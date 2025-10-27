GingerGeneration.it

Demi Lovato – Ghost (audio, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
kiss demi lovato

Ghost di Demi Lovato è una delle tracce dell’album It’s not that deep, uscito venerdì 24 ottobre 2025.

Il pezzo è una ballad intensa e struggente che parla di un amore vissuto dalla protagonista che dichiara di volerlo vivere per l’eternità e, pur di continuare a sentirne la vicinanza, di voler essere perseguitata dal “fantasma” dell’amato se qualora dovesse lasciare la vita terrena prima di lei.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Ghost Demi Lovato

You and me, I hope we’re falling for eternity
Heavenly, hold me and promise that you’ll never leave

The one thing that I’m scared of is that your love could be temporary
I could die just looking at you, but if you go before I do

I hope you flicker the lights
And send a chill down my spine so cold
Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost (Ghost)
If you’re not here by my side
Just show me some kind of sign that you’re close
Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost

I have a tendency to dwell on all the darkest possibilities
No guarantee that we’ll wake up together when we fall asleep, ah

Oh, the one thing that I’m scared of is that your love could be temporary
I could die just looking at you, but if you go before I do

I hope you flicker the lights
And send a chill down my spine so cold
Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost
If you’re not here by my side
Just show me some kind of sign that you’re close
Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost

Oh-woah
And if I am the first one to go
Oh-woah
You know I’d never leave you alone
So, baby, don’t leave me alone, oh-woah

I hope you flicker the lights
And send a chill down my spine, so cold
Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost (Ghost)
If you’re not here by my side (Here by my side)
Just show me some kind of sign that you’re close
Wanna be haunted for life by your ghost (Ghost)

(Ghost)

Traduzione Ghost Demi Lovato

Io e te, spero che ci stiamo innamorando per l’eternità
Celeste, stringimi e promettimi che non te ne andrai mai

L’unica cosa di cui ho paura è che il tuo amore potrebbe essere temporaneo
Potrei morire solo guardandoti, ma se te ne vai prima di me

Spero che tu accenda le luci
E mi mandi un brivido lungo la schiena così freddo
Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma (Fantasma)
Se non sei qui al mio fianco
Mostrami solo un segno che sei vicino
Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma

Ho la tendenza a soffermarmi su tutte le possibilità più oscure
Nessuna garanzia che ci sveglieremo insieme quando ci addormenteremo, ah

Oh, l’unica cosa di cui ho paura è che il tuo amore potrebbe essere temporaneo
Potrei morire solo guardandoti, ma se te ne vai prima di me

Spero che tu accenda le luci
E mi mandi un brivido lungo la schiena così freddo
Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma
Se non sei qui al mio fianco
Mostrami solo un segno che sei vicino
Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma

Oh-woah
E se io fossi la primo ad andarmene
Oh-woah
Sai che non ti lascerei mai solo
Quindi, tesoro, non lasciarmi sola, oh-woah

Spero che tu accenda le luci
E mi faccia venire un brivido lungo la schiena, così freddo
Voglio essere perseguitato a a vita dal tuo fantasma (Fantasma)
Se non sei qui al mio fianco (Qui al mio fianco)
Mostrami solo un segno che sei vicino
Voglio essere perseguitata a vita dal tuo fantasma (Fantasma)

(Fantasma)

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati