Demi Lovato – In my Head (audio, testo e traduzione)

In my Head di Demi Lovato è una traccia dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025.

Il pezzo parla probabilmente di una storia d’amore giunta al capolinea, di come la protagonista ha provato ad adeguarsi all’altra persona pur non riuscendo mai a tenerla legata a sé, di come questo amore non corrisposto l’abbia segnata e nonostante ciò non lei riesce ancora a toglierselo dalla testa.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo In my Head Demi Lovato

I should be an author

The way that I can twist every word, every story, and turn you into the hero

I’ll make you the guy who gets the girl and the glory

Yeah, I should be a doctor

The way that I keep stitching myself back up before you even get to reload

I bet I’ll be back in your bed by tomorrow

I could be everything I’m not, could play every single part

And you’ll still call it whatever

I could do every single job, give you everything you want

And you’d still look for something better

And I try

To get you off my mind

But you’re still in my head, head, head

Always in my head, head, head

And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this

You’re still in my head, head, head

If this was a movie

You’d be on the screen and even if you were mean, it would sound so poetic

They would be applauding before they got to the credits

Yeah, you should be an actor

The way you’re making a scene and how you make me believe every word, every sentence

You don’t have to say it, I know that I sound pathetic

I could be everything I’m not, could play every single part

And you’ll still call it whatever

I could do every single job, give you everything you want

And you’d still look for something better

And I try

To get you off my mind

But you’re still in my head, head, head

Always in my head, head, head (Head)

And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this

You’re still in my head, head, head

(You’re still in my head, head, head) In my head

(You’re still in my head, head, head) Head, head

And I can’t help but think about the life I’d live if I could just get over this

You’re still in my head, head, head

(You’re still in my head)

Traduzione In my Head Demi Lovato

Dovrei essere uno scrittore

Il modo in cui posso distorcere ogni parola, ogni storia e trasformarti in un eroe

Ti renderò il ragazzo che ottiene la ragazza e la gloria

Sì, dovrei essere un dottore

Il modo in cui continuo a ricucirmi prima ancora che tu possa ricaricare

Scommetto che tornerò nel tuo letto domani

Potrei essere tutto ciò che non sono, potrei interpretare ogni singola parte

E tu continueresti a chiamarlo come preferisci

Potrei fare ogni singolo lavoro, darti tutto ciò che desideri

E tu cercheresti ancora qualcosa di meglio

E io cerco

Di toglierti dalla testa

Ma sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa

Sempre nella mia testa, testa, testa

E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo riuscissi a superare tutto questo

Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa

Se questo fosse un film

Saresti sullo schermo e anche se fossi cattivo, suonerebbe così poetico

Applaudirebbero prima di arrivare ai Crediti

Sì, dovresti fare l’attore

Il modo in cui reciti una scena e come mi fai credere a ogni parola, a ogni frase

Non devi dirlo, so che sembro patetica

Potrei essere tutto ciò che non sono, potrei interpretare ogni singola parte

E continueresti a chiamarlo come vuoi

Potrei fare ogni singolo lavoro, darti tutto ciò che vuoi

E tu cercheresti comunque qualcosa di meglio

E io cerco

di toglierti dalla testa

Ma sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa

Sempre nella mia testa, testa, testa (Testa)

E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo potessi superare tutto questo

Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa

(Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa) Nella mia testa

(Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa) Testa, testa

E non posso fare a meno di pensare alla vita che vivrei se solo potessi superare tutto questo

Sei ancora nella mia testa, testa, testa

(Sei ancora nella mia testa)