Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione di Souvenir

Selena Gomez ha rilasciato la versione deluxe del suo album Rare che contiene tre brani inediti, tra cui la canzone Souvenir.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Souvenir di Selena Gomez:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Audio di Souvenir di Selena Gomez:
Testo:
Chills[Verse 1] New York back in August, tenth floor balcony
Smoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich street
Goosebumps from your wild eyes when they’re watchin’ me
Shivers dance down my spine and head down to my feet [Pre-Chorus] Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes
Egyptian blue
Something I’ve never had without you [Chorus] You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees
It’s better than pills how you put me to sleep
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep [Post-Chorus] Giving me chills
Chills [Verse 2] Sunset tower lobby, waiting there for me
In the elevator, fumble for your key
Kiss in every corner, Presidential Suite
Opened up that Bordeaux from 1993 [Pre-Chorus] Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes
Egyptian blue
Something I’ve never had without you [Chorus] You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees
It’s better than pills how you put me to sleep
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep [Post-Chorus] Giving me chills
Chills [Brigde] Take my, take-take my breath away, just like
Take my breath away, just like, souvenir
Take my, take-take my breath away, just like
Take my breath away, just like, souvenir [Chorus] You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees
It’s better than pills how you put me to sleep
Calling your name, the only language I can speak
Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep [Outro] Giving me chills
Take my, take-take my breath away, just like
Take my breath away, just like, souvenir
Giving me chills
Take my, take-take my breath away, just like
Take my breath away, just like, souvenir
Traduzione: