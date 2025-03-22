Selena Gomez e benny blanco: How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten è una traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video della canzone.

Testo How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten

I sip it in the way he likes

Ruby red

Locking eyes

Lipstick kisses with no ice

On the edge

Paradise

You walked in, big ass grin

Talking like we’re friends, honey what were you thinking

He loves me, I love him

Look at you

Just look at you now

You’re so embarrassing

Go cry where no one’s watching

I can’t imagine it

How does it feel to be forgotten?

Forgotten (ah)

Forgotten (ah)

How does it feel?

I hope one day you heal

How does it feel to be forgotten?

Forgotten

I know it must be difficult

I know it isn’t what you thought

Cause walked in, big ass grin

Talking like the friend’s honey what were you thinking?

He loves me, I love him

Look at you

Just look at you now

You’re so embarrassing

Go cry when no one’s watching

I can’t imagine it

How does it feel to be forgotten?

Forgotten (ah)

Forgotten (ah)

How does it feel?

I hope one day you heal

How does it feel to be forgotten?

Forgotten

Ahora todo está dicho y hecho

Todo está olvidado

Now, everything is said and done

Everything is forgotten

Traduzione

Lo sorseggio come piace a lui

Rosso rubino

Sguardi incrociati

Baci di rossetto senza ghiaccio

Sul bordo

Paradiso

Sei entrat0, gran sorriso

Parlando come se fossimo amici, tesoro, cosa stavi pensando

Mi ama, lo amo

Guardati

Guardati solo ora

Sei così imbarazzante

Vai a piangere dove nessuno ti guarda

Non riesco a immaginarlo

Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticate (ah)

Dimenticate (ah)

Come ci si sente?

Spero che un giorno guarirai

Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticate

So che deve essere difficile

So che non è quello che pensavi

Perché sei entrato, gran sorriso

Parlando come il tesoro dell’amico, cosa stavi pensando?

Lui mi ama, io lo amo

Guardati

Guardati solo ora

Sei così imbarazzante

Vai a piangere quando nessuno ti guarda

Non riesco a immaginarlo

Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticato (ah)

Dimenticato (ah)

Come ci si sente?

Spero che un giorno guarirai

Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticato

Adesso tutto è detto e fatto

Tutto è dimenticato

Ora, tutto è detto e fatto

Tutto è dimenticato

