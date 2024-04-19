Taylor Swift – Florida!!! feat Florence + the Machine: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 Florida!!! è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Il brano è la seconda collaborazione del disco dopo Fortnight con Post Malone: Florida!!! è stata scritta insieme a Florence + the Machine. La canzone descrive la Florida come il luogo dove andare per dimenticarsi dei problemi ed i cuori spezzati. La Florida era anche lo stato in cui Taylor si è dovuta esibire durante l’Eras Tour dopo l’annuncio ufficiale della rottura con Joe Alwyn. Nel brano sentiamo anche l’iconica voce di Florence Welch. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Florida!!! [Verse 1: Taylor Swift] You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true And my friends, all smell like weed or little babies And the city reeks of driving myself crazy [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift] Little did you know your home’s really only A town you’re just a guest in So you work your life away just to pay For a time-share down in Destin [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift] Florida Is one hell of a drug Florida Can I use you up? [Verse 2: Florence Welch] The hurricane with my name when it came I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine Well, mе and my ghosts, we had a hell of a time Yеs, I’m haunted, but I’m feeling just fine All my girls got their lace and their crimes And your cheating husband disappeared Well, no one asks any questions here [Verse 3: Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch] So I did my best to lay to rest All of the bodies that have ever been on my body And in my mind, they sink into the swamp Is that a bad thing to say in a song? [Pre-Chorus: Florence Welch] Little did you know your home’s really only The town you’ll get arrested So you pack your life away just to wait out The shitstorm back in Texas [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift] Florida Is one hell of a drug Florida Can I use you up? [Bridge: Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch] I need to forget, so take me to Florida I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable At least the dolls are beautiful, fuck me up, Florida I need to forget, so take me to Florida I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable What a crash, what a rush, fuck me up, Florida Is one hell of a drug Is one hell of a drug Love left me like this and I don’t want to exist So take me to Florida [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Florence Welch] Little did you know your home’s really only A town you’re just a guest in (Florida) So you work your life away just to pay For a time-share down in Destin (Take me to Florida) Little did you know your home’s really only The town you’ll get arrested (Florida) So you pack your life away just to wait out The shitstorm back in Texas [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift] Florida Is one hell of a drug (Take me to) Florida Can I use you up? Florida Is one hell of a drug Florida Go on, fuck me up Traduzione Florida!!! In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift