Selena Gomez e benny blanco: How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten è una traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video della canzone.

Testo How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten

I sip it in the way he likes
Ruby red
Locking eyes
Lipstick kisses with no ice
On the edge
Paradise

You walked in, big ass grin
Talking like we’re friends, honey what were you thinking
He loves me, I love him
Look at you
Just look at you now

You’re so embarrassing
Go cry where no one’s watching
I can’t imagine it
How does it feel to be forgotten?
Forgotten (ah)
Forgotten (ah)
How does it feel?
I hope one day you heal
How does it feel to be forgotten?
Forgotten

I know it must be difficult
I know it isn’t what you thought

Cause walked in, big ass grin
Talking like the friend’s honey what were you thinking?
He loves me, I love him
Look at you
Just look at you now

You’re so embarrassing
Go cry when no one’s watching
I can’t imagine it
How does it feel to be forgotten?
Forgotten (ah)
Forgotten (ah)

How does it feel?
I hope one day you heal
How does it feel to be forgotten?
Forgotten

Ahora todo está dicho y hecho
Todo está olvidado

Now, everything is said and done
Everything is forgotten

Traduzione

Lo sorseggio come piace a lui
Rosso rubino
Sguardi incrociati
Baci di rossetto senza ghiaccio
Sul bordo
Paradiso

Sei entrat0, gran sorriso
Parlando come se fossimo amici, tesoro, cosa stavi pensando
Mi ama, lo amo
Guardati
Guardati solo ora

Sei così imbarazzante
Vai a piangere dove nessuno ti guarda
Non riesco a immaginarlo
Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticate (ah)
Dimenticate (ah)
Come ci si sente?
Spero che un giorno guarirai
Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticate

So che deve essere difficile
So che non è quello che pensavi

Perché sei entrato, gran sorriso
Parlando come il tesoro dell’amico, cosa stavi pensando?
Lui mi ama, io lo amo
Guardati
Guardati solo ora

Sei così imbarazzante
Vai a piangere quando nessuno ti guarda
Non riesco a immaginarlo
Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticato (ah)
Dimenticato (ah)

Come ci si sente?
Spero che un giorno guarirai
Come ci si sente a essere dimenticati?

Dimenticato

Adesso tutto è detto e fatto
Tutto è dimenticato

Ora, tutto è detto e fatto

Tutto è dimenticato

