Taylor Swift – Florida!!! feat Florence + the Machine: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

Florida!!! è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Il brano è la seconda collaborazione del disco dopo Fortnight con Post Malone: Florida!!! è stata scritta insieme a Florence + the Machine. La canzone descrive la Florida come il luogo dove andare per dimenticarsi dei problemi ed i cuori spezzati. La Florida era anche lo stato in cui Taylor si è dovuta esibire durante l’Eras Tour dopo l’annuncio ufficiale della rottura con Joe Alwyn. Nel brano sentiamo anche l’iconica voce di Florence Welch.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Florida!!!

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too
They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true
And my friends, all smell like weed or little babies
And the city reeks of driving myself crazy

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]
Little did you know your home’s really only
A town you’re just a guest in
So you work your life away just to pay
For a time-share down in Destin

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Can I use you up?

[Verse 2: Florence Welch]
The hurricane with my name when it came
I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away
Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine
Well, mе and my ghosts, we had a hell of a time
Yеs, I’m haunted, but I’m feeling just fine
All my girls got their lace and their crimes
And your cheating husband disappeared
Well, no one asks any questions here

[Verse 3: Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]
So I did my best to lay to rest
All of the bodies that have ever been on my body
And in my mind, they sink into the swamp
Is that a bad thing to say in a song?

[Pre-Chorus: Florence Welch]
Little did you know your home’s really only
The town you’ll get arrested
So you pack your life away just to wait out
The shitstorm back in Texas

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Can I use you up?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch]
I need to forget, so take me to Florida
I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida
Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable
At least the dolls are beautiful, fuck me up, Florida
I need to forget, so take me to Florida
I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida
Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable
What a crash, what a rush, fuck me up, Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Is one hell of a drug
Love left me like this and I don’t want to exist
So take me to Florida
[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Florence Welch]
Little did you know your home’s really only
A town you’re just a guest in (Florida)
So you work your life away just to pay
For a time-share down in Destin (Take me to Florida)
Little did you know your home’s really only
The town you’ll get arrested (Florida)
So you pack your life away just to wait out
The shitstorm back in Texas

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Florence Welch, Taylor Swift]
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
(Take me to) Florida
Can I use you up?
Florida
Is one hell of a drug
Florida
Go on, fuck me up

Traduzione Florida!!!

In aggiornamento

