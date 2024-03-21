GingerGeneration.it

Olivia Rodrigo – ​​scared of my guitar: testo e traduzione della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Olivia Rodrigo GUTS - album artwork

Olivia Rodrigo pubblica venerdì 22 marzo 2024 il brano ​scared of my guitar che è una delle tracce di Guts (spilled), la versione deluxe del secondo album dell’artista.

Testo ​​scared of my guitar di Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]
Perfect, easy, so good to me
So why’s there a pit in my gut in the shape of you?
Distract myself, say it’s somethin’ else
Maybe I’m just overwhelmed, maybe I’m confused

[Pre-Chorus]
Barely sleep when you sleep next to me
But I keep thinkin’ I’ll find a cure
I say that I’m fine, I tell you all the time
I’ve never felt so happy and sure

[Chorus]
But I’m so scared of my guitar
‘Cause it cuts right through to the heart
Yeah, it knows me too well so I got no excuse
I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you
I’m so scared of my guitar
If I play it, then I’ll think too hard
Once you let the thought in, then it’s already done
So I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love

[Verse 2]
If I was brave and noble like you
I’d have the nerve to just stop stringin’ you along
But I’m not half as decent as you
I’d rather be tied to someone, even if they’re wrong

[Pre-Chorus]
I make excuses, my friends know the truth is
I’m not as alright as I claim
I say that I’m fine, I tell them all the time
As they watch all the light fade away

[Chorus]
Yeah, I’m so scared of my guitar
‘Cause it cuts right through to the heart
Yeah, it knows me too well so I got no excuse
I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you
I’m so scared of my guitar
If I play it, then I’ll think too hard
Once you let the thought in, then it’s already done
So I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love
Yeah, I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love

[Bridge]
I pretend that it’s love
I pretend that it’s love
I pretend that it’s love, love

[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause what if I never find anything better?
The doubt always creeps through my mind
So we’ll stay together ‘cause how could I ever
Trade somethin’ that’s good for what’s right?

[Chorus]
Oh, I’m so scared of my guitar
It cuts right through to my heart
It knows me too well, I got no excuse
I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you
I’m so scared of my guitar
When I play it is when I think too hard
I let the thought in, it’s already done
But I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love
Yeah, I lay in your arms and pretend it’s enough

Traduzione 

[Verso 1]
Perfetto, facile, così buono con me
Allora perché c’è un buco nel mio stomaco che ha la tua forma?
Mi distraggo, dico che è qualcos’altro
Forse sono solo sopraffatta, forse sono confusa

[Pre-ritornello]
Dormi a malapena quando dormi accanto a me
Ma continuo a pensare che troverò una cura
Dico che sto bene, te lo dico continuamente
Non mi sono mai sentito così felice e sicura

[Coro]
Ma ho così paura della mia chitarra
Perché arriva dritta al cuore
Sì, mi conosce troppo bene, quindi non ho scuse
Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te
Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra
Se gioco, ci penserò troppo
Una volta che lasci entrare il pensiero, allora è già fatto
Quindi mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore

[Verso 2]
Se fossi coraggioso e nobile come te
Avrei il coraggio di smetterla di tormentarti
Ma non sono decente neanche la metà di te
Preferisco essere legato a qualcuno, anche se ha torto

[Pre-ritornello]
Trovo scuse, i miei amici sanno che è la verità
Non sto così bene come affermo
Dico che sto bene, glielo dico continuamente
Mentre guardano tutta la luce svanisce

[Coro]
Sì, ho così paura della mia chitarra
Perché arriva dritta al cuore
Sì, mi conosce troppo bene, quindi non ho scuse
Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te
Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra
Se lo gioco, ci penserò troppo
Una volta che lasci entrare il pensiero, allora è già fatto
Quindi mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore
Sì, mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore

[Ponte]
Faccio finta che sia amore
Faccio finta che sia amore
Faccio finta che sia amore, amore

[Pre-ritornello]
Perché cosa succede se non trovo mai niente di meglio?
Il dubbio mi attraversa sempre la mente
Quindi resteremo insieme perché come potrei mai?
Scambiare qualcosa di buono con ciò che è giusto?

[Coro]
Oh, ho così paura della mia chitarra
Mi arriva dritta al cuore
Mi conosce troppo bene, non ho scuse
Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te
Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra
Quando suono è quando penso troppo
Lascio entrare il pensiero, è già fatto
Ma mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore
Sì, mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia abbastanza

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Olivia Rodrigo?

