Demi Lovato – Sorry to Myself (audio, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 27 Ottobre 2025 Sorry to Myself di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025. Il pezzo è carico di amarezza ed esprime dolore e frustrazione per gli errori commessi, azioni e sentimenti autosabotanti, dettati da uno scarso amor proprio. Il brano descrive anche il desiderio di voler vivere con un maggior grado di consapevolezza e soprattutto più rispetto verso se stessa. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Sorry to Myself Demi Lovato I could point fingers at everyone else, but Sooner or later, it lands on myself My mistakes have Made mistakes of their own (own, own) (o-o-o-own) Doubling down like it’s second nature I’ll be true to it, I was my favorite hater, but I’m tired Now I’m flirting with hope (hope, hope) (Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) I was the king of pain I always found a new way to complain And they say: When you gonna change, honey? When you gonna face it? Why you gonna waste it? I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf For lying in the mirror, saying all this is love For lying in the mirror, pouring salt in the cut I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf For doing a number, saying I’m tough enough For buying what you sell I’m sorry to myse-e-elf It’s funny how the world looks in a pink cloud I’m glowing from the inside and laughing out loud when the rain hits Yeah, don’t forget this I was the king of pain I always found a new way to complain And they say: When you gonna change, honey? When you gonna face it? Why you gonna waste it? I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf For lying in the mirror, saying all this is love For lying in the mirror, pouring salt in the cut I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf For doing a number, saying I’m tough enough For buying what you sell I’m sorry to myse-e-elf Sorry for the starving Sorry for the burnout Sorry for that one ex who always broke me down Sorry for the hurting But love how it turned out (oh) I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf (I’m sorry to myself) I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf (I’m sorry to myself) Sorry for the starving Sorry for the burnout (I’m sorry to myself) Sorry for the hurting But love how it turned out (I’m sorry to myself) Sorry for the starving Sorry for the burnout (I’m sorry to myself) Traduzione Sorry to Myself Demi Lovato Potrei puntare il dito contro tutti gli altri, ma Prima o poi, mi si rivolta contro I miei errori A loro volta hanno commesso errori (a loro volta, a loro volta) Sdoppiandomi come se fosse la mia seconda natura Rimarrò fedele a me stessa, ero il mio hater preferito, ma sono stanca Ora sto flirtando con la speranza (speranza, speranza) (Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) Ero il re del dolore Ho sempre trovato un nuovo modo per lamentarmi E loro dicono: Quando cambierai, tesoro? Quando lo affronterai? Perché lo sprecherai? Mi ramamrico Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, dicendo che tutto questo è amore Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, versando sale sulla ferita Mi rammarico Per aver fatto un numero, dicendo che sono abbastanza tosta Per aver comprato quello che vendi Mi dispiace per me stessa È buffo come il mondo appaia in una nuvola rosa Sto brillando dentro e rido a crepapelle quando piove Sì, non dimenticarlo Ero il re del dolore Ho sempre trovato un nuovo modo per lamentarmi E loro dicono: Quando cambierai, tesoro? Quando lo affronterai? Perché lo sprecherai? Mi rammarico Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, dicendo che tutto questo è amore Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, versando sale sulla ferita Mi rammarico Per aver fatto un numero, dicendo che sono abbastanza tosta Per aver comprato quello che vendi Mi rammarico Mi rammarico per l’ambizione Mi rammarico per il burnout Mi rammarico per quell’ex che mi ha sempre distrutto Mi rammaricoper il dolore Ma rammarico come è andata a finire (oh) Mi rammarico (Mi dispiace per me stessa) Mi rammarico (Mi dispiace per me stessa) Mi rammarico per l’ambizione Mi rammarico per il burnout (Mi rammarico) Mi rammarico per il dolore Ma amo come è andata a finire (Mi rammarico) Mi rammarico per l’ambizione Mi rammarico per l’ambizione (Mi dispiace anche per me stessa)