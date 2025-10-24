Demi Lovato – Let You Go (video, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Ottobre 2025 Sreenshot Video Ufficiale Youtube Let You Go Demi Lovato. Crediti: Island Records Let You Go di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025. Il brano è una ballad intensa, che contrasta con la spensieratezza delle altre tracce dell’album, e che parla di un amore ormai giunto al capolinea, della consapevolezza che è necessario lasciarlo andare. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Let You Go Demi Lovato If you want, you can tell everyone I’m the problem But I won’t sit and watch while you sink to the bottom And it kills me Knowing what it was and what it will be Maybe we’ll be better as a memory Even if it means that you’ll forget me I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah) I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah) It doesn’t have to be forever, but it has to be right now, right now, ooh I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah) I’ll be there if you get sick of playing the victim And I swear we can talk when you’re ready to listen (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh) And it kills me Knowing what it was and what it will be (Ah-ah-ah) Maybe we’ll be better as a memory Even if it means that you’ll forget me I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah) I think (I think) I need (I need) to let you go, to let you go (Ooh) It doesn’t have to be forever, but it has to be right now, right now, ooh I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah) Go Go Go Traduzione Let You Go Demi Lovato Se vuoi, puoi dire a tutti che il problema sono io Ma non starò a guardare mentre affondi E mi uccide Sapere cos’è stato e cosa sarà Forse saremo un ricordo migliore Anche se significa che ti dimenticherai di me Penso di doverti lasciare andare, lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah) Penso di doverti lasciare andare, lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah) Non deve essere per sempre, ma deve essere adesso, adesso, ooh Penso di doverti lasciare andare, lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah) Sarò lì se ti stanchi di fare la vittima E giuro che possiamo parlare quando sarai pronto ad ascoltare (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh) E mi uccide Sapere cos’è stato e cosa sarà (Ah-ah-ah) Forse saremo migliori come ricordo Anche se significa che mi dimenticherai Penso di doverti lasciare andare, di lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah) Penso (penso) di dover (di dover) lasciarti andare, di lasciarti andare (Ooh) Non deve essere per sempre, ma deve essere adesso, adesso, ooh Penso di doverti lasciare andare, di lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah) Vai Vai Vai Cosa ne pensate di Let You Go di Demi Lovato?