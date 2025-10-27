Demi Lovato – Sorry to Myself (audio, testo e traduzione)

Sorry to Myself di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025.

Il pezzo è carico di amarezza ed esprime dolore e frustrazione per gli errori commessi, azioni e sentimenti autosabotanti, dettati da uno scarso amor proprio. Il brano descrive anche il desiderio di voler vivere con un maggior grado di consapevolezza e soprattutto più rispetto verso se stessa.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Sorry to Myself Demi Lovato

I could point fingers at everyone else, but

Sooner or later, it lands on myself

My mistakes have

Made mistakes of their own (own, own) (o-o-o-own)

Doubling down like it’s second nature

I’ll be true to it, I was my favorite hater, but I’m tired

Now I’m flirting with hope (hope, hope)

(Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

I was the king of pain

I always found a new way to complain

And they say: When you gonna change, honey?

When you gonna face it? Why you gonna waste it?

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf

For lying in the mirror, saying all this is love

For lying in the mirror, pouring salt in the cut

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf

For doing a number, saying I’m tough enough

For buying what you sell

I’m sorry to myse-e-elf

It’s funny how the world looks in a pink cloud

I’m glowing from the inside and laughing out loud when the rain hits

Yeah, don’t forget this

I was the king of pain

I always found a new way to complain

And they say: When you gonna change, honey?

When you gonna face it? Why you gonna waste it?

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf

For lying in the mirror, saying all this is love

For lying in the mirror, pouring salt in the cut

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf

For doing a number, saying I’m tough enough

For buying what you sell

I’m sorry to myse-e-elf

Sorry for the starving

Sorry for the burnout

Sorry for that one ex who always broke me down

Sorry for the hurting

But love how it turned out (oh)

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf (I’m sorry to myself)

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf (I’m sorry to myself)

Sorry for the starving

Sorry for the burnout

(I’m sorry to myself)

Sorry for the hurting

But love how it turned out

(I’m sorry to myself)

Sorry for the starving

Sorry for the burnout

(I’m sorry to myself)

Traduzione Sorry to Myself Demi Lovato

Potrei puntare il dito contro tutti gli altri, ma

Prima o poi, mi si rivolta contro

I miei errori

A loro volta hanno commesso errori (a loro volta, a loro volta)

Sdoppiandomi come se fosse la mia seconda natura

Rimarrò fedele a me stessa, ero il mio hater preferito, ma sono stanca

Ora sto flirtando con la speranza (speranza, speranza)

(Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Ero il re del dolore

Ho sempre trovato un nuovo modo per lamentarmi

E loro dicono: Quando cambierai, tesoro?

Quando lo affronterai? Perché lo sprecherai?

Mi ramamrico

Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, dicendo che tutto questo è amore

Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, versando sale sulla ferita

Mi rammarico

Per aver fatto un numero, dicendo che sono abbastanza tosta

Per aver comprato quello che vendi

Mi dispiace per me stessa

È buffo come il mondo appaia in una nuvola rosa

Sto brillando dentro e rido a crepapelle quando piove

Sì, non dimenticarlo

Ero il re del dolore

Ho sempre trovato un nuovo modo per lamentarmi

E loro dicono: Quando cambierai, tesoro?

Quando lo affronterai? Perché lo sprecherai?

Mi rammarico

Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, dicendo che tutto questo è amore

Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, versando sale sulla ferita

Mi rammarico

Per aver fatto un numero, dicendo che sono abbastanza tosta

Per aver comprato quello che vendi

Mi rammarico

Mi rammarico per l’ambizione

Mi rammarico per il burnout

Mi rammarico per quell’ex che mi ha sempre distrutto

Mi rammaricoper il dolore

Ma rammarico come è andata a finire (oh)

Mi rammarico (Mi dispiace per me stessa)

Mi rammarico (Mi dispiace per me stessa)

Mi rammarico per l’ambizione

Mi rammarico per il burnout

(Mi rammarico)

Mi rammarico per il dolore

Ma amo come è andata a finire

(Mi rammarico)

Mi rammarico per l’ambizione

Mi rammarico per l’ambizione

(Mi dispiace anche per me stessa)