Taylor Swift – But Daddy I Love Him: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 But Daddy I Love Him è uno dei brani contenuti nell'album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Si dice che la canzone sia un riferimento a La Sirenetta, il film Disney del 1989, anno in cui è nata Taylor nonché titolo del suo quinto album in studio e della quarta ri-registrazione. In questo film, Ariel ha dovuto rinunciare alla sua voce per stare con la persona che amava. Il testo parla di voler stare con una persona che nessuno pensa sia adatta per lei. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo But Daddy I Love Him [Verse 1] I forget how the west was won I forget if this was ever fun I just learned these people only raise you To cage you Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best Clutchin' their pearls saying, "What a mess" I just learned these people try and save you 'Cause they hate you [Pre-Chorus] Too high a horse for a simple girl To rise above it They slammed the door on my whole world The one thing I wanted [Chorus] Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned Scrеamin', "But, daddy, I love him" I'm having his baby, no, I'm not But you should see your faces I'm telling him to floor it through thе fences No, I'm not coming to my senses I know it's crazy But he's the one I want [Verse 2] Beautiful daughter on the plans relate Tendrils tucked into a woven braid Growing up precocious sometimes means not growing up at all You're this chaos he was revelry Bedroom eyes like a remedy Soon enough the elders had convened down at the city hall [Pre-Chorus] "Stay away from her," the saboteurs Protested too much Lord knows the words we never heard Just screeching tires of true love [Chorus] And I'm running with my dress unbuttoned Screaming, "But daddy I love him" I'm having this baby No, I'm not, but you should see your faces I'm telling him to floor it through the fences No, I'm not coming to my senses I know it's crazy But he's the one I want I'll tell you something right now I'd rather burn my whole life down Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin' and moanin' I'll tell you something 'bout my good name It's mine along with all the disgrace I don't cater to all these vipers dressed in empire's clothing [Bridge] God save the most judgmental creeps Who say they want what's best for me Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I'll never see Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me And counteract the chemistry And undo the destiny You ain't gotta pray for me Me and my wild boy And all of this wild joy If all you want is gray for me It's just white noise It's just my choice [Verse 3] There's a lot of people in town that I bestow upon my fakest smiles Scandal does funny things to pride but brings lovers closer We came back when the heat died down Went to my parents and they came around All the wine moms are still holding out But fuck 'em, it's over [Chorus] Now I'm dancing in my dress in the sun and Even my daddy just loves him I'm his lady And oh my God you should see your faces Time, doesn't it give some perspective I know you can't come to the wedding I know it's crazy but he's the one I love I'll tell you something right now You ain't gotta pray for me Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy [?] it was revelry It's all you want, it's gray for me It's just white noise, it's my choice [Outro] Screaming, "But, daddy, I love him" I'm having this baby No, I'm not But you should see your faces And oh my God you should see your faces [?] it was revelry Traduzione But Daddy I Love Him In aggiornamento