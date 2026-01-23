Louis Tomlinson – Imposter: video, testo e traduzione

Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione) ed è tornato a farsi sentire in radio con il terzo singolo del progetto, Imposter. Tomlinson ha scritto il brano synth-rock con Nicolas Rebscher e Dave Gibson, nella giungla della Costa Rica.

Yeah, I’ve been here before, but it never felt like this

I tried to build a wall, but to you they’re paper thin

Feels like I’m falling, kicking the door in

I’m so in awe of you that it hurts

I’m so afraid that I’d let you stay

And you’re saying more than I deserve

I think there’s a stranger in my bed

My heart’s beating faster

I can’t get the feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

Is it really happening?

I don’t wanna wake up

I can’t get this feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

Sеcond-guessing shit, proper paranoia now

Sweat dripping, tеrrified you’ll find me out

Feels like I’m falling, kicking the door in

I’m so in awe of you that it hurts

I’m so afraid that I’d let you stay

And you’re saying more than I deserve

I think there’s a stranger in my bed

My heart’s beating faster

I can’t get the feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

Is it really happening?

I don’t wanna wake up

I can’t get this feeling out my head

That I am the imposter

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I don’t really know who I am anymore, no

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I don’t really know who I am anymore

I think there’s a stranger in my bed

I am the imposter

Traduzione

Sì, ci sono già stato, ma non mi sono mai sentito così

Ho provato a costruire un muro, ma per te è sottile come la carta

Mi sento come se stessi cadendo, sfondando la porta

Sono così in soggezione con te che mi fa male

Ho così paura di lasciarti restare

E tu stai dicendo più di quanto meriti

Penso che ci sia uno sconosciuto nel mio letto

Il mio cuore batte più forte

Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa la sensazione

Che io sia l’impostore

Sta succedendo davvero? Non voglio svegliarmi

Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione

Che io sia l’impostore

Ripensamenti, ora vera paranoia

Sudore, terrorizzato che tu mi scopra

Mi sento come se stessi cadendo, sfondando la porta

Sono così in soggezione di te che mi fa male

Ho così paura di lasciarti restare

E stai dicendo più di quanto meriti

Penso che ci sia uno sconosciuto nel mio letto

Il mio cuore batte più forte

Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione

Che io sia l’impostore

Sta succedendo davvero? Non voglio svegliarmi

Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione

Di essere l’impostore

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Non so più chi sono, no

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Non so più chi sono

Penso che ci sia uno sconosciuto nel mio letto

Sono l’impostore

Significato della canzone

Imposter di Louis Tomlinson è un brano dal sound indie pop e atmosfere lo-fi, scritto da Louis con Nico Rebscher e Dave Gibson, con un testo che esprime la sindrome dell’impostore avvertita da Louis che, nonostante sia un cantautore affermato, continua a non sentirsi degno di nulla.

“Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione, di essere l’impostore. Non so più chi sono veramente.” Louis dice a proposito del brano: “Imposter è stato scritto nella giungla del Costa Rica. Concettualmente è legato all’idea di identità ed è probabilmente il momento più melodico del disco, sono davvero emozionato che il mondo possa finalmente ascoltarlo!”