Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Bluest Flame (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
i said i love you first

Bluest Flame è una delle tracce contenute nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone.

Testo Bluest Flame

Ah, I just wanna go all night
I just wanna go insane
Touchin’ in the summer rain
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind
Never get you off my brain
Wanna do it all again
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, I just wanna go all night
I just wanna go insane
Touchin’ in the summer rain
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind
Never get you off my brain
Wanna do it all again
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, I just wanna go all night
I just wanna go insane
Touchin’ in the summer rain
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind
Never get you off my brain
Wanna do it all again
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, I just wanna go all night
I just wanna go insane
Touchin’ in the summer rain
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind
Never get you off my brain
Wanna do it all again
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

hey there
When I lay in your arms
Am I there?
When I’m lost in the garden of air
You know how it feels
Body on body it’s you and me and it’s real
If I cant take this
I can’t hid it
I’m burning up
Try to fight it
Try to fake it
I can’t hide it

Ah, I just wanna go all night
I just wanna go insane
Touchin’ in the summer rain
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind
Never get you off my brain
Wanna do it all again
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, I just wanna go all night
I just wanna go insane
Touchin’ in the summer rain
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah, never get you off my mind
Never get you off my brain
Wanna do it all again
Hotter than the bluest flame
Hotter than the bluest flame

Ah
Ah
Ah
Ah

Traduzione

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte
Voglio solo impazzire
Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente
Non toglierti mai dalla testa
Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte
Voglio solo impazzire
Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte
Voglio solo impazzire
Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte
Voglio solo impazzire
Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente
Non toglierti mai dalla testa
Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte
Voglio solo impazzire
Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente
Non toglierti mai dalla testa
tu fuori dal mio cervello
Voglio farlo di nuovo
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte

Voglio solo impazzire
Toccandomi sotto la pioggia estiva

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mia mente

Non toglierti mai dalla mia mente
Voglio farlo di nuovo
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ehi
Quando mi sdraio tra le tue braccia
Sono lì? Quando mi perdo nel giardino d’aria
Sai come ci si sente
Corpo a corpo siamo io e te ed è reale
Se non riesco a sopportarlo
Non posso nasconderlo
Sto bruciando
Cerco di combatterlo
Cerco di fingere
Non posso nasconderlo

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte
Voglio solo impazzire
Toccarsi sotto la pioggia estiva

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente

Non toglierti mai dalla testa
Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, voglio solo andare avanti tutta la notte
Voglio solo impazzire
Toccarsi sotto la pioggia estiva

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah, non toglierti mai dalla mente

Non toglierti mai dalla testa
Voglio farlo tutto di nuovo
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra
Più caldo della fiamma più azzurra

Ah
Ah
Ah
Ah

Cosa ne pensate di Bluest Flame di Selena Gomez?

