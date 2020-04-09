Selena Gomez ha rilasciato la versione deluxe del suo album Rare che contiene tre brani inediti, tra cui il tanto atteso Boyfriend!

La cantante ha sempre parlato in modo speciale di questa canzone così come degli alti brani che possiamo adesso finalmente ascoltare. Tra questi c’è anche She!

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di She di Selena Gomez:

Audio di She di Selena Gomez:

Testo:

Traduzione di Selena Gomez :

[Pre-Chorus] All of the evil eyesTequila before sunriseI’d tell her to watch her backThat she’s worth more than that [Chorus] ‘Cause she was a girl with good intentionsYeah, she made some bad decisionsAnd she learned a couple lessonsWish I could tell her‘Cause she was a girl with good intentionsYeah, she made some bad decisionsAnd she learned a couple lessonsWish I could tell her [Verse 2] She didn’t know all of that hurt she could takeHer world was crumbling and so was her faithWish I could talk to her, ’cause what I would say“Oh baby, you’re enough to get you out of this place” [Pre-Chorus] All of the flashing lightsTequila before sunriseI’d tell her to watch her backThat she’s worth more than that [Chorus] But she was a girl with good intentionsYeah, she made some bad decisionsAnd she learned a couple lessonsWish I could tell her‘Cause she was a girl with good intentionsYeah, she made some bad decisionsAnd she learned a couple lessonsWish I could tell her [Bridge] I know you’ll get the chance, to find who you areI know you’ll have the chouce, before it gets too darkI know you’ll get the chance to find who you areI know you’ll have the choice [Chorus] She was a girl with good intentionsYeah, she made some bad decisionsAnd she learned a couple lessonsWish I could tell her(Wish I could show you) Didn’t need the second guessing(Wish I could show you) Didn’t need to ever questionWish I could tell her [Outro] Wish I could show youWish I could show youWish I could show youWish I could show you

era troppo giovane per essere quella tipa da Hollywood

troppo pura per capire gli alti e i bassi

non sapeva se sarebbe sopravvissuta

è andato tutto meglio con il tempo

tutti gli occhi da diavolo

Tequila prima dell’alba

le ho detto di guardarsi le spalle

che vale molto più di me

perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni

sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte

e ha imparato un paio di lezioni

vorrei poterle dire

perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni

sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte

e ha imparato un paio di lezioni

vorrei poterle dire

non sapeva di tutti i dolori che poteva prendere

il suo mondo stava vacillando e così anche la sua fede

vorrei poterle parlare perché quello che le direi è

Oh baby sei abbastanza per andare via da questo posto

tutte le luci dei flash

Tequila prima dell’alba

le ho detto di guardarsi le spalle

che vale molto più di me

perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni

sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte

e ha imparato un paio di lezioni

vorrei poterle dire

perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni

sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte

e ha imparato un paio di lezioni

vorrei poterle dire

so che avrai la chance di trovare chi sei

so che avrai la luce prima che diventi tutto scuro

so che avrai la possibilità di trovare chi sei

so che avrai la possibilità di scegliere

perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni

sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte

e ha imparato un paio di lezioni

vorrei poterle dire

perché era una ragazza con buone intenzioni

sì ha fatto delle brutte scelte

e ha imparato un paio di lezioni

vorrei poterle dire

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album di Selena Gomez, She?