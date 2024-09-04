Camila Cabello – REAL LIFE ANGELS*: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

REAL LIFE ANGELS* è una delle tracce di C, XOXO Magic City Edition di Camila Cabello. Si tratta della riedizione del quarto album in studio di Camila, C, XOXO, in uscita venerdì 6 settembre 2024.

Una parte del testo è già nota, in seguito all’esibizione live di Camila al festival Rock in Rio 2024.

Testo REAL LIFE ANGELS* di Camila Cabello

[Intro: Camila Cabello]

Real life angels (Ah)

Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go

Left and right, right, left, right

Left and right, right, left, right (Real life angels)

Now get it from the back, get it from the back

Get it from the back, get it from the back (3-0-5)

Put your hands up at the club

Put your hands up at the club

Now let’s go, let’s go

Left and right

Right, left, right

Now get it from the (Ah), get it from the (Ah), get it from, get it from, get, get, get, get it from

Right, right, right, right, right, right, right

Get it from the right, right, right, right, right, right, right

Right, right, right, right, get it from the right, right, right

Where my ladies at?

Where my ladies at?

Where my ladies at?

Where the— (Real life angels)

[Verse: Kodak Black & Camila Cabello]

Walk

I’m a big stepper, I drip when I walk

I’m bringin’ pressure, they run when I walk

I kicked the bitch out the Jeep, told her, “Walk”

Yeah, I jump on these beats and I walk

Slide, keep on slidin’, walk

Opps just keep on dyin’, walk

Spin ‘round, spin ‘round, walk

Step down, step down, walk

Walk

I’m a big stepper, I drip when I walk

I’m bringin’ pressure, they run when I walk

I kicked the bitch out the Jeep, told her, “Walk”

Yeah, I jump on these beats and I walk

Slide, keep on slidin’, walk

Opps just keep on dyin’, walk

Spin ‘round, spin ‘round, walk

Step down, step down, walk

[Interlude: Trina]

Hair do, nails done, that’s us

New car, paper tags, that’s us

New gear, hot shit, that’s us

Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us

Hair do, nails done, that’s us

New car, paper tags, that’s us

New gear, hot shit, that’s us

Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us

Where my get money honeys at? Right here

Where my iced out bitches at? Right here

Where my gold gettin’ bitches at? Right here

Where my silver spoon women at? Right here

Hold up y’all, its my turn now

Hold up y’all, its my turn now

Ha

Hair do, nails done, that’s us

New car, paper tags, that’s us

New gear, hot shit, that’s us

Ke-ke-ke, like, like, that’s us

[Outro: Camila Cabello]

Real life angels

Traduzione

[Intro: Camila Cabello]

Angeli della vita reale (Ah)

Andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo

Sinistra e destra, destra, sinistra, destra

Sinistra e destra, destra, sinistra, destra (Angeli della vita reale)

Ora prendilo da dietro, prendilo da dietro

Prendilo da dietro, prendilo da dietro (3-0-5)

Alza le mani al club

Alza le mani al club

Ora andiamo, andiamo

Sinistra e destra

Destra, sinistra, destra

Ora prendilo dal (Ah), prendilo dal (Ah), prendilo da, prendilo da, prendi, prendi, prendilo da

Destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra

Prendilo da destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra, destra

Destra, destra, destra, destra, prendilo da destra, destra, destra

Dove sono le mie ragazze? Dove sono le mie amiche?

Dove sono le mie amiche?

Dove il— (Angeli della vita reale)

[Verse: Kodak Black & Camila Cabello]

Walk

Sono un grande stepper, gocciola quando cammino

Sto portando pressione, corrono quando cammino

Ho cacciato la c***a fuori dalla Jeep, le ho detto, “Walk”

Sì, salto su questi beat e cammino

Scivolo, continua a scivolare, cammino

Gli opps continuano a morire, camminano

Gira, gira, cammina

Scendi, scendi, cammina

Walk

Sono un grande stepper, gocciola quando cammino

Sto portando pressione, corrono quando cammino

Ho cacciato la c***a fuori dalla Jeep, le ho detto, “Walk”

Sì, salto su questi beat e cammino

Scivolo, continua a scivolare, cammino

Gli opps continuano a morire, camminano

Gira, gira, cammina

Scendi, scendi giù, cammina

[Interludio: Trina]

Capelli, unghie, siamo noi

Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi

Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi

Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi

Capelli, unghie, siamo noi

Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi

Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi

Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi

Dove prendo i soldi, tesoro? Proprio qui

Dove sono le mie t***e ghiacciate? Proprio qui

Dove sono le mie t***e che prendono oro? Proprio qui

Dove sono le mie donne con il cucchiaio d’argento? Proprio qui

Fermatevi, è il mio turno

Fermatevi, è il mio turno

Ha

Capelli, unghie, siamo noi

Nuova macchina, etichette di carta, siamo noi

Nuova attrezzatura, roba hot, siamo noi

Ke-ke-ke, tipo, tipo, siamo noi

[Outro: Camila Cabello]

Angeli della vita reale

Significato REAL LIFE ANGELS*

