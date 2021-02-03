L’attesa è finita. Sono state annunciate le nomination dei Golden Globe 2021 dalle attrici Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. Il periodo di eleggibilità per film e serie tv che potevano essere nominati è stato più lungo rispetto al solito, a causa della pandemia, per questo vediamo diversi prodotti usciti di recente, soprattutto sulle piattaforme di streaming.

I più nominati nella categoria cinema sono Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7 e Mank di Netflix mentre tra le serie TV troviamo La Regina degli scacchi, The Undoing e The Crown.

I Golden Globe 2021 andranno in onda il 28 Febbraio e saranno presentati dall’ormai storico duo Tina Fey e Amy Poehler.

Ecco le nomination dei Golden Globe 2021 nella categoria Televisione:

Best Television Series – Drama

Ratched

Ozark

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ecco le nomination dei Golden Globe 2021 nella categoria Cinema:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Director – Motion Picture

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

“Soul”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

La vita davanti a sé

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from “Judas & the Black Messiah”

“Io Si” from “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The US v. Billie Holiday”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”