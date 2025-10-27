Demi Lovato – Ghost (audio, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 27 Ottobre 2025 Ghost di Demi Lovato è una delle tracce dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025. Il pezzo è una ballad intensa e struggente che parla di un amore vissuto dalla protagonista che dichiara di volerlo vivere per l’eternità e, pur di continuare a sentirne la vicinanza, di voler essere perseguitata dal “fantasma” dell’amato se qualora dovesse lasciare la vita terrena prima di lei. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Ghost Demi Lovato You and me, I hope we’re falling for eternity Heavenly, hold me and promise that you’ll never leave The one thing that I’m scared of is that your love could be temporary I could die just looking at you, but if you go before I do I hope you flicker the lights And send a chill down my spine so cold Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost (Ghost) If you’re not here by my side Just show me some kind of sign that you’re close Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost I have a tendency to dwell on all the darkest possibilities No guarantee that we’ll wake up together when we fall asleep, ah Oh, the one thing that I’m scared of is that your love could be temporary I could die just looking at you, but if you go before I do I hope you flicker the lights And send a chill down my spine so cold Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost If you’re not here by my side Just show me some kind of sign that you’re close Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost Oh-woah And if I am the first one to go Oh-woah You know I’d never leave you alone So, baby, don’t leave me alone, oh-woah I hope you flicker the lights And send a chill down my spine, so cold Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost (Ghost) If you’re not here by my side (Here by my side) Just show me some kind of sign that you’re close Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost (Ghost) (Ghost) Traduzione Ghost Demi Lovato Io e te, spero che ci stiamo innamorando per l’eternità Celeste, stringimi e promettimi che non te ne andrai mai L’unica cosa di cui ho paura è che il tuo amore potrebbe essere temporaneo Potrei morire solo guardandoti, ma se te ne vai prima di me Spero che tu accenda le luci E mi mandi un brivido lungo la schiena così freddo Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma (Fantasma) Se non sei qui al mio fianco Mostrami solo un segno che sei vicino Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma Ho la tendenza a soffermarmi su tutte le possibilità più oscure Nessuna garanzia che ci sveglieremo insieme quando ci addormenteremo, ah Oh, l’unica cosa di cui ho paura è che il tuo amore potrebbe essere temporaneo Potrei morire solo guardandoti, ma se te ne vai prima di me Spero che tu accenda le luci E mi mandi un brivido lungo la schiena così freddo Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma Se non sei qui al mio fianco Mostrami solo un segno che sei vicino Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma Oh-woah E se io fossi la primo ad andarmene Oh-woah Sai che non ti lascerei mai solo Quindi, tesoro, non lasciarmi sola, oh-woah Spero che tu accenda le luci E mi faccia venire un brivido lungo la schiena, così freddo Voglio essere perseguitato a a vita dal tuo fantasma (Fantasma) Se non sei qui al mio fianco (Qui al mio fianco) Mostrami solo un segno che sei vicino Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma (Fantasma) (Fantasma)