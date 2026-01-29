GingerGeneration.it

Louis Tomlinson – On fire: testo e traduzione

Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione). On Fire è una delle tracce del progetto, una canzone che colpisce grazie al sound molto radiofonico che rimanda immediatamente all’estetica energica dell’indie rock dei primi anni 2000.

No more surprises
I stroll along on the treadmill that my life is
No compromises
The only thing that matters is if I really like it
I was complacent
Comfortably jaded
I never knew
You came and erased it
Now I’m a wasteland
What can I do

You set me on fire
You set me on fire
You set me on fire
You set me on fire

Back in the real world
Had everything I wanted but today I feel worse
Sometimes it feels nice
When the smoke gets in my eyes

You set me on fire
You set me on fire
You set me on fire
You set me on fire

I was complacent
Comfortably jaded
I never knew
You came and erased it
Now I’m a wasteland
What can I do

You set me on fire
You set me on fire
You set me on fire
You set me on fire

Niente più sorprese
Passeggio sul tapis roulant che è la mia vita
Nessun compromesso
L’unica cosa che conta è se mi piace davvero
Ero compiacente
Comodamente stanco
Non l’ho mai saputo
Sei arrivata e l’hai cancellato
Ora sono una terra desolata
Cosa posso fare

Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco

Di nuovo nel mondo reale
Avevo tutto ciò che volevo, ma oggi mi sento peggio
A volte è bello
Quando il fumo mi entra negli occhi

Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Ero compiacente
Comodamente stanco
Non l’ho mai saputo
Sei arrivato e l’hai cancellato
Ora sono una terra desolata
Cosa posso fare

Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco
Mi hai dato fuoco

Cosa ne pensate di On Fire di Louis Tomlinson?

