Camila Cabello – baby pink: audio, testo e traduzione

baby pink è una delle tracce di C, XOXO Magic City Edition di Camila Cabello. Si tratta della riedizione del quarto album in studio di Camila, C, XOXO, in uscita venerdì 6 settembre 2024.

I like the way you texting me

I like the things you say to me

I hate the way the chemistry’s

So good it gets the best of me

The boy is becoming a man

The skeptic’s becoming a fan

More complicated than I planned

I know I can misunderstand you

Yeah uh uh

Let some of that baggage go

‘Cause I couldn’t let you go

Pull my hair just like before

You know I like love and war

See my letter at your door, signed it C, XOXO

Motherfucker, you’re mine forever

And the mini’s baby pink

We got too wild and broke the sink

My neck iced out like a rink

Gems are baby pink

Yummy my lips taste like my drink

You know you folding for me is my kink

And the mini’s baby pink

We got too wild and broke the sink

My neck iced out like a rink

Gems are baby pink

Yummy my lips taste like my drink

You know you folding for me is my kink

I dress to kill

I just got a new army

Jacquemus purse and the shoes are Versace

Teasing my ex is my favorite hobby

Went a little too far, I’m sorry

Latin boys calling me Amor and Mami

Americans calling me Baby and Shawty

After the gym, I go get calamari

Get in the ‘Tessie and head to the party [party]

Let some of that baggage go,

‘Cause I couldn’t let you go

Motherfucker you’re mine forever

And the mini’s baby pink

We got too wild and broke the sink

My neck iced out like a rink

Gems are baby pink

Yummy my lips taste like my drink

You know you folding for me is my kink

And the mini’s baby pink

We got too wild and broke the sink

My neck iced out like a rink

Gems are baby pink

Yummy my lips taste like my drink

You know you folding for me is my kink

[EEM TRIPLIN]

Daydreaming ‘bout you

Do you ever think about me?

When you hear them play my songs, do you sing along and tell them “this about me”?

All the fake shit I see

I thought you was down for the G

Would’ve died for you like Keem

Save my tears for the Visine

You know what I mean

Had dreams ‘bout getting rich, then a ***** got rich

Then I went back to my mom house said ‘look what I did’

I need pink diamonds on my wrist,

Need some Rick Owens for the fit

Need a gold plaque on the wall

And a bad bitch to top it off

Thought we had it all

Now I’m moving on

Found a new broad

Let down my guard

But they all they same, you ain’t no different from my old hoe,

Knock it off

Money heal the pain, Imma shop it off

Walk in Louie V then I buy it all

I think I might rock the Prada for the fall

Bottega boots make me feel tall

How long do I got until you fall and then you call again?

Text me broken hearts, I think you falling off our love again

Gave all the trust I got up in my heart for you

I promise

And if you say that you with it, then I’m ‘bout it

And I’m ‘bout it

And you got it

If you want it

Then I got it

Ain’t limit up on my pockets

I spend it cause I got it

And I’m ‘bout it

And you got it

If you want it

Then I got it

Ain’t no limit up on my pockets

I spend it ‘cause I got it

I got it

Traduzione

Mi piace il modo in cui mi mandi messaggi

Mi piacciono le cose che mi dici

Odio il modo in cui c’è chimica

Così bella che prende il sopravvento su di me

Il ragazzo sta diventando un uomo

Lo scettico sta diventando un fan

Più complicato di quanto avessi pianificato

So che potrei fraintenderti

Sì uh uh

Lascia andare un po’ di quel bagaglio

Perché non potevo lasciarti andare

Tirami i capelli proprio come prima

Sai che mi piacciono l’amore e la guerra

Vedi la mia lettera alla tua porta, firmata C, XOXO

Figlio di p***ana, sei mio per sempre

E la mini è rosa cipria

Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino

Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio

Le gemme sono rosa cipria

Che deliziose le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink

Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione

E la mini è rosa cipria

Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino

Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio

Le gemme sono rosa cipria

Che deliziose le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink

Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione

Mi vesto per uccidere

Ho appena comprato un nuovo esercito

Borsa di Jacquemus e le scarpe sono Versace

Prendere in giro il mio ex è il mio hobby preferito

Ho esagerato un po’, mi dispiace

Ragazzi latini mi chiamano Amor e Mami

Gli americani mi chiamano Baby e Shawty

Dopo la palestra, vado a prendere i calamari

Salgo sulla ‘Tessie e vado alla festa [festa]

Lascia andare un po’ di quel bagaglio,

Perché non potevo lasciarti andare

Figlio di p***na sei mio per sempre

E la mini è rosa cipria

Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino

Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio

Le gemme sono rosa cipria

Squisito, le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink

Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione

E la mini è rosa cipria

Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino

Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio

Le gemme sono rosa cipria

Squisito, le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink

Sai che per me piegare è la mia passione

[EEM TRIPLIN]

Sognandoti ad occhi aperti

Pensi mai a me?

Quando li senti suonare le mie canzoni, canti e dici loro “questo su di me”?

Tutta la m***da falsa che vedo

Pensavo fossi giù per il G

Sarei morta per te come Keem

Risparmia le mie lacrime per il Visine

Sai cosa intendo

Ho sognato di diventare ricco, poi un ***** si è arricchito

Poi sono tornato a casa di mia madre e ho detto “guarda cosa ho fatto”

Ho bisogno di diamanti rosa al polso,

Ho bisogno di un po’ di Rick Owens per la vestibilità

Ho bisogno di una targa d’oro sul muro

E una cattiva s***a per finire

Pensavo di avere tutto

Ora sto andando avanti

Ho trovato un nuovo tipo

Abbassa la guardia

Ma sono tutti uguali, non sei diverso dalla mia vecchia t**a,

Smettila

I soldi curano il dolore, lo farò uscire

Cammino con Louie V e poi compro tutto

Penso che potrei indossare Prada per l’autunno

Gli stivali Bottega mi fanno sentire alto

Quanto tempo ho prima che tu cada e poi mi chiami di nuovo? Mandami un messaggio con i cuori spezzati, penso che tu stia di nuovo perdendo il nostro amore

Ti ho dato tutta la fiducia che avevo nel cuore

Te lo prometto

E se dici che ci sei, allora ci sto

E ci sto

E ce l’hai

Se lo vuoi

Allora ce l’ho

Non ho limiti per le mie tasche

Lo spendo perché ce l’ho

E ci sto

E ce l’hai

Se lo vuoi

Allora ce l’ho

Non ho limiti per le mie tasche

Lo spendo perché ce l’ho

Ce l’ho

