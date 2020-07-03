Dixie d’Amelio: è uscito il video ufficiale di Be Happy! (testo e traduzione)

Dixie d’Amelio ha pubblicato il video ufficiale del suo primo vero singolo da artista, intitolato Be Happy!

La canzone, come vi avevamo già raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, racconta un lato fragile dell’artista e tiktoker, membro dell’ormai celeberrima famiglia D’Amelio. Il pezzo racconta infatti la necessità da parte di Dixie di non dover essere per forza sempre felice anche quando le cose non vanno come dovrebbero.

Qui sotto trovate il video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Be Happy di Dixie d’Amelio!

Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy (Official Video)

Testo

[Chorus] Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down just leave me there

Let me be sad[Verse 1] Sun’s up, I already wanna lay down

Friends calling, are you really tryna go out? (No)

Don’t wanna get dressed up to pretend (No)

I can lie and say I’m fine

Maybe you’ll stop calling thenI’ve got chips on my shoulder

Only getting older

So I keep to myself

Ain’t tryna complain

Just don’t wanna explain it[Chorus] But sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don’t need you to hold me

If I’m low you don’t need to care

Let me be sad



What’s the matter with that?

What’s the matter with[Verse 2] Bad days, it’s okay, let me feel it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

And some days you’ve got to break your heart to heal it (Heal it)

I know I’m gonna feel this way again

I can lie and say I’m fine

But that wouldn’t change anything[Pre-Chorus]

Only getting older

So I keep to myself

Ain’t tryna complain

Just don’t wanna explain it[Chorus] But sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don’t need you to hold me

If I’m low you don’t need to care

[Post-Chorus] What’s the matter with that?

What’s the matter with that?[Bridge] What’s the matter with sadness

Making me feel the way I feel right now

Goodness

Can’t force you when you feel fucked up

It’s the salt that’s on my tongue

It’s the salt that’s on my tongue[Chorus] But sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don’t need you to hold me

If I’m low you don’t need to care

Let me be sad[Post-Chorus] What’s the matter with that?

What’s the matter with that?

Just let me be sad Traduzione

a volte non voglio essere felice

non me lo fare pesare

se sono di cattivo umore non lasciarmi solo qui

lasciami essere triste

il sole è sorto, ma mi voglio già stendere

gli amici mi chiamano, davvero stai cercando di uscire? (No)

non voglio vestirmi e dover fingere (no)

non posso mentire e dire che sto bene

magari allora smetterai di chiamare

ho un po’ di cose in sospeso

sto solo diventando vecchia

quindi rimango da sola

non voglio lamentarmi

non voglio semplicemente spiegarlo

ma a volte non voglio essere felice

non me lo far pesare

se sono triste lasciami solo qui

lasciami essere triste

a volte vorrei solo rimanere da sla

non ho bisogno che mi supporti

se sono di cattivo umore non ho bisogno di cure

lasciami essere triste

che problema c’è

che problema c’è

che problema

i giorni brutti, va bene, lascia che li viva (uh uh uh)

e alcuni giorni ti devi spezzare il cuore per farlo stare meglio (uh uh)

io so che mi sentirò così ancora

non posso mentire e dire che sto bene

ma questo non cambierebbe nulla

ho un po’ di cose in sospeso

sto solo diventando vecchia

quindi rimango da sola

non voglio lamentarmi

ma a volte non voglio essere felice

non me lo far pesare

se sono triste lasciami solo qui

lasciami essere triste

a volte vorrei solo rimanere da sla

non ho bisogno che mi supporti

se sono di cattivo umore non ho bisogno di cure

lasciami essere triste

che problema c’è

che problema c’è

che problema

che problema avete con la tristezza

mi fare sentire il modo in cui mi sento ora

santo cielo

non puoi obbligarti quando ti senti incasinata

è il sale che ho sulla lingua x 2

ma a volte non voglio essere felice

non me lo far pesare

se sono triste lasciami solo qui

lasciami essere triste

a volte vorrei solo rimanere da sla

non ho bisogno che mi supporti

se sono di cattivo umore non ho bisogno di cure

lasciami essere triste

che problema c’è

che problema c’è

che problema