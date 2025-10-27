GingerGeneration.it

Demi Lovato – In my Head (audio, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
kiss demi lovato

In my Head di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025.

Il pezzo parla probabilmente di una storia d’amore giunta al capolinea, di come la protagonista ha provato ad adeguarsi all’altra persona pur non riuscendo mai a tenerla legata a sé, di come questo amore non corrisposto l’abbia segnata e nonostante ciò non lei riesce ancora a toglierselo dalla testa.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo In my Head Demi Lovato

I should be an author
The way that I can twist every word, every story, and turn you into the hero
I’ll make you the guy who gets the girl and the glory
Yeah, I should be a doctor
The way that I keep stitching myself back up before you even get to reload
I bet I’ll be back in your bed by tomorrow

I could be everything I’m not, could play every single part
And you’ll still call it whatever
I could do every single job, give you everything you want
And you’d still look for something better
And I try
To get you off my mind

But you’re still in my head, head, head
Always in my head, head, head
And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this
You’re still in my head, head, head

If this was a movie
You’d be on the screen and even if you were mean, it would sound so poetic
They would be applauding before they got to the credits
Yeah, you should be an actor
The way you’re making a scene and how you make me believe every word, every sentence
You don’t have to say it, I know that I sound pathetic

I could be everything I’m not, could play every single part
And you’ll still call it whatever
I could do every single job, give you everything you want
And you’d still look for something better
And I try
To get you off my mind

But you’re still in my head, head, head
Always in my head, head, head (Head)
And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this
You’re still in my head, head, head

(You’re still in my head, head, head) In my head
(You’re still in my head, head, head) Head, head
And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this
You’re still in my head, head, head
(You’re still in my head)

Traduzione In my Head  Demi Lovato

Dovrei essere uno scrittore
Il modo in cui posso distorcere ogni parola, ogni storia e trasformarti in un eroe
Ti renderò il ragazzo che ottiene la ragazza e la gloria
Sì, dovrei essere un dottore
Il modo in cui continuo a ricucirmi prima ancora che tu possa ricaricare
Scommetto che tornerò nel tuo letto domani

Potrei essere tutto ciò che non sono, potrei interpretare ogni singola parte
E tu continueresti a chiamarlo come preferisci
Potrei fare ogni singolo lavoro, darti tutto ciò che desideri
E tu cercheresti ancora qualcosa di meglio
E io cerco
Di toglierti dalla testa

Ma sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa
Sempre nella mia testa, testa, testa
E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo riuscissi a superare tutto questo
Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa

Se questo fosse un film
Saresti sullo schermo e anche se fossi cattivo, suonerebbe così poetico
Applaudirebbero prima di arrivare ai Crediti
Sì, dovresti fare l’attore
Il modo in cui reciti una scena e come mi fai credere a ogni parola, a ogni frase
Non devi dirlo, so che sembro patetica

Potrei essere tutto ciò che non sono, potrei interpretare ogni singola parte
E continueresti a chiamarlo come vuoi
Potrei fare ogni singolo lavoro, darti tutto ciò che vuoi
E tu cercheresti comunque qualcosa di meglio
E io cerco
di toglierti dalla testa

Ma sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa
Sempre nella mia testa, testa, testa (Testa)
E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo potessi superare tutto questo
Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa

(Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa) Nella mia testa
(Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa) Testa, testa
E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo potessi superare tutto questo
Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa
(Sei ancora nella mia testa)

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati