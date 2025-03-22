Selena Gomez e benny blanco: How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten (Video, Testo e Traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Marzo 2025 How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten è una traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video della canzone. Testo How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten I sip it in the way he likes Ruby red Locking eyes Lipstick kisses with no ice On the edge Paradise You walked in, big ass grin Talking like we’re friends, honey what were you thinking He loves me, I love him Look at you Just look at you now You’re so embarrassing Go cry where no one’s watching I can’t imagine it How does it feel to be forgotten? Forgotten (ah) Forgotten (ah) How does it feel? I hope one day you heal How does it feel to be forgotten? Forgotten I know it must be difficult I know it isn’t what you thought Cause walked in, big ass grin Talking like the friend’s honey what were you thinking? He loves me, I love him Look at you Just look at you now You’re so embarrassing Go cry when no one’s watching I can’t imagine it How does it feel to be forgotten? Forgotten (ah) Forgotten (ah) How does it feel? I hope one day you heal How does it feel to be forgotten? Forgotten Ahora todo está dicho y hecho Todo está olvidado Now, everything is said and done Everything is forgotten Traduzione Lo sorseggio come piace a lui Rosso rubino Sguardi incrociati Baci di rossetto senza ghiaccio Sul bordo Paradiso Sei entrat0, gran sorriso Parlando come se fossimo amici, tesoro, cosa stavi pensando Mi ama, lo amo Guardati Guardati solo ora Sei così imbarazzante Vai a piangere dove nessuno ti guarda Non riesco a immaginarlo Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati? Dimenticate (ah) Dimenticate (ah) Come ci si sente? Spero che un giorno guarirai Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati? Dimenticate So che deve essere difficile So che non è quello che pensavi Perché sei entrato, gran sorriso Parlando come il tesoro dell’amico, cosa stavi pensando? Lui mi ama, io lo amo Guardati Guardati solo ora Sei così imbarazzante Vai a piangere quando nessuno ti guarda Non riesco a immaginarlo Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati? Dimenticato (ah) Dimenticato (ah) Come ci si sente? Spero che un giorno guarirai Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati? Dimenticato Adesso tutto è detto e fatto Tutto è dimenticato Ora, tutto è detto e fatto Tutto è dimenticato Cosa ne pensate di How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten di Selena Gomez?