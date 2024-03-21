GingerGeneration.it

Olivia Rodrigo – ​​stranger: testo e traduzione della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Olivia Rodrigo GUTS - album artwork

Olivia Rodrigo pubblica venerdì 22 marzo 2024 il brano ​stranger che è una delle tracce di Guts (spilled), la versione deluxe del secondo album dell’artista.

Testo ​​stranger di Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]
I woke up this mornin’ and I sat up straight in bed
I had the strangest feeling of this weight off of my chest
I hadn’t felt that hopeful since the day that you left
And it felt nice, so nice
And everybody told me it would happen in time
The fire would burn out and all the storm clouds would subside
And I always believed that it was some comforting lie
But it feels nice, so nice

[Chorus]
‘Cause I was half myself without you and now I feel so complete
And I can’t even remember what made me lose all that sleep
I criеd a million rivers for you, but that’s over now
You’re just a strangеr I know everything about, ooh, ooh
You’re just a stranger I know everything about

[Verse 2]
Made a pot of coffee and I poured myself a cup
I thought of all the things I did to try and win your love
How did that happen? I can’t imagine ever doing all that stuff for just some guy
Like, you’re just some guy
Oh, but I hope that you’re happy, babe, you know I really do
And God knows that I am the girl I am because of you
You know I’ll always think of you, I’ll love you ‘til the end of time
You are the best thing that I’ll ever keep so far out of my life

[Chorus]
Yeah, I was half myself without you and now I feel so complete
I can’t even remember what made me lose all that sleep
I cried a million rivers for you, but that’s over now
You’re just a stranger I know everything about, ooh, ooh
You’re just a stranger I know everything about

[Bridge]
There’s nothin’ left for me to know
I had to stay, you had to go
And it was mean, but it doesn’t matter anymore, no
There’s nothin’ left for me to sing
I screamed, I cried, I did the whole thing
And I loved you mad, but it doesn’t matter anymore, no

[Chorus]
I was half myself without you, but now I feel so complete
And if I’m not enough for you, you’re not enough for me
I fought a million battles, but you can’t get to me now
You’re just a stranger I know everything about, ooh, ooh
You’re just a stranger I know everything about
You’re just a stranger I know everything about

Traduzione 

[Verso 1]
Mi sono svegliata stamattina e mi sono seduto dritta sul letto
Ho avuto la sensazione più strana di liberarmi di questo peso dal petto
Non mi sentivo così speranzosa dal giorno in cui te ne sei andato
Ed è stato bello, così bello
E tutti mi dicevano che sarebbe successo col tempo
Il fuoco si spegnerebbe e tutte le nuvole temporalesche si placherebbero
E ho sempre creduto che fosse una bugia confortante
Ma è bello, così bello

[Coro]
Perché ero metà di me stessa senza di te e ora mi sento così completa
E non riesco nemmeno a ricordare cosa mi abbia fatto perdere tutto quel sonno
Ho pianto un milione di fiumi per te, ma adesso è finita
Sei solo uno sconosciuto di cui so tutto, ooh, ooh
Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto

[Verso 2]
Ho preparato un bricco di caffè e me ne sono versata una tazza
Ho pensato a tutte le cose che ho fatto per cercare di conquistare il tuo amore
Come è successo? Non riesco a immaginare di fare tutte quelle cose solo per un ragazzo
Tipo, sei solo un ragazzo qualunque
Oh, ma spero che tu sia felice, tesoro, lo sai che lo sono davvero
E Dio sa che sono la ragazza che sono grazie a te
Sai che ti penserò sempre, ti amerò fino alla fine dei tempi
Sei la cosa migliore che terrò mai così lontana dalla mia vita

[Coro]
Sì, ero metà di me stessa senza di te e ora mi sento così completo
Non riesco nemmeno a ricordare cosa mi abbia fatto perdere tutto quel sonno
Ho pianto un milione di fiumi per te, ma adesso è finita
Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto, ooh, ooh
Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto

[Ponte]
Non mi è rimasto più niente da sapere
Io dovevo restare, tu dovevi andare
Ed è stato cattivo, ma non ha più importanza, no
Non mi è rimasto più niente da cantare
Ho urlato, ho pianto, ho fatto tutto
E ti amavo da impazzire, ma non conta più, no

[Coro]
Ero metà di me stessa senza di te, ma ora mi sento così completo
E se io non sono abbastanza per te, tu non sei abbastanza per me
Ho combattuto un milione di battaglie, ma tu non puoi raggiungermi adesso
Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto, ooh, ooh
Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto
Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Olivia Rodrigo?

