Demi Lovato – Sorry to Myself (audio, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella

Sorry to Myself di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025.

Il pezzo è carico di amarezza ed esprime dolore e frustrazione per gli errori commessi, azioni e sentimenti autosabotanti, dettati da uno scarso amor proprio. Il brano descrive anche il desiderio di voler vivere con un maggior grado di consapevolezza e soprattutto più rispetto verso se stessa.

Testo Sorry to Myself Demi Lovato

I could point fingers at everyone else, but
Sooner or later, it lands on myself
My mistakes have
Made mistakes of their own (own, own) (o-o-o-own)

Doubling down like it’s second nature
I’ll be true to it, I was my favorite hater, but I’m tired
Now I’m flirting with hope (hope, hope)
(Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

I was the king of pain
I always found a new way to complain
And they say: When you gonna change, honey?
When you gonna face it? Why you gonna waste it?

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf
For lying in the mirror, saying all this is love
For lying in the mirror, pouring salt in the cut
I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf
For doing a number, saying I’m tough enough
For buying what you sell
I’m sorry to myse-e-elf

It’s funny how the world looks in a pink cloud
I’m glowing from the inside and laughing out loud when the rain hits
Yeah, don’t forget this

I was the king of pain
I always found a new way to complain
And they say: When you gonna change, honey?
When you gonna face it? Why you gonna waste it?

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf
For lying in the mirror, saying all this is love
For lying in the mirror, pouring salt in the cut
I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf
For doing a number, saying I’m tough enough
For buying what you sell
I’m sorry to myse-e-elf

Sorry for the starving
Sorry for the burnout
Sorry for that one ex who always broke me down
Sorry for the hurting
But love how it turned out (oh)

I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf (I’m sorry to myself)
I’m sorry to myse-e-e-e-e-elf (I’m sorry to myself)

Sorry for the starving
Sorry for the burnout
(I’m sorry to myself)
Sorry for the hurting
But love how it turned out
(I’m sorry to myself)

Sorry for the starving
Sorry for the burnout
(I’m sorry to myself)

Traduzione Sorry to Myself Demi Lovato

Potrei puntare il dito contro tutti gli altri, ma
Prima o poi, mi si rivolta contro
I miei errori
A loro volta hanno commesso errori (a loro volta, a loro volta)

Sdoppiandomi come se fosse la mia seconda natura
Rimarrò fedele a me stessa, ero il mio hater preferito, ma sono stanca
Ora sto flirtando con la speranza (speranza, speranza)
(Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Ero il re del dolore
Ho sempre trovato un nuovo modo per lamentarmi
E loro dicono: Quando cambierai, tesoro?
Quando lo affronterai? Perché lo sprecherai?

Mi ramamrico
Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, dicendo che tutto questo è amore
Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, versando sale sulla ferita
Mi rammarico
Per aver fatto un numero, dicendo che sono abbastanza tosta
Per aver comprato quello che vendi
Mi dispiace per me stessa

È buffo come il mondo appaia in una nuvola rosa
Sto brillando dentro e rido a crepapelle quando piove
Sì, non dimenticarlo

Ero il re del dolore
Ho sempre trovato un nuovo modo per lamentarmi
E loro dicono: Quando cambierai, tesoro?
Quando lo affronterai? Perché lo sprecherai?

Mi rammarico
Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, dicendo che tutto questo è amore
Per essermi sdraiata allo specchio, versando sale sulla ferita
Mi rammarico
Per aver fatto un numero, dicendo che sono abbastanza tosta
Per aver comprato quello che vendi
Mi rammarico

Mi rammarico per l’ambizione
Mi rammarico per il burnout
Mi rammarico per quell’ex che mi ha sempre distrutto
Mi rammaricoper il dolore
Ma rammarico come è andata a finire (oh)

Mi rammarico (Mi dispiace per me stessa)
Mi rammarico (Mi dispiace per me stessa)

Mi rammarico per l’ambizione
Mi rammarico per il burnout
(Mi rammarico)
Mi rammarico per il dolore
Ma amo come è andata a finire
(Mi rammarico)

Mi rammarico per l’ambizione
Mi rammarico per l’ambizione
(Mi dispiace anche per me stessa)

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

