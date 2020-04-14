Demi Lovato confessa: “Io e Selena Gomez non siamo più amiche”

Demi Lovato ha fatto un’importante confessione sul suo rapporto con l’attrice e cantante Selena Gomez. Quello che ormai era intuibile ormai da parecchio tempo è stato adesso svelato dalla cantante di I Love Me.
Le due ex stelline di Disney Channel non sono più amiche. Non è proprio una doccia gelata perché ormai i segnali sulla fine della loro amicizia sembravano evidenti ma per i fan del duo Delena sicuramente pone fine alle speranze che fosse solo un brutto incubo.
In una recente intervista al magazine Harper’s Bazaar, Demi ha così parlato del suo rapporto con Selena riferendosi in particolar modo alla Instagram Stories che la cantante di Rare aveva condiviso dopo l’esibizione ai Grammy Awards di Demi.
Introducing our May 2020 cover star, Demi Lovato. We interviewed the pop star in early March, before all of our lives were upended by COVID-19 crisis. But it's our hope that her openness and willingness to discuss her own struggle with emotional wellness and wellbeing will serve as a reminder of how important it is for us all to stay in touch with our mental health—and each other—in these uncertain times. "There are so many people alone with their thoughts right now. Some people are home alone or don't have family or pets; they only have their minds and their thoughts. We have to learn to quiet our thoughts with things like meditation, checking in with friends, or finding things that will help you grow emotionally and spiritually." —@ddlovato.
Le parole di Demi Lovato sul suo rapporto con Selena Gomez
Quando cresci con qualcuno avrai sempre un forte amore e affetto per loro. Ma non sono più sua amica quindi il suo post mi è sembrato… (Demi si interrompe ndr) Avrò sempre un grande affetto per lei e le auguro tutto il meglio
Così ha concluso la cantante il suo parlare della sua ormai ex migliore amica. Le due hanno spesso recitato insieme come nel film Disney Programma Protezione Principesse e cantato insieme anche la colonna sonore One And The Same.
Il post che Selena aveva condiviso durante i Grammy (potete trovare qui l’articolo completo), sembra non aver fatto troppo piacere la cantante che non ha voluto proseguire oltre con il discorso.