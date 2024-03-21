Olivia Rodrigo – scared of my guitar: testo e traduzione della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 21 Marzo 2024 Olivia Rodrigo pubblica venerdì 22 marzo 2024 il brano scared of my guitar che è una delle tracce di Guts (spilled), la versione deluxe del secondo album dell’artista. Ascolta qui l’album GUTS Testo scared of my guitar di Olivia Rodrigo [Verse 1] Perfect, easy, so good to me So why’s there a pit in my gut in the shape of you? Distract myself, say it’s somethin’ else Maybe I’m just overwhelmed, maybe I’m confused [Pre-Chorus] Barely sleep when you sleep next to me But I keep thinkin’ I’ll find a cure I say that I’m fine, I tell you all the time I’ve never felt so happy and sure [Chorus] But I’m so scared of my guitar ‘Cause it cuts right through to the heart Yeah, it knows me too well so I got no excuse I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you I’m so scared of my guitar If I play it, then I’ll think too hard Once you let the thought in, then it’s already done So I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love [Verse 2] If I was brave and noble like you I’d have the nerve to just stop stringin’ you along But I’m not half as decent as you I’d rather be tied to someone, even if they’re wrong [Pre-Chorus] I make excuses, my friends know the truth is I’m not as alright as I claim I say that I’m fine, I tell them all the time As they watch all the light fade away [Chorus] Yeah, I’m so scared of my guitar ‘Cause it cuts right through to the heart Yeah, it knows me too well so I got no excuse I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you I’m so scared of my guitar If I play it, then I’ll think too hard Once you let the thought in, then it’s already done So I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love Yeah, I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love [Bridge] I pretend that it’s love I pretend that it’s love I pretend that it’s love, love [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause what if I never find anything better? The doubt always creeps through my mind So we’ll stay together ‘cause how could I ever Trade somethin’ that’s good for what’s right? [Chorus] Oh, I’m so scared of my guitar It cuts right through to my heart It knows me too well, I got no excuse I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you I’m so scared of my guitar When I play it is when I think too hard I let the thought in, it’s already done But I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love Yeah, I lay in your arms and pretend it’s enough Traduzione [Verso 1] Perfetto, facile, così buono con me Allora perché c’è un buco nel mio stomaco che ha la tua forma? Mi distraggo, dico che è qualcos’altro Forse sono solo sopraffatta, forse sono confusa [Pre-ritornello] Dormi a malapena quando dormi accanto a me Ma continuo a pensare che troverò una cura Dico che sto bene, te lo dico continuamente Non mi sono mai sentito così felice e sicura [Coro] Ma ho così paura della mia chitarra Perché arriva dritta al cuore Sì, mi conosce troppo bene, quindi non ho scuse Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra Se gioco, ci penserò troppo Una volta che lasci entrare il pensiero, allora è già fatto Quindi mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore [Verso 2] Se fossi coraggioso e nobile come te Avrei il coraggio di smetterla di tormentarti Ma non sono decente neanche la metà di te Preferisco essere legato a qualcuno, anche se ha torto [Pre-ritornello] Trovo scuse, i miei amici sanno che è la verità Non sto così bene come affermo Dico che sto bene, glielo dico continuamente Mentre guardano tutta la luce svanisce [Coro] Sì, ho così paura della mia chitarra Perché arriva dritta al cuore Sì, mi conosce troppo bene, quindi non ho scuse Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra Se lo gioco, ci penserò troppo Una volta che lasci entrare il pensiero, allora è già fatto Quindi mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore Sì, mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore [Ponte] Faccio finta che sia amore Faccio finta che sia amore Faccio finta che sia amore, amore [Pre-ritornello] Perché cosa succede se non trovo mai niente di meglio? Il dubbio mi attraversa sempre la mente Quindi resteremo insieme perché come potrei mai? Scambiare qualcosa di buono con ciò che è giusto? [Coro] Oh, ho così paura della mia chitarra Mi arriva dritta al cuore Mi conosce troppo bene, non ho scuse Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra Quando suono è quando penso troppo Lascio entrare il pensiero, è già fatto Ma mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore Sì, mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia abbastanza Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Olivia Rodrigo?