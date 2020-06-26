Dixie D’Amelio, la celebre webstar ed ex membro insieme alla sorella Charli della Hype House, ha pubblicato oggi il suo primo singolo da solista! Be Happy, questo il titolo della canzone, è da poche ore disponibile in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.
Be Happy di Dixie D’Amelio è un brano dal sapore quasi country nel quale Dixie racconta della sua necessità di non dover per forza dimostrare di essere semplice felice. Un pezzo nel quale, insomma, Dixie vuole mostrare anche il suo lato più fragile, nonostante l’immagine sempre allegra e felice che mostra su TikTok.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Be Happy di Dixie D’Amelio!
Testo
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down just leave me there
Let me be sad[Verse 1] Sun’s up, I already wanna lay down
Friends calling, are you really tryna go out? (No)
Don’t wanna get dressed up to pretend (No)
I can lie and say I’m fine
Maybe you’ll stop calling thenI’ve got chips on my shoulder
Only getting older
So I keep to myself
Ain’t tryna complain
Just don’t wanna explain it[Chorus] But sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low you don’t need to care
Let me be sad
What’s the matter with that?
What’s the matter with[Verse 2] Bad days, it’s okay, let me feel it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
And some days you’ve got to break your heart to heal it (Heal it)
I know I’m gonna feel this way again
I can lie and say I’m fine
But that wouldn’t change anything[Pre-Chorus] I’ve got chips on my shoulder
Only getting older
So I keep to myself
Ain’t tryna complain
Just don’t wanna explain it[Chorus] But sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low you don’t need to care
Let me be sad
What’s the matter with that?[Bridge] What’s the matter with sadness
Making me feel the way I feel right now
Goodness
It’s the salt that’s on my tongue
It’s the salt that’s on my tongue[Chorus] But sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low you don’t need to care
Let me be sad[Post-Chorus] What’s the matter with that?
What’s the matter with that?
Just let me be sad
Traduzione
a volte non voglio essere felice
non me lo fare pesare
se sono di cattivo umore non lasciarmi solo qui
lasciami essere triste
il sole è sorto, ma mi voglio già stendere
gli amici mi chiamano, davvero stai cercando di uscire? (No)
non voglio vestirmi e dover fingere (no)
non posso mentire e dire che sto bene
magari allora smetterai di chiamare
ho un po’ di cose in sospeso
sto solo diventando vecchia
quindi rimango da sola
non voglio lamentarmi
non voglio semplicemente spiegarlo
ma a volte non voglio essere felice
non me lo far pesare
se sono triste lasciami solo qui
lasciami essere triste
a volte vorrei solo rimanere da sla
non ho bisogno che mi supporti
se sono di cattivo umore non ho bisogno di cure
lasciami essere triste
che problema c’è
che problema c’è
che problema
i giorni brutti, va bene, lascia che li viva (uh uh uh)
e alcuni giorni ti devi spezzare il cuore per farlo stare meglio (uh uh)
io so che mi sentirò così ancora
non posso mentire e dire che sto bene
ma questo non cambierebbe nulla
ho un po’ di cose in sospeso
sto solo diventando vecchia
quindi rimango da sola
non voglio lamentarmi
ma a volte non voglio essere felice
non me lo far pesare
se sono triste lasciami solo qui
lasciami essere triste
a volte vorrei solo rimanere da sla
non ho bisogno che mi supporti
se sono di cattivo umore non ho bisogno di cure
lasciami essere triste
che problema c’è
che problema c’è
che problema
che problema avete con la tristezza
mi fare sentire il modo in cui mi sento ora
santo cielo
non puoi obbligarti quando ti senti incasinata
è il sale che ho sulla lingua x 2
ma a volte non voglio essere felice
non me lo far pesare
se sono triste lasciami solo qui
lasciami essere triste
a volte vorrei solo rimanere da sla
non ho bisogno che mi supporti
se sono di cattivo umore non ho bisogno di cure
lasciami essere triste
che problema c’è
che problema c’è
che problema