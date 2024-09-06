GingerGeneration.it

Camila Cabello – baby pink: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
baby pink camila cabello

baby pink è una delle tracce di C, XOXO Magic City Edition di Camila Cabello. Si tratta della riedizione del quarto album in studio di Camila, C, XOXO, in uscita venerdì 6 settembre 2024.

Testo baby pink di Camila Cabello

I like the way you texting me
I like the things you say to me
I hate the way the chemistry’s
So good it gets the best of me

The boy is becoming a man
The skeptic’s becoming a fan
More complicated than I planned
I know I can misunderstand you
Yeah uh uh

Let some of that baggage go
‘Cause I couldn’t let you go
Pull my hair just like before
You know I like love and war
See my letter at your door, signed it C, XOXO
Motherfucker, you’re mine forever

And the mini’s baby pink
We got too wild and broke the sink
My neck iced out like a rink
Gems are baby pink
Yummy my lips taste like my drink
You know you folding for me is my kink

And the mini’s baby pink
We got too wild and broke the sink
My neck iced out like a rink
Gems are baby pink
Yummy my lips taste like my drink
You know you folding for me is my kink

I dress to kill
I just got a new army
Jacquemus purse and the shoes are Versace
Teasing my ex is my favorite hobby
Went a little too far, I’m sorry

Latin boys calling me Amor and Mami
Americans calling me Baby and Shawty
After the gym, I go get calamari
Get in the ‘Tessie and head to the party [party]

Let some of that baggage go,
‘Cause I couldn’t let you go
Motherfucker you’re mine forever

And the mini’s baby pink
We got too wild and broke the sink
My neck iced out like a rink
Gems are baby pink
Yummy my lips taste like my drink
You know you folding for me is my kink

And the mini’s baby pink
We got too wild and broke the sink
My neck iced out like a rink
Gems are baby pink
Yummy my lips taste like my drink
You know you folding for me is my kink

[EEM TRIPLIN]
Daydreaming ‘bout you
Do you ever think about me?
When you hear them play my songs, do you sing along and tell them “this about me”?

All the fake shit I see
I thought you was down for the G
Would’ve died for you like Keem
Save my tears for the Visine

You know what I mean
Had dreams ‘bout getting rich, then a ***** got rich
Then I went back to my mom house said ‘look what I did’

I need pink diamonds on my wrist,
Need some Rick Owens for the fit
Need a gold plaque on the wall
And a bad bitch to top it off

Thought we had it all
Now I’m moving on
Found a new broad
Let down my guard
But they all they same, you ain’t no different from my old hoe,
Knock it off

Money heal the pain, Imma shop it off
Walk in Louie V then I buy it all
I think I might rock the Prada for the fall
Bottega boots make me feel tall

How long do I got until you fall and then you call again?
Text me broken hearts, I think you falling off our love again
Gave all the trust I got up in my heart for you
I promise
And if you say that you with it, then I’m ‘bout it

And I’m ‘bout it
And you got it
If you want it
Then I got it
Ain’t limit up on my pockets
I spend it cause I got it

And I’m ‘bout it
And you got it
If you want it
Then I got it
Ain’t no limit up on my pockets
I spend it ‘cause I got it
I got it

Traduzione

Mi piace il modo in cui mi mandi messaggi
Mi piacciono le cose che mi dici
Odio il modo in cui c’è chimica
Così bella che prende il sopravvento su di me

Il ragazzo sta diventando un uomo
Lo scettico sta diventando un fan
Più complicato di quanto avessi pianificato
So che potrei fraintenderti
Sì uh uh

Lascia andare un po’ di quel bagaglio
Perché non potevo lasciarti andare
Tirami i capelli proprio come prima
Sai che mi piacciono l’amore e la guerra
Vedi la mia lettera alla tua porta, firmata C, XOXO
Figlio di p***ana, sei mio per sempre

E la mini è rosa cipria
Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino
Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio
Le gemme sono rosa cipria
Che deliziose le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink
Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione

E la mini è rosa cipria
Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino
Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio
Le gemme sono rosa cipria
Che deliziose le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink
Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione

Mi vesto per uccidere
Ho appena comprato un nuovo esercito
Borsa di Jacquemus e le scarpe sono Versace
Prendere in giro il mio ex è il mio hobby preferito
Ho esagerato un po’, mi dispiace

Ragazzi latini mi chiamano Amor e Mami
Gli americani mi chiamano Baby e Shawty
Dopo la palestra, vado a prendere i calamari
Salgo sulla ‘Tessie e vado alla festa [festa]

Lascia andare un po’ di quel bagaglio,
Perché non potevo lasciarti andare
Figlio di p***na sei mio per sempre

E la mini è rosa cipria
Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino
Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio
Le gemme sono rosa cipria
Squisito, le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink
Sai che piegare per me è la mia perversione

E la mini è rosa cipria
Siamo diventati troppo selvaggi e abbiamo rotto il lavandino
Il mio collo è ghiacciato come una pista di pattinaggio
Le gemme sono rosa cipria
Squisito, le mie labbra hanno il sapore del mio drink
Sai che per me piegare è la mia passione

[EEM TRIPLIN]
Sognandoti ad occhi aperti
Pensi mai a me?
Quando li senti suonare le mie canzoni, canti e dici loro “questo su di me”?

Tutta la m***da falsa che vedo
Pensavo fossi giù per il G
Sarei morta per te come Keem
Risparmia le mie lacrime per il Visine

Sai cosa intendo
Ho sognato di diventare ricco, poi un ***** si è arricchito
Poi sono tornato a casa di mia madre e ho detto “guarda cosa ho fatto”

Ho bisogno di diamanti rosa al polso,
Ho bisogno di un po’ di Rick Owens per la vestibilità
Ho bisogno di una targa d’oro sul muro
E una cattiva s***a per finire

Pensavo di avere tutto

Ora sto andando avanti
Ho trovato un nuovo tipo

Abbassa la guardia
Ma sono tutti uguali, non sei diverso dalla mia vecchia t**a,
Smettila

I soldi curano il dolore, lo farò uscire
Cammino con Louie V e poi compro tutto
Penso che potrei indossare Prada per l’autunno
Gli stivali Bottega mi fanno sentire alto

Quanto tempo ho prima che tu cada e poi mi chiami di nuovo? Mandami un messaggio con i cuori spezzati, penso che tu stia di nuovo perdendo il nostro amore
Ti ho dato tutta la fiducia che avevo nel cuore
Te lo prometto
E se dici che ci sei, allora ci sto

E ci sto
E ce l’hai
Se lo vuoi
Allora ce l’ho
Non ho limiti per le mie tasche
Lo spendo perché ce l’ho

E ci sto
E ce l’hai
Se lo vuoi
Allora ce l’ho
Non ho limiti per le mie tasche
Lo spendo perché ce l’ho
Ce l’ho

Cosa ne pensate di baby pink di Camila Cabello?

Giovanna Codella

La musica è la mia più grande passione ed è anche il mezzo per interpretare il mondo che mi circonda. Nella scrittura di articoli quanto nel canto, amo esplorare stili diversi, dal pop britannico al K-pop, dal rap alla musica italiana: ogni forma d'espressione è per me un'avventura da vivere.

