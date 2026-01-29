Louis Tomlinson – On fire: testo e traduzione

Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione). On Fire è una delle tracce del progetto, una canzone che colpisce grazie al sound molto radiofonico che rimanda immediatamente all’estetica energica dell’indie rock dei primi anni 2000.

Testo On Fire Louis Tomlinson

No more surprises

I stroll along on the treadmill that my life is

No compromises

The only thing that matters is if I really like it

I was complacent

Comfortably jaded

I never knew

You came and erased it

Now I’m a wasteland

What can I do

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

Back in the real world

Had everything I wanted but today I feel worse

Sometimes it feels nice

When the smoke gets in my eyes

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

I was complacent

Comfortably jaded

I never knew

You came and erased it

Now I’m a wasteland

What can I do

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

You set me on fire

Traduzione

Niente più sorprese

Passeggio sul tapis roulant che è la mia vita

Nessun compromesso

L’unica cosa che conta è se mi piace davvero

Ero compiacente

Comodamente stanco

Non l’ho mai saputo

Sei arrivata e l’hai cancellato

Ora sono una terra desolata

Cosa posso fare

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Di nuovo nel mondo reale

Avevo tutto ciò che volevo, ma oggi mi sento peggio

A volte è bello

Quando il fumo mi entra negli occhi

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Ero compiacente

Comodamente stanco

Non l’ho mai saputo

Sei arrivato e l’hai cancellato

Ora sono una terra desolata

Cosa posso fare

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

Mi hai dato fuoco

