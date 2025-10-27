Demi Lovato – In my Head (audio, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 27 Ottobre 2025 In my Head di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025. Il pezzo parla probabilmente di una storia d’amore giunta al capolinea, di come la protagonista ha provato ad adeguarsi all’altra persona pur non riuscendo mai a tenerla legata a sé, di come questo amore non corrisposto l’abbia segnata e nonostante ciò non lei riesce ancora a toglierselo dalla testa. Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone Testo In my Head Demi Lovato I should be an author The way that I can twist every word, every story, and turn you into the hero I’ll make you the guy who gets the girl and the glory Yeah, I should be a doctor The way that I keep stitching myself back up before you even get to reload I bet I’ll be back in your bed by tomorrow I could be everything I’m not, could play every single part And you’ll still call it whatever I could do every single job, give you everything you want And you’d still look for something better And I try To get you off my mind But you’re still in my head, head, head Always in my head, head, head And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this You’re still in my head, head, head If this was a movie You’d be on the screen and even if you were mean, it would sound so poetic They would be applauding before they got to the credits Yeah, you should be an actor The way you’re making a scene and how you make me believe every word, every sentence You don’t have to say it, I know that I sound pathetic I could be everything I’m not, could play every single part And you’ll still call it whatever I could do every single job, give you everything you want And you’d still look for something better And I try To get you off my mind But you’re still in my head, head, head Always in my head, head, head (Head) And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this You’re still in my head, head, head (You’re still in my head, head, head) In my head (You’re still in my head, head, head) Head, head And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this You’re still in my head, head, head (You’re still in my head) Traduzione In my Head Demi Lovato Dovrei essere uno scrittore Il modo in cui posso distorcere ogni parola, ogni storia e trasformarti in un eroe Ti renderò il ragazzo che ottiene la ragazza e la gloria Sì, dovrei essere un dottore Il modo in cui continuo a ricucirmi prima ancora che tu possa ricaricare Scommetto che tornerò nel tuo letto domani Potrei essere tutto ciò che non sono, potrei interpretare ogni singola parte E tu continueresti a chiamarlo come preferisci Potrei fare ogni singolo lavoro, darti tutto ciò che desideri E tu cercheresti ancora qualcosa di meglio E io cerco Di toglierti dalla testa Ma sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa Sempre nella mia testa, testa, testa E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo riuscissi a superare tutto questo Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa Se questo fosse un film Saresti sullo schermo e anche se fossi cattivo, suonerebbe così poetico Applaudirebbero prima di arrivare ai Crediti Sì, dovresti fare l’attore Il modo in cui reciti una scena e come mi fai credere a ogni parola, a ogni frase Non devi dirlo, so che sembro patetica Potrei essere tutto ciò che non sono, potrei interpretare ogni singola parte E continueresti a chiamarlo come vuoi Potrei fare ogni singolo lavoro, darti tutto ciò che vuoi E tu cercheresti comunque qualcosa di meglio E io cerco di toglierti dalla testa Ma sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa Sempre nella mia testa, testa, testa (Testa) E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo potessi superare tutto questo Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa (Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa) Nella mia testa (Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa) Testa, testa E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo potessi superare tutto questo Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa (Sei ancora nella mia testa)