla sua esposizione alle culture musicali indiana e persiana – e alle loro sorprendenti connessioni con la tradizione folk irlandese con cui è cresciuto attraverso scale, ritmi e melodie condivisi – ha esplorato un linguaggio musicale senza confini che ha dato all’album un’impronta fresca e distintiva. Su un terreno più familiare, Sheeran ci ricorda perché rimane uno dei cantautori più influenti della sua generazione, mentre consegna una serie di brani che parlano della sua capacità incondizionata di scrivere ballate. Il risultato è una collezione che gioca sia con il familiare sia con il nuovo.

Ascolta The Vow di Ed Sheeran:

Testo:

When we met
We were scared, we were lost, we were young
On the edge, on the brink, on the run
But the moment my eyes met your gaze
It’s like a door opened up on that day

Then we talked, then we danced, then we touched
Then we laughed, then we kissed, then we stopped
Cause I knew if I kissed you again
We would start something that never ends

I promised you all of my days
I’ll swear it again and again

Words are just words but
I need you to know
That beyond to have and hold
That my vow to you is to love you and never let go

We’ve been through hurt but I thank the broken road
That led me into your arms
And my vow to you is to love you and never let go

Now we’re here
Now we’ve lived, now we’ve cried, now we’ve seen
All the lows, all the highs, inbetween
I was there on your darkest of nights
And you were there for mine right by my side
We made breath, we made blood, we made life
We lost friends and faith, we lost sight
And when all of these moments have come
We have walked through the fire as one

We’re stronger from joy and from pain
Our love is the thing that remains

Words are just words but
I need you to know
That beyond to have and hold
That my vow to you is to love you and never let go

We’ve been through hurt but I thank the broken road
That led me into your arms
And my vow to you
Is to love you and never let go

It doesn’t matter
If we make a mess of it, we’ll get through anything
Now and forever
I want the rest of it, I want the rest of it

Words are just words but
I need you to know
That beyond to have and hold
That my vow to you is to love you and never let go

We’ve been through hurt
But I thank the broken road
That led me into your arms
And my vow to you
Is to love you and never let go

Traduzione di The Vow di Ed Sheeran:

Quando ci siamo incontrati
Eravamo spaventati, eravamo persi, eravamo giovani
Sull’orlo, sull’orlo, in fuga
Ma nel momento in cui i miei occhi hanno incontrato il tuo sguardo
È come se una porta si fosse aperta quel giorno

Poi abbiamo parlato, poi abbiamo ballato, poi ci siamo toccati
Poi abbiamo riso, poi ci siamo baciati, poi ci siamo fermati
Perché sapevo che se ti avessi baciato di nuovo
Avremmo iniziato qualcosa che non finisce mai

Ti ho promesso tutti i miei giorni
Lo giuro ancora e ancora

Le parole sono solo parole ma
Ho bisogno che tu sappia
Che oltre ad avere e tenere
Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Abbiamo attraversato momenti difficili ma ringrazio la strada spezzata
Che mi ha portato tra le tue braccia
E il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Ora siamo qui
Ora abbiamo vissuto, ora abbiamo pianto, ora abbiamo visto
Tutti i bassi, tutti gli alti, nel mezzo
Ero lì nel tuo momento più buio notti
E tu eri lì per me, proprio al mio fianco
Abbiamo creato il respiro, abbiamo creato il sangue, abbiamo creato la vita
Abbiamo perso amici e fede, abbiamo perso la vista
E quando tutti questi momenti sono arrivati
Abbiamo attraversato il fuoco come uno

Siamo più forti dalla gioia e dal dolore
Il nostro amore è ciò che rimane

Le parole sono solo parole, ma
Ho bisogno che tu sappia
Che oltre ad avere e tenere stretto
Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Abbiamo attraversato il dolore, ma ringrazio la strada spezzata
Che mi ha condotto tra le tue braccia
E il mio voto per te
È di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Non importa
Se facciamo un pasticcio, supereremo qualsiasi cosa
Ora e per sempre
Voglio il resto, voglio il resto

Le parole sono solo parole, ma
Ho bisogno che tu sappia
Che oltre ad avere e tenere stretto
Che il mio voto per te è di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Abbiamo attraversato il dolore
Ma ringrazio la strada spezzata
Che mi ha condotto tra le tue braccia
E il mio voto per te
È di amarti e non lasciarti mai andare

Giovanna Codella

