Demi Lovato – Let You Go (video, testo e traduzione)

Sreenshot Video Ufficiale Youtube Let You Go Demi Lovato. Crediti: Island Records

Let You Go di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025.

Il brano è una ballad intensa, che contrasta con la spensieratezza delle altre tracce dell’album, e che parla di un amore ormai giunto al capolinea, della consapevolezza che è necessario lasciarlo andare.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Let You Go Demi Lovato

If you want, you can tell everyone I’m the problem

But I won’t sit and watch while you sink to the bottom

And it kills me

Knowing what it was and what it will be

Maybe we’ll be better as a memory

Even if it means that you’ll forget me

I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

It doesn’t have to be forever, but it has to be right now, right now, ooh

I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

I’ll be there if you get sick of playing the victim

And I swear we can talk when you’re ready to listen (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)

And it kills me

Knowing what it was and what it will be (Ah-ah-ah)

Maybe we’ll be better as a memory

Even if it means that you’ll forget me

I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

I think (I think) I need (I need) to let you go, to let you go (Ooh)

It doesn’t have to be forever, but it has to be right now, right now, ooh

I think I need to let you go, to let you go (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Go

Go

Go

Traduzione Let You Go Demi Lovato

Se vuoi, puoi dire a tutti che il problema sono io

Ma non starò a guardare mentre affondi

E mi uccide

Sapere cos’è stato e cosa sarà

Forse saremo un ricordo migliore

Anche se significa che ti dimenticherai di me

Penso di doverti lasciare andare, lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Penso di doverti lasciare andare, lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Non deve essere per sempre, ma deve essere adesso, adesso, ooh

Penso di doverti lasciare andare, lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Sarò lì se ti stanchi di fare la vittima

E giuro che possiamo parlare quando sarai pronto ad ascoltare (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh)

E mi uccide

Sapere cos’è stato e cosa sarà (Ah-ah-ah)

Forse saremo migliori come ricordo

Anche se significa che mi dimenticherai

Penso di doverti lasciare andare, di lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Penso (penso) di dover (di dover) lasciarti andare, di lasciarti andare (Ooh)

Non deve essere per sempre, ma deve essere adesso, adesso, ooh

Penso di doverti lasciare andare, di lasciarti andare (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Vai

Vai

Vai

Cosa ne pensate di Let You Go di Demi Lovato?