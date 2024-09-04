Camila Cabello – REAL LIFE ANGELS*: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 4 Settembre 2024 REAL LIFE ANGELS* è una delle tracce di C, XOXO Magic City Edition di Camila Cabello. Si tratta della riedizione del quarto album in studio di Camila, C, XOXO, in uscita venerdì 6 settembre 2024. Una parte del testo è già nota, in seguito all’esibizione live di Camila al festival Rock in Rio 2024. Anteprima audio Testo REAL LIFE ANGELS* di Camila Cabello [Intro: Camila Cabello] Real life angels (Ah) Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go Left and right, right, left, right Left and right, right, left, right (Real life angels) Now get it from the back, get it from the back Get it from the back, get it from the back (3-0-5) Put your hands up at the club Put your hands up at the club Now let’s go, let’s go Left and right Right, left, right Now get it from the (Ah), get it from the (Ah), get it from, get it from, get, get, get, get it from Right, right, right, right, right, right, right Get it from the right, right, right, right, right, right, right Right, right, right, right, get it from the right, right, right Where my ladies at? Where my ladies at? Where my ladies at? Where the— (Real life angels) [Verse: Kodak Black & Camila Cabello] Walk I’m a big stepper, I drip when I walk I’m bringin’ pressure, they run when I walk I kicked the bitch out the Jeep, told her, “Walk” Yeah, I jump on these beats and I walk Slide, keep on slidin’, walk Opps just keep on dyin’, walk Spin ‘round, spin ‘round, walk Step down, step down, walk Walk I’m a big stepper, I drip when I walk I’m bringin’ pressure, they run when I walk I kicked the bitch out the Jeep, told her, “Walk” Yeah, I jump on these beats and I walk Slide, keep on slidin’, walk Opps just keep on dyin’, walk Spin ‘round, spin ‘round, walk Step down, step down, walk [Interlude: Trina] Hair do, nails done, that’s us New car, paper tags, that’s us New gear, hot shit, that’s us Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us Hair do, nails done, that’s us New car, paper tags, that’s us New gear, hot shit, that’s us Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us Where my get money honeys at? Right here Where my iced out bitches at? Right here Where my gold gettin’ bitches at? Right here Where my silver spoon women at? Right here Hold up y’all, its my turn now Hold up y’all, its my turn now Ha Hair do, nails done, that’s us New car, paper tags, that’s us New gear, hot shit, that’s us Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us [Outro: Camila Cabello] Real life angels Traduzione [Intro: Camila Cabello] Angeli della vita reale (Ah) Andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo Sinistra e destra, destra, sinistra, destra Sinistra e destra, destra, sinistra, destra (Angeli della vita reale) Ora prendilo da dietro, prendilo da dietro Prendilo da dietro, prendilo da dietro (3-0-5) Alza le mani al club Alza le mani al club Ora andiamo, andiamo Sinistra e destra Destra, sinistra, destra Ora prendilo dal (Ah), prendilo dal (Ah), prendilo da, prendilo da, prendi, prendi, prendilo da Destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra Prendilo da destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra Destra, destra, destra, destra, prendilo da destra, destra, destra Dove sono le mie ragazze? Dove sono le mie amiche? Dove sono le mie amiche? Dove il— (Angeli della vita reale) [Verse: Kodak Black & Camila Cabello] Walk Sono un grande stepper, gocciola quando cammino Sto portando pressione, corrono quando cammino Ho cacciato la c***a fuori dalla Jeep, le ho detto, “Walk” Sì, salto su questi beat e cammino Scivolo, continua a scivolare, cammino Gli opps continuano a morire, camminano Gira, gira, cammina Scendi, scendi, cammina Walk Sono un grande stepper, gocciola quando cammino Sto portando pressione, corrono quando cammino Ho cacciato la c***a fuori dalla Jeep, le ho detto, “Walk” Sì, salto su questi beat e cammino Scivolo, continua a scivolare, cammino Gli opps continuano a morire, camminano Gira, gira, cammina Scendi, scendi giù, cammina [Interludio: Trina] Capelli, unghie, siamo noi Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi Capelli, unghie, siamo noi Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi Dove prendo i soldi, tesoro? Proprio qui Dove sono le mie t***e ghiacciate? Proprio qui Dove sono le mie t***e che prendono oro? Proprio qui Dove sono le mie donne con il cucchiaio d’argento? Proprio qui Fermatevi, è il mio turno Fermatevi, è il mio turno Ha Capelli, unghie, siamo noi Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi [Outro: Camila Cabello] Angeli della vita reale Significato REAL LIFE ANGELS* (In aggiornamento)