Taylor Swift – So Long, London: audio, testo e traduzione

So Long, London è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Questa è la seconda volta che Swift utilizza Londra nel titolo di un brano. Il primo è stato London Boy tratto da Lover del 2019, che parla di Joe Alwyn; questa volta però per lei è arrivato il momento di dire addio alla città che ha visto crescere il loro amore ed era diventata una seconda casa per lei.

Notoriamente, le quinte tracce di Taylor sono le più personali e vulnerabili di ogni album e ci si può aspettare che questa traccia porti avanti questa tradizione. Il brano è prodotto insieme a Aaron Dessner.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo So Long, London

[Verse 1]

I saw in my mind ferry lights through the mist

I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift

Pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away

My spine split from carrying us up the hill

Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill

I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe

[Chorus]

Thinking how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?

Oh the tragedy

So long London

You’ll find someone

[Verse 2]

I didn’t opt in to be your odd man out

I founded the club she’s heard great things about

I left all I knew you left me at the house by the Hеath

I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use

Thе spirit was gone, we would never come to

And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free

[Chorus]

For so long, London

Stitches undone

Two graves, one gun

I’ll find someone

[Verse 3]

And you say I abandoned the ship, but I was going down with it

My white knuckle dying grip holding tight to your quiet resentment

And my friends said it isn’t right to be scared

Every day old love affair, Every breath feels like rarest air

When you’re not sure if he wants to be there

[Bridge]

So how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me?

How much tragedy?

Just how low did you think I’d go ‘fore I’d self implode?

‘Fore I’d have to go be free?

You swore that you loved, me but where were the clues?

I died on the altar waiting for the proof

You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days

And I’m just getting color back into my face

I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place for

[Outro]

So long, London

Had a good run

A moment of warm sun

But I’m not the one

So long, London

Stitches undone

Two graves, one gun

You’ll find someone

Traduzione So Long, London

In aggiornamento