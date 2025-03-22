Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Bluest Flame (Video, Testo e Traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Marzo 2025 Bluest Flame è una delle tracce contenute nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone. Testo Bluest Flame Ah, I just wanna go all night I just wanna go insane Touchin’ in the summer rain Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, never get you off my mind Never get you off my brain Wanna do it all again Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, I just wanna go all night I just wanna go insane Touchin’ in the summer rain Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, never get you off my mind Never get you off my brain Wanna do it all again Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, I just wanna go all night I just wanna go insane Touchin’ in the summer rain Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, never get you off my mind Never get you off my brain Wanna do it all again Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, I just wanna go all night I just wanna go insane Touchin’ in the summer rain Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, never get you off my mind Never get you off my brain Wanna do it all again Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame hey there When I lay in your arms Am I there? When I’m lost in the garden of air You know how it feels Body on body it’s you and me and it’s real If I cant take this I can’t hid it I’m burning up Try to fight it Try to fake it I can’t hide it Ah, I just wanna go all night I just wanna go insane Touchin’ in the summer rain Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, never get you off my mind Never get you off my brain Wanna do it all again Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, I just wanna go all night I just wanna go insane Touchin’ in the summer rain Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah, never get you off my mind Never get you off my brain Wanna do it all again Hotter than the bluest flame Hotter than the bluest flame Ah Ah Ah Ah Traduzione Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente Non toglierti mai dalla testa Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente Non toglierti mai dalla testa Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente Non toglierti mai dalla testa tu fuori dal mio cervello Voglio farlo di nuovo Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mia mente Non toglierti mai dalla mia mente Voglio farlo di nuovo Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ehi Quando mi sdraio tra le tue braccia Sono lì? Quando mi perdo nel giardino d’aria Sai come ci si sente Corpo a corpo siamo io e te ed è reale Se non riesco a sopportarlo Non posso nasconderlo Sto bruciando Cerco di combatterlo Cerco di fingere Non posso nasconderlo Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccarsi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente Non toglierti mai dalla testa Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte Voglio solo impazzire Toccarsi sotto la pioggia estiva Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente Non toglierti mai dalla testa Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra Ah Ah Ah Ah Cosa ne pensate di Bluest Flame di Selena Gomez?