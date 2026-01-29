Louis Tomlinson – On fire: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Gennaio 2026 Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione). On Fire è una delle tracce del progetto, una canzone che colpisce grazie al sound molto radiofonico che rimanda immediatamente all’estetica energica dell’indie rock dei primi anni 2000. Ascolta QUI la nuova canzone Testo Imposter Louis Tomlinson No more surprises I stroll along on the treadmill that my life is No compromises The only thing that matters is if I really like it I was complacent Comfortably jaded I never knew You came and erased it Now I’m a wasteland What can I do You set me on fire You set me on fire You set me on fire You set me on fire Back in the real world Had everything I wanted but today I feel worse Sometimes it feels nice When the smoke gets in my eyes You set me on fire You set me on fire You set me on fire You set me on fire I was complacent Comfortably jaded I never knew You came and erased it Now I’m a wasteland What can I do You set me on fire You set me on fire You set me on fire You set me on fire Traduzione Niente più sorprese Passeggio sul tapis roulant che è la mia vita Nessun compromesso L’unica cosa che conta è se mi piace davvero Ero compiacente Comodamente stanco Non l’ho mai saputo Sei arrivata e l’hai cancellato Ora sono una terra desolata Cosa posso fare Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Di nuovo nel mondo reale Avevo tutto ciò che volevo, ma oggi mi sento peggio A volte è bello Quando il fumo mi entra negli occhi Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Ero compiacente Comodamente stanco Non l’ho mai saputo Sei arrivato e l’hai cancellato Ora sono una terra desolata Cosa posso fare Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Mi hai dato fuoco Cosa ne pensate di On Fire di Louis Tomlinson?