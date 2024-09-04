GingerGeneration.it

Camila Cabello – REAL LIFE ANGELS*: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
xoxo magic city edition

REAL LIFE ANGELS* è una delle tracce di C, XOXO Magic City Edition di Camila Cabello. Si tratta della riedizione del quarto album in studio di Camila, C, XOXO, in uscita venerdì 6 settembre 2024.

Una parte del testo è già nota, in seguito all’esibizione live di Camila al festival Rock in Rio 2024.

Anteprima audio

Testo REAL LIFE ANGELS* di Camila Cabello

[Intro: Camila Cabello]
Real life angels (Ah)
Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go
Left and right, right, left, right
Left and right, right, left, right (Real life angels)
Now get it from the back, get it from the back
Get it from the back, get it from the back (3-0-5)
Put your hands up at the club
Put your hands up at the club
Now let’s go, let’s go
Left and right
Right, left, right
Now get it from the (Ah), get it from the (Ah), get it from, get it from, get, get, get, get it from
Right, right, right, right, right, right, right
Get it from the right, right, right, right, right, right, right
Right, right, right, right, get it from the right, right, right
Where my ladies at?
Where my ladies at?
Where my ladies at?
Where the— (Real life angels)

[Verse: Kodak Black & Camila Cabello]
Walk
I’m a big stepper, I drip when I walk
I’m bringin’ pressure, they run when I walk
I kicked the bitch out the Jeep, told her, “Walk”
Yeah, I jump on these beats and I walk
Slide, keep on slidin’, walk
Opps just keep on dyin’, walk
Spin ‘round, spin ‘round, walk
Step down, step down, walk
Walk
I’m a big stepper, I drip when I walk
I’m bringin’ pressure, they run when I walk
I kicked the bitch out the Jeep, told her, “Walk”
Yeah, I jump on these beats and I walk
Slide, keep on slidin’, walk
Opps just keep on dyin’, walk
Spin ‘round, spin ‘round, walk
Step down, step down, walk

[Interlude: Trina]
Hair do, nails done, that’s us
New car, paper tags, that’s us
New gear, hot shit, that’s us
Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us
Hair do, nails done, that’s us
New car, paper tags, that’s us
New gear, hot shit, that’s us
Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us
Where my get money honeys at? Right here
Where my iced out bitches at? Right here
Where my gold gettin’ bitches at? Right here
Where my silver spoon women at? Right here
Hold up y’all, its my turn now
Hold up y’all, its my turn now
Ha
Hair do, nails done, that’s us
New car, paper tags, that’s us
New gear, hot shit, that’s us
Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us

[Outro: Camila Cabello]
Real life angels

Traduzione

[Intro: Camila Cabello]
Angeli della vita reale (Ah)
Andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo
Sinistra e destra, destra, sinistra, destra
Sinistra e destra, destra, sinistra, destra (Angeli della vita reale)
Ora prendilo da dietro, prendilo da dietro
Prendilo da dietro, prendilo da dietro (3-0-5)
Alza le mani al club
Alza le mani al club
Ora andiamo, andiamo
Sinistra e destra
Destra, sinistra, destra
Ora prendilo dal (Ah), prendilo dal (Ah), prendilo da, prendilo da, prendi, prendi, prendilo da
Destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra
Prendilo da destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra
Destra, destra, destra, destra, prendilo da destra, destra, destra
Dove sono le mie ragazze? Dove sono le mie amiche?
Dove sono le mie amiche?
Dove il— (Angeli della vita reale)

[Verse: Kodak Black & Camila Cabello]
Walk
Sono un grande stepper, gocciola quando cammino
Sto portando pressione, corrono quando cammino
Ho cacciato la c***a fuori dalla Jeep, le ho detto, “Walk”
Sì, salto su questi beat e cammino
Scivolo, continua a scivolare, cammino
Gli opps continuano a morire, camminano
Gira, gira, cammina
Scendi, scendi, cammina
Walk
Sono un grande stepper, gocciola quando cammino
Sto portando pressione, corrono quando cammino
Ho cacciato la c***a fuori dalla Jeep, le ho detto, “Walk”
Sì, salto su questi beat e cammino
Scivolo, continua a scivolare, cammino
Gli opps continuano a morire, camminano
Gira, gira, cammina
Scendi, scendi giù, cammina

[Interludio: Trina]
Capelli, unghie, siamo noi
Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi
Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi
Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi
Capelli, unghie, siamo noi
Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi
Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi
Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi
Dove prendo i soldi, tesoro? Proprio qui
Dove sono le mie t***e ghiacciate? Proprio qui
Dove sono le mie t***e che prendono oro? Proprio qui
Dove sono le mie donne con il cucchiaio d’argento? Proprio qui
Fermatevi, è il mio turno
Fermatevi, è il mio turno
Ha
Capelli, unghie, siamo noi
Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi
Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi
Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi

[Outro: Camila Cabello]
Angeli della vita reale

Significato REAL LIFE ANGELS*

(In aggiornamento)

Giovanna Codella

La musica è la mia più grande passione ed è anche il mezzo per interpretare il mondo che mi circonda. Nella scrittura di articoli quanto nel canto, amo esplorare stili diversi, dal pop britannico al K-pop, dal rap alla musica italiana: ogni forma d'espressione è per me un'avventura da vivere.

