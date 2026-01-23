Louis Tomlinson – Imposter: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 23 Gennaio 2026 Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione) ed è tornato a farsi sentire in radio con il terzo singolo del progetto, Imposter. Tomlinson ha scritto il brano synth-rock con Nicolas Rebscher e Dave Gibson, nella giungla della Costa Rica. Ascolta QUI la nuova canzone Testo Imposter Louis Tomlinson Yeah, I’ve been here before, but it never felt like this I tried to build a wall, but to you they’re paper thin Feels like I’m falling, kicking the door in I’m so in awe of you that it hurts I’m so afraid that I’d let you stay And you’re saying more than I deserve I think there’s a stranger in my bed My heart’s beating faster I can’t get the feeling out my head That I am the imposter Is it really happening? I don’t wanna wake up I can’t get this feeling out my head That I am the imposter Sеcond-guessing shit, proper paranoia now Sweat dripping, tеrrified you’ll find me out Feels like I’m falling, kicking the door in I’m so in awe of you that it hurts I’m so afraid that I’d let you stay And you’re saying more than I deserve I think there’s a stranger in my bed My heart’s beating faster I can’t get the feeling out my head That I am the imposter Is it really happening? I don’t wanna wake up I can’t get this feeling out my head That I am the imposter (Ooh-ooh-ooh) I don’t really know who I am anymore, no (Ooh-ooh-ooh) I don’t really know who I am anymore I think there’s a stranger in my bed I am the imposter Traduzione Sì, ci sono già stato, ma non mi sono mai sentito così Ho provato a costruire un muro, ma per te è sottile come la carta Mi sento come se stessi cadendo, sfondando la porta Sono così in soggezione con te che mi fa male Ho così paura di lasciarti restare E tu stai dicendo più di quanto meriti Penso che ci sia uno sconosciuto nel mio letto Il mio cuore batte più forte Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa la sensazione Che io sia l’impostore Sta succedendo davvero? Non voglio svegliarmi Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione Che io sia l’impostore Ripensamenti, ora vera paranoia Sudore, terrorizzato che tu mi scopra Mi sento come se stessi cadendo, sfondando la porta Sono così in soggezione di te che mi fa male Ho così paura di lasciarti restare E stai dicendo più di quanto meriti Penso che ci sia uno sconosciuto nel mio letto Il mio cuore batte più forte Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione Che io sia l’impostore Sta succedendo davvero? Non voglio svegliarmi Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione Di essere l’impostore (Ooh-ooh-ooh) Non so più chi sono, no (Ooh-ooh-ooh) Non so più chi sono Penso che ci sia uno sconosciuto nel mio letto Sono l’impostore Significato della canzone Imposter di Louis Tomlinson è un brano dal sound indie pop e atmosfere lo-fi, scritto da Louis con Nico Rebscher e Dave Gibson, con un testo che esprime la sindrome dell’impostore avvertita da Louis che, nonostante sia un cantautore affermato, continua a non sentirsi degno di nulla. “Non riesco a togliermi dalla testa questa sensazione, di essere l’impostore. Non so più chi sono veramente.” Louis dice a proposito del brano: “Imposter è stato scritto nella giungla del Costa Rica. Concettualmente è legato all’idea di identità ed è probabilmente il momento più melodico del disco, sono davvero emozionato che il mondo possa finalmente ascoltarlo!”