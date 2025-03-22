Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Bluest Flame (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

Bluest Flame è una delle tracce contenute nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone.

Testo Bluest Flame

Ah, I just wanna go all night

I just wanna go insane

Touchin’ in the summer rain

Hotter than the bluest flame

Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind

Never get you off my brain

Wanna do it all again

Hotter than the bluest flame

Hotter than the bluest flame

hey there

When I lay in your arms

Am I there?

When I’m lost in the garden of air

You know how it feels

Body on body it’s you and me and it’s real

If I cant take this

I can’t hid it

I’m burning up

Try to fight it

Try to fake it

I can’t hide it

Ah, I just wanna go all night

I just wanna go insane

Touchin’ in the summer rain

Hotter than the bluest flame

Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind

Never get you off my brain

Wanna do it all again

Hotter than the bluest flame

Hotter than the bluest flame

Traduzione

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte

Voglio solo impazzire

Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente

Non toglierti mai dalla testa

Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Quando mi sdraio tra le tue braccia

Sono lì? Quando mi perdo nel giardino d’aria

Sai come ci si sente

Corpo a corpo siamo io e te ed è reale

Se non riesco a sopportarlo

Non posso nasconderlo

Sto bruciando

Cerco di combatterlo

Cerco di fingere

Non posso nasconderlo

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte

Voglio solo impazzire

Toccarsi sotto la pioggia estiva

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente

Non toglierti mai dalla testa

Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Cosa ne pensate di Bluest Flame di Selena Gomez?