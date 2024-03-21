Olivia Rodrigo – ​​stranger: testo e traduzione della canzone

Olivia Rodrigo pubblica venerdì 22 marzo 2024 il brano ​stranger che è una delle tracce di Guts (spilled), la versione deluxe del secondo album dell’artista.

Ascolta qui l’album GUTS

Testo ​​scared of my guitar di Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

I woke up this mornin’ and I sat up straight in bed

I had the strangest feeling of this weight off of my chest

I hadn’t felt that hopeful since the day that you left

And it felt nice, so nice

And everybody told me it would happen in time

The fire would burn out and all the storm clouds would subside

And I always believed that it was some comforting lie

But it feels nice, so nice

[Chorus]

‘Cause I was half myself without you and now I feel so complete

And I can’t even remember what made me lose all that sleep

I criеd a million rivers for you, but that’s over now

You’re just a strangеr I know everything about, ooh, ooh

You’re just a stranger I know everything about

[Verse 2]

Made a pot of coffee and I poured myself a cup

I thought of all the things I did to try and win your love

How did that happen? I can’t imagine ever doing all that stuff for just some guy

Like, you’re just some guy

Oh, but I hope that you’re happy, babe, you know I really do

And God knows that I am the girl I am because of you

You know I’ll always think of you, I’ll love you ‘til the end of time

You are the best thing that I’ll ever keep so far out of my life

[Chorus]

Yeah, I was half myself without you and now I feel so complete

I can’t even remember what made me lose all that sleep

I cried a million rivers for you, but that’s over now

You’re just a stranger I know everything about, ooh, ooh

You’re just a stranger I know everything about

[Bridge]

There’s nothin’ left for me to know

I had to stay, you had to go

And it was mean, but it doesn’t matter anymore, no

There’s nothin’ left for me to sing

I screamed, I cried, I did the whole thing

And I loved you mad, but it doesn’t matter anymore, no

[Chorus]

I was half myself without you, but now I feel so complete

And if I’m not enough for you, you’re not enough for me

I fought a million battles, but you can’t get to me now

You’re just a stranger I know everything about, ooh, ooh

You’re just a stranger I know everything about

You’re just a stranger I know everything about

Traduzione

[Verso 1]

Mi sono svegliata stamattina e mi sono seduto dritta sul letto

Ho avuto la sensazione più strana di liberarmi di questo peso dal petto

Non mi sentivo così speranzosa dal giorno in cui te ne sei andato

Ed è stato bello, così bello

E tutti mi dicevano che sarebbe successo col tempo

Il fuoco si spegnerebbe e tutte le nuvole temporalesche si placherebbero

E ho sempre creduto che fosse una bugia confortante

Ma è bello, così bello

[Coro]

Perché ero metà di me stessa senza di te e ora mi sento così completa

E non riesco nemmeno a ricordare cosa mi abbia fatto perdere tutto quel sonno

Ho pianto un milione di fiumi per te, ma adesso è finita

Sei solo uno sconosciuto di cui so tutto, ooh, ooh

Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto

[Verso 2]

Ho preparato un bricco di caffè e me ne sono versata una tazza

Ho pensato a tutte le cose che ho fatto per cercare di conquistare il tuo amore

Come è successo? Non riesco a immaginare di fare tutte quelle cose solo per un ragazzo

Tipo, sei solo un ragazzo qualunque

Oh, ma spero che tu sia felice, tesoro, lo sai che lo sono davvero

E Dio sa che sono la ragazza che sono grazie a te

Sai che ti penserò sempre, ti amerò fino alla fine dei tempi

Sei la cosa migliore che terrò mai così lontana dalla mia vita

[Coro]

Sì, ero metà di me stessa senza di te e ora mi sento così completo

Non riesco nemmeno a ricordare cosa mi abbia fatto perdere tutto quel sonno

Ho pianto un milione di fiumi per te, ma adesso è finita

Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto, ooh, ooh

Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto

[Ponte]

Non mi è rimasto più niente da sapere

Io dovevo restare, tu dovevi andare

Ed è stato cattivo, ma non ha più importanza, no

Non mi è rimasto più niente da cantare

Ho urlato, ho pianto, ho fatto tutto

E ti amavo da impazzire, ma non conta più, no

[Coro]

Ero metà di me stessa senza di te, ma ora mi sento così completo

E se io non sono abbastanza per te, tu non sei abbastanza per me

Ho combattuto un milione di battaglie, ma tu non puoi raggiungermi adesso

Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto, ooh, ooh

Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto

Sei solo un estraneo di cui so tutto

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Olivia Rodrigo?