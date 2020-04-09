Selena Gomez ha rilasciato la versione deluxe del suo album Rare che contiene tre brani inediti, tra cui il tanto atteso Boyfriend!
La cantante ha sempre parlato in modo speciale di questa canzone così come degli alti brani che possiamo adesso finalmente ascoltare. Tra questi c’è anche She!
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di She di Selena Gomez:
She was too young to be the Hollywood type
Too pure to understand the lows and the highs
She didn’t know if she was gonna survive
It all got so much better with time
Tequila before sunrise
I’d tell her to watch her back
That she’s worth more than that [Chorus] ‘Cause she was a girl with good intentions
Yeah, she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her
‘Cause she was a girl with good intentions
Yeah, she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her [Verse 2] She didn’t know all of that hurt she could take
Her world was crumbling and so was her faith
Wish I could talk to her, ’cause what I would say
“Oh baby, you’re enough to get you out of this place” [Pre-Chorus] All of the flashing lights
Tequila before sunrise
I’d tell her to watch her back
That she’s worth more than that [Chorus] But she was a girl with good intentions
Yeah, she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her
‘Cause she was a girl with good intentions
Yeah, she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her [Bridge] I know you’ll get the chance, to find who you are
I know you’ll have the chouce, before it gets too dark
I know you’ll get the chance to find who you are
I know you’ll have the choice [Chorus] She was a girl with good intentions
Yeah, she made some bad decisions
And she learned a couple lessons
Wish I could tell her
(Wish I could show you) Didn’t need the second guessing
(Wish I could show you) Didn’t need to ever question
Wish I could tell her [Outro] Wish I could show you
Wish I could show you
Wish I could show you
Wish I could show you
era troppo giovane per essere quella tipa da Hollywood
troppo pura per capire gli alti e i bassi
non sapeva se sarebbe sopravvissuta
è andato tutto meglio con il tempo
tutti gli occhi da diavolo
Tequila prima dell’alba
le ho detto di guardarsi le spalle
che vale molto più di me
perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni
sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte
e ha imparato un paio di lezioni
vorrei poterle dire
perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni
sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte
e ha imparato un paio di lezioni
vorrei poterle dire
non sapeva di tutti i dolori che poteva prendere
il suo mondo stava vacillando e così anche la sua fede
vorrei poterle parlare perché quello che le direi è
Oh baby sei abbastanza per andare via da questo posto
tutte le luci dei flash
Tequila prima dell’alba
le ho detto di guardarsi le spalle
che vale molto più di me
perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni
sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte
e ha imparato un paio di lezioni
vorrei poterle dire
perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni
sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte
e ha imparato un paio di lezioni
vorrei poterle dire
so che avrai la chance di trovare chi sei
so che avrai la luce prima che diventi tutto scuro
so che avrai la possibilità di trovare chi sei
so che avrai la possibilità di scegliere
perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni
sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte
e ha imparato un paio di lezioni
vorrei poterle dire
perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni
sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte
e ha imparato un paio di lezioni
vorrei poterle dire