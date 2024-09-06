Camila Cabello – baby pink: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Settembre 2024 baby pink è una delle tracce di C, XOXO Magic City Edition di Camila Cabello. Si tratta della riedizione del quarto album in studio di Camila, C, XOXO, in uscita venerdì 6 settembre 2024. Testo baby pink di Camila Cabello I like the way you texting me I like the things you say to me I hate the way the chemistry’s So good it gets the best of me The boy is becoming a man The skeptic’s becoming a fan More complicated than I planned I know I can misunderstand you Yeah uh uh Let some of that baggage go ‘Cause I couldn’t let you go Pull my hair just like before You know I like love and war See my letter at your door, signed it C, XOXO Motherfucker, you’re mine forever And the mini’s baby pink We got too wild and broke the sink My neck iced out like a rink Gems are baby pink Yummy my lips taste like my drink You know you folding for me is my kink And the mini’s baby pink We got too wild and broke the sink My neck iced out like a rink Gems are baby pink Yummy my lips taste like my drink You know you folding for me is my kink I dress to kill I just got a new army Jacquemus purse and the shoes are Versace Teasing my ex is my favorite hobby Went a little too far, I’m sorry Latin boys calling me Amor and Mami Americans calling me Baby and Shawty After the gym, I go get calamari Get in the ‘Tessie and head to the party [party] Let some of that baggage go, ‘Cause I couldn’t let you go Motherfucker you’re mine forever And the mini’s baby pink We got too wild and broke the sink My neck iced out like a rink Gems are baby pink Yummy my lips taste like my drink You know you folding for me is my kink And the mini’s baby pink We got too wild and broke the sink My neck iced out like a rink Gems are baby pink Yummy my lips taste like my drink You know you folding for me is my kink [EEM TRIPLIN] Daydreaming ‘bout you Do you ever think about me? When you hear them play my songs, do you sing along and tell them “this about me”? All the fake shit I see I thought you was down for the G Would’ve died for you like Keem Save my tears for the Visine You know what I mean Had dreams ‘bout getting rich, then a ***** got rich Then I went back to my mom house said ‘look what I did’ I need pink diamonds on my wrist, Need some Rick Owens for the fit Need a gold plaque on the wall And a bad bitch to top it off Thought we had it all Now I’m moving on Found a new broad Let down my guard But they all they same, you ain’t no different from my old hoe, Knock it off Money heal the pain, Imma shop it off Walk in Louie V then I buy it all I think I might rock the Prada for the fall Bottega boots make me feel tall How long do I got until you fall and then you call again? Text me broken hearts, I think you falling off our love again Gave all the trust I got up in my heart for you I promise And if you say that you with it, then I’m ‘bout it And I’m ‘bout it And you got it If you want it Then I got it Ain’t limit up on my pockets I spend it cause I got it And I’m ‘bout it And you got it If you want it Then I got it Ain’t no limit up on my pockets I spend it ‘cause I got it I got it Traduzione Mi piace il modo in cui mi mandi messaggi Mi piacciono le cose che mi dici Odio il modo in cui c’è chimica Così bella che prende il sopravvento su di me Il ragazzo sta diventando un uomo Lo scettico sta diventando un fan Più complicato di quanto avessi pianificato So che potrei fraintenderti Sì uh uh Lascia andare un po’ di quel bagaglio Perché non potevo lasciarti andare Tirami i capelli proprio come prima Sai che mi piacciono l’amore e la guerra Vedi la mia lettera alla tua porta, firmata C, XOXO Figlio di p***ana, sei mio per sempre E la mini è rosa cipria Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio Le gemme sono rosa cipria Che deliziose le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione E la mini è rosa cipria Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio Le gemme sono rosa cipria Che deliziose le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione Mi vesto per uccidere Ho appena comprato un nuovo esercito Borsa di Jacquemus e le scarpe sono Versace Prendere in giro il mio ex è il mio hobby preferito Ho esagerato un po’, mi dispiace Ragazzi latini mi chiamano Amor e Mami Gli americani mi chiamano Baby e Shawty Dopo la palestra, vado a prendere i calamari Salgo sulla ‘Tessie e vado alla festa [festa] Lascia andare un po’ di quel bagaglio, Perché non potevo lasciarti andare Figlio di p***na sei mio per sempre E la mini è rosa cipria Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio Le gemme sono rosa cipria Squisito, le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione E la mini è rosa cipria Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio Le gemme sono rosa cipria Squisito, le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink Sai che per me piegare è la mia passione [EEM TRIPLIN] Sognandoti ad occhi aperti Pensi mai a me? Quando li senti suonare le mie canzoni, canti e dici loro “questo su di me”? Tutta la m***da falsa che vedo Pensavo fossi giù per il G Sarei morta per te come Keem Risparmia le mie lacrime per il Visine Sai cosa intendo Ho sognato di diventare ricco, poi un ***** si è arricchito Poi sono tornato a casa di mia madre e ho detto “guarda cosa ho fatto” Ho bisogno di diamanti rosa al polso, Ho bisogno di un po’ di Rick Owens per la vestibilità Ho bisogno di una targa d’oro sul muro E una cattiva s***a per finire Pensavo di avere tutto Ora sto andando avanti Ho trovato un nuovo tipo Abbassa la guardia Ma sono tutti uguali, non sei diverso dalla mia vecchia t**a, Smettila I soldi curano il dolore, lo farò uscire Cammino con Louie V e poi compro tutto Penso che potrei indossare Prada per l’autunno Gli stivali Bottega mi fanno sentire alto Quanto tempo ho prima che tu cada e poi mi chiami di nuovo? Mandami un messaggio con i cuori spezzati, penso che tu stia di nuovo perdendo il nostro amore Ti ho dato tutta la fiducia che avevo nel cuore Te lo prometto E se dici che ci sei, allora ci sto E ci sto E ce l'hai Se lo vuoi Allora ce l'ho Non ho limiti per le mie tasche Lo spendo perché ce l'ho E ci sto E ce l'hai Se lo vuoi Allora ce l'ho Non ho limiti per le mie tasche Lo spendo perché ce l'ho Ce l'ho