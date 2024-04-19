GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – But Daddy I Love Him: audio, testo e traduzione

the tortured poets departments

But Daddy I Love Him è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Si dice che la canzone sia un riferimento a La Sirenetta, il film Disney del 1989, anno in cui è nata Taylor nonché titolo del suo quinto album in studio e della quarta ri-registrazione. In questo film, Ariel ha dovuto rinunciare alla sua voce per stare con la persona che amava.

Il testo parla di voler stare con una persona che nessuno pensa sia adatta per lei.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo But Daddy I Love Him

[Verse 1]
I forget how the west was won
I forget if this was ever fun
I just learned these people only raise you
To cage you
Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best
Clutchin’ their pearls saying, “What a mess”
I just learned these people try and save you
‘Cause they hate you

[Pre-Chorus]
Too high a horse for a simple girl
To rise above it
They slammed the door on my whole world
The one thing I wanted

[Chorus]
Now I’m running with my dress unbuttoned
Scrеamin’, “But, daddy, I love him”
I’m having his baby, no, I’m not
But you should see your faces
I’m telling him to floor it through thе fences
No, I’m not coming to my senses
I know it’s crazy
But he’s the one I want

[Verse 2]
Beautiful daughter on the plans relate
Tendrils tucked into a woven braid
Growing up precocious sometimes means not growing up at all
You’re this chaos he was revelry
Bedroom eyes like a remedy
Soon enough the elders had convened down at the city hall

[Pre-Chorus]
“Stay away from her,” the saboteurs
Protested too much
Lord knows the words we never heard
Just screeching tires of true love

[Chorus]
And I’m running with my dress unbuttoned
Screaming, “But daddy I love him”
I’m having this baby
No, I’m not, but you should see your faces
I’m telling him to floor it through the fences
No, I’m not coming to my senses
I know it’s crazy
But he’s the one I want
I’ll tell you something right now
I’d rather burn my whole life down
Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’
I’ll tell you something ‘bout my good name
It’s mine along with all the disgrace
I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empire’s clothing

[Bridge]
God save the most judgmental creeps
Who say they want what’s best for me
Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see
Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me
And counteract the chemistry
And undo the destiny
You ain’t gotta pray for me
Me and my wild boy
And all of this wild joy
If all you want is gray for me
It’s just white noise
It’s just my choice

[Verse 3]
There’s a lot of people in town that I bestow upon my fakest smiles
Scandal does funny things to pride but brings lovers closer
We came back when the heat died down
Went to my parents and they came around
All the wine moms are still holding out
But fuck ‘em, it’s over

[Chorus]
Now I’m dancing in my dress in the sun and
Even my daddy just loves him
I’m his lady
And oh my God you should see your faces
Time, doesn’t it give some perspective
I know you can’t come to the wedding
I know it’s crazy but he’s the one I love
I’ll tell you something right now
You ain’t gotta pray for me
Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy
[?] it was revelry
It’s all you want, it’s gray for me
It’s just white noise, it’s my choice

[Outro]
Screaming, “But, daddy, I love him”
I’m having this baby
No, I’m not
But you should see your faces
And oh my God you should see your faces
[?] it was revelry

Traduzione But Daddy I Love Him

