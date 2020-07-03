Mabel e Aj Tracey: audio, testo e traduzione di West Ten

Mabel e Aj Tracey hanno rilasciato la loro nuova collaborazione dal titolo West Ten. Il pezzo che fa parte della discografia del rapper vede la partecipazione della cantante inglese salita alla ribalta per il popolare brano Don’t Call Me Up.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di West Ten di Mabel e Aj Tracey

Testo di Mabel e Aj Tracey

Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away?

And if you don’t want me to stay

Only, only, only, only

D-D-Daytrip took it to ten (Hey)

Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away

Now I’m in my own space

Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you

And if you don’t want me to stay

Only one thing to say

Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Want me to say

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Know I ain’t waitin’ for you

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Want me to say

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Know I ain’t waitin’ for you

Big beast when it comes to the lyrics

Me, I do this ting on the mic with no gimmicks

Came a long way, I was servin’ in those Civics

And you were tryna keep me from winnin’ but I did it, I did it

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)

Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it

I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it

Look

Rest assured man’s got you (On my life)

If life weighin’ you down then I’ll spot you (Let’s go)

Water you, show you sun, never block you

If no-one’s backin’ your beef, then I’ve got to (Of course)

Yeah, back your beef that’s my job (Bling bloaw)

Just ride for me, don’t write off (Yeah)

I got your back, hold tight, when you climb on (Yeah)

I’ve always been a real nigga to rely on

Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away?

Now I’m in my own space

Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you

And if you don’t want me to stay

Only one thing to say

Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (Want me to stay)

Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it

I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)

Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it

I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)

Live and direct, don’t mean I’m live

But live and direct, means I’m buildin’ a vibe (Yeah)

Touch one of mine, on God I’ma ride

I win and break bread for my fam, I provide (Break bread)

Eight-piece AP, come and get me (Bling bloaw)

Set beast, curl it in from a set piece

AJ make the waves like a jetski (Yeah)

Iced out, ice everywhere like I’m Gretzky

Easy money sniper, check my KD

I ball like KD and rock like AC (Let’s go)

You know me, done shows in DC

NYC, drop my top like Page 3

Cool breeze match the London sky

Bubble, cruise like a four wheel drive (Uh)

Take time when I’m on the mic, it’s live

And pressure makes diamonds, try me, I’ll thrive

Told you I ain’t tryna wait no more

Yeah, I’ve been on you but that don’t mean I’m always yours

But listen, boy listen

‘Cause it doesn’t add up, something’s missin’

And I finally switch the position

Might be somebody new that I’m kissin’, yeah

Sayin’ that I’m out of love but you don’t know about me

And maybe if you took the time then you would know what I need

Don’t know what you came here for

Watch me walkin’ out the door

It’s over now, babe I ain’t yours

Ain’t waitin’ for your love no more

Only, only, only

(Hey!)

Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away?

Now I’m in my own space

Babe, you know I ain’t waitin’ for you

And if you don’t want me to stay

Only one thing to say

Babe, you know I ain’t waitin’ for you

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (Want me to stay)

Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it

I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)

Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it

I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

D-D-Daytrip took it to ten (Hey)

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Want me to say

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Know I ain’t waitin’ for you

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Want me to say

Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh

Know I ain’t waitin’ for you

<br />

Traduzione di Mabel e Aj Tracey

Non so perché sto andando via

e se non vuoi che io resti

solo, solo, solo, solo

un giorno di vacanza sono diventati 10 giorni

non sai che me ne sto andando

adesso sono nel mio personale spazio

baby sai che non ti aspetto

e se non vuoi che io resti

una sola cosa da dire

baby lo sai che non ti aspetto

mi vuoi, oh, oh, oh,

vuoi che io dica

sai che non ti sto aspettando

mi vuoi, oh, oh, oh,

vuoi che io dica

sai che non ti sto aspettando