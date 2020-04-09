Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione di Souvenir

Selena Gomez ha rilasciato la versione deluxe del suo album Rare che contiene tre brani inediti, tra cui la canzone Souvenir.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Souvenir di Selena Gomez:

Audio di Souvenir di Selena Gomez:

Testo:

Chills

Traduzione:

[Verse 1] New York back in August, tenth floor balconySmoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich streetGoosebumps from your wild eyes when they’re watchin’ meShivers dance down my spine and head down to my feet [Pre-Chorus] Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyesEgyptian blueSomething I’ve never had without you [Chorus] You’re giving me chills at a hundred degreesIt’s better than pills how you put me to sleepCalling your name, the only language I can speakTaking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep [Post-Chorus] Giving me chillsChills [Verse 2] Sunset tower lobby, waiting there for meIn the elevator, fumble for your keyKiss in every corner, Presidential SuiteOpened up that Bordeaux from 1993 [Pre-Chorus] Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyesEgyptian blueSomething I’ve never had without you [Chorus] You’re giving me chills at a hundred degreesIt’s better than pills how you put me to sleepCalling your name, the only language I can speakTaking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep [Post-Chorus] Giving me chillsChills [Brigde] Take my, take-take my breath away, just likeTake my breath away, just like, souvenirTake my, take-take my breath away, just likeTake my breath away, just like, souvenir [Chorus] You’re giving me chills at a hundred degreesIt’s better than pills how you put me to sleepCalling your name, the only language I can speakTaking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep [Outro] Giving me chillsTake my, take-take my breath away, just likeTake my breath away, just like, souvenirGiving me chillsTake my, take-take my breath away, just likeTake my breath away, just like, souvenir

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album di Selena Gomez, Souvenir?