Camila Cabello – Supply and Demand Interlude: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

Supply and Demand Interlude è una delle tracce di C, XOXO Magic City Edition di Camila Cabello. Si tratta della riedizione del quarto album di Camila, C, XOXO, in uscita venerdì 6 settembre 2024.

Una parte del testo è già nota, in seguito all’esibizione live di Camila al festival Rock in Rio 2024.

Il teaser di C, XOXO Magic City Edition

Testo Supply and Demand Interlude

[Spoken]

Growing in Miami, anybody that historically knows what went on at the time, you know, there was, um, a lot of extracurricular activities going in with further products and I’m not talking about music, okay? But it’s the same mentality, same philosophy. You got a good product, you wanna have clients. What do you wanna do? You wanna get ‘em hooked. So, coming from that mentality, and understanding supply and demand at it’s finest, is what allowed me to apply that to the music business and that’s what has helped me to this day

Traduzione

Crescendo a Miami, chiunque conosca storicamente cosa è successo a quel tempo, sai, c’erano, ehm, un sacco di attività extracurriculari in corso con altri prodotti e non sto parlando di musica, okay? Ma è la stessa mentalità, la stessa filosofia. Hai un buon prodotto, vuoi avere clienti. Cosa vuoi fare? Vuoi che siano agganciati. Quindi, provenendo da quella mentalità e comprendendo al meglio la domanda e l’offerta, è ciò che mi ha permesso di applicarlo al business della musica ed è ciò che mi ha aiutato fino ad oggi

Significato Supply and Demand Interlude

(In aggiornamento)