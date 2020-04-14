Demi Lovato confessa: “Io e Selena Gomez non siamo più amiche”

View this post on Instagram

Introducing our May 2020 cover star, Demi Lovato. We interviewed the pop star in early March, before all of our lives were upended by COVID-19 crisis. But it’s our hope that her openness and willingness to discuss her own struggle with emotional wellness and wellbeing will serve as a reminder of how important it is for us all to stay in touch with our mental health—and each other—in these uncertain times.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ “There are so many people alone with their thoughts right now. Some people are home alone or don’t have family or pets; they only have their minds and their thoughts. We have to learn to quiet our thoughts with things like meditation, checking in with friends, or finding things that will help you grow emotionally and spiritually.” —@ddlovato. See the full cover shoot and read her interview at the link in our bio.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ If you or someone you know is struggling to cope with the current crisis, call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text HOME to 741741 to be connected with a crisis counselor.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ Editor-in-chief: @glendabailey ⁣⁣ Photographer: @alexilubomirski ⁣⁣ Fashion Editor: @Menamorado ⁣⁣ Dress: @maisonvalentino⁣⁣ Jewelry: @cartier⁣⁣ Hair: @mrchrismcmillan Makeup: @hungvanngo ⁣⁣ Manicure: @lisajachno