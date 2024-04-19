Taylor Swift – Florida!!! feat Florence + the Machine: audio, testo e traduzione

Florida!!! è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Il brano è la seconda collaborazione del disco dopo Fortnight con Post Malone: Florida!!! è stata scritta insieme a Florence + the Machine. La canzone descrive la Florida come il luogo dove andare per dimenticarsi dei problemi ed i cuori spezzati. La Florida era anche lo stato in cui Taylor si è dovuta esibire durante l’Eras Tour dopo l’annuncio ufficiale della rottura con Joe Alwyn. Nel brano sentiamo anche l’iconica voce di Florence Welch.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Florida!!!

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too

They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true

And my friends, all smell like weed or little babies

And the city reeks of driving myself crazy

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

Little did you know your home’s really only

A town you’re just a guest in

So you work your life away just to pay

For a time-share down in Destin

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

[Verse 2: Florence Welch]

The hurricane with my name when it came

I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away

Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine

Well, mе and my ghosts, we had a hell of a time

Yеs, I’m haunted, but I’m feeling just fine

All my girls got their lace and their crimes

And your cheating husband disappeared

Well, no one asks any questions here

[Verse 3: Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]

So I did my best to lay to rest

All of the bodies that have ever been on my body

And in my mind, they sink into the swamp

Is that a bad thing to say in a song?

[Pre-Chorus: Florence Welch]

Little did you know your home’s really only

The town you’ll get arrested

So you pack your life away just to wait out

The shitstorm back in Texas

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Can I use you up?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida

Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable

At least the dolls are beautiful, fuck me up, Florida

I need to forget, so take me to Florida

I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida

Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable

What a crash, what a rush, fuck me up, Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Is one hell of a drug

Love left me like this and I don’t want to exist

So take me to Florida

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Florence Welch]

Little did you know your home’s really only

A town you’re just a guest in (Florida)

So you work your life away just to pay

For a time-share down in Destin (Take me to Florida)

Little did you know your home’s really only

The town you’ll get arrested (Florida)

So you pack your life away just to wait out

The shitstorm back in Texas

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

(Take me to) Florida

Can I use you up?

Florida

Is one hell of a drug

Florida

Go on, fuck me up

Traduzione Florida!!!

In aggiornamento