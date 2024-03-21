Olivia Rodrigo – ​​scared of my guitar: testo e traduzione della canzone

Olivia Rodrigo pubblica venerdì 22 marzo 2024 il brano ​scared of my guitar che è una delle tracce di Guts (spilled), la versione deluxe del secondo album dell’artista.

Testo ​​scared of my guitar di Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

Perfect, easy, so good to me

So why’s there a pit in my gut in the shape of you?

Distract myself, say it’s somethin’ else

Maybe I’m just overwhelmed, maybe I’m confused

[Pre-Chorus]

Barely sleep when you sleep next to me

But I keep thinkin’ I’ll find a cure

I say that I’m fine, I tell you all the time

I’ve never felt so happy and sure

[Chorus]

But I’m so scared of my guitar

‘Cause it cuts right through to the heart

Yeah, it knows me too well so I got no excuse

I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you

I’m so scared of my guitar

If I play it, then I’ll think too hard

Once you let the thought in, then it’s already done

So I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love

[Verse 2]

If I was brave and noble like you

I’d have the nerve to just stop stringin’ you along

But I’m not half as decent as you

I’d rather be tied to someone, even if they’re wrong

[Pre-Chorus]

I make excuses, my friends know the truth is

I’m not as alright as I claim

I say that I’m fine, I tell them all the time

As they watch all the light fade away

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’m so scared of my guitar

‘Cause it cuts right through to the heart

Yeah, it knows me too well so I got no excuse

I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you

I’m so scared of my guitar

If I play it, then I’ll think too hard

Once you let the thought in, then it’s already done

So I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love

Yeah, I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love

[Bridge]

I pretend that it’s love

I pretend that it’s love

I pretend that it’s love, love

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause what if I never find anything better?

The doubt always creeps through my mind

So we’ll stay together ‘cause how could I ever

Trade somethin’ that’s good for what’s right?

[Chorus]

Oh, I’m so scared of my guitar

It cuts right through to my heart

It knows me too well, I got no excuse

I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you

I’m so scared of my guitar

When I play it is when I think too hard

I let the thought in, it’s already done

But I lay in your arms and pretend that it’s love

Yeah, I lay in your arms and pretend it’s enough

Traduzione

[Verso 1]

Perfetto, facile, così buono con me

Allora perché c’è un buco nel mio stomaco che ha la tua forma?

Mi distraggo, dico che è qualcos’altro

Forse sono solo sopraffatta, forse sono confusa

[Pre-ritornello]

Dormi a malapena quando dormi accanto a me

Ma continuo a pensare che troverò una cura

Dico che sto bene, te lo dico continuamente

Non mi sono mai sentito così felice e sicura

[Coro]

Ma ho così paura della mia chitarra

Perché arriva dritta al cuore

Sì, mi conosce troppo bene, quindi non ho scuse

Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te

Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra

Se gioco, ci penserò troppo

Una volta che lasci entrare il pensiero, allora è già fatto

Quindi mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore

[Verso 2]

Se fossi coraggioso e nobile come te

Avrei il coraggio di smetterla di tormentarti

Ma non sono decente neanche la metà di te

Preferisco essere legato a qualcuno, anche se ha torto

[Pre-ritornello]

Trovo scuse, i miei amici sanno che è la verità

Non sto così bene come affermo

Dico che sto bene, glielo dico continuamente

Mentre guardano tutta la luce svanisce

[Coro]

Sì, ho così paura della mia chitarra

Perché arriva dritta al cuore

Sì, mi conosce troppo bene, quindi non ho scuse

Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te

Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra

Se lo gioco, ci penserò troppo

Una volta che lasci entrare il pensiero, allora è già fatto

Quindi mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore

Sì, mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore

[Ponte]

Faccio finta che sia amore

Faccio finta che sia amore

Faccio finta che sia amore, amore

[Pre-ritornello]

Perché cosa succede se non trovo mai niente di meglio?

Il dubbio mi attraversa sempre la mente

Quindi resteremo insieme perché come potrei mai?

Scambiare qualcosa di buono con ciò che è giusto?

[Coro]

Oh, ho così paura della mia chitarra

Mi arriva dritta al cuore

Mi conosce troppo bene, non ho scuse

Non posso mentirgli nello stesso modo in cui mento a te

Ho tanta paura della mia chitarra

Quando suono è quando penso troppo

Lascio entrare il pensiero, è già fatto

Ma mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia amore

Sì, mi sdraio tra le tue braccia e faccio finta che sia abbastanza

