Mabel e Aj Tracey: audio, testo e traduzione di West Ten

Mabel e Aj Tracey hanno rilasciato la loro nuova collaborazione dal titolo West Ten. Il pezzo che fa parte della discografia del rapper vede la partecipazione della cantante inglese salita alla ribalta per il popolare brano Don’t Call Me Up.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di West Ten di Mabel e Aj Tracey
Testo di Mabel e Aj Tracey
Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away?
And if you don’t want me to stay
Only, only, only, only
D-D-Daytrip took it to ten (Hey)
Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away
Now I’m in my own space
Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you
And if you don’t want me to stay
Only one thing to say
Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Want me to say
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Know I ain’t waitin’ for you
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Want me to say
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Know I ain’t waitin’ for you
Big beast when it comes to the lyrics
Me, I do this ting on the mic with no gimmicks
Came a long way, I was servin’ in those Civics
And you were tryna keep me from winnin’ but I did it, I did it
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)
Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it
I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it
Look
Rest assured man’s got you (On my life)
If life weighin’ you down then I’ll spot you (Let’s go)
Water you, show you sun, never block you
If no-one’s backin’ your beef, then I’ve got to (Of course)
Yeah, back your beef that’s my job (Bling bloaw)
Just ride for me, don’t write off (Yeah)
I got your back, hold tight, when you climb on (Yeah)
I’ve always been a real nigga to rely on
Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away?
Now I’m in my own space
Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you
And if you don’t want me to stay
Only one thing to say
Babe you know I ain’t waitin’ for you
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (Want me to stay)
Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it
I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)
Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it
I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)
Live and direct, don’t mean I’m live
But live and direct, means I’m buildin’ a vibe (Yeah)
Touch one of mine, on God I’ma ride
I win and break bread for my fam, I provide (Break bread)
Eight-piece AP, come and get me (Bling bloaw)
Set beast, curl it in from a set piece
AJ make the waves like a jetski (Yeah)
Iced out, ice everywhere like I’m Gretzky
Easy money sniper, check my KD
I ball like KD and rock like AC (Let’s go)
You know me, done shows in DC
NYC, drop my top like Page 3
Cool breeze match the London sky
Bubble, cruise like a four wheel drive (Uh)
Take time when I’m on the mic, it’s live
And pressure makes diamonds, try me, I’ll thrive
Told you I ain’t tryna wait no more
Yeah, I’ve been on you but that don’t mean I’m always yours
But listen, boy listen
‘Cause it doesn’t add up, something’s missin’
And I finally switch the position
Might be somebody new that I’m kissin’, yeah
Sayin’ that I’m out of love but you don’t know about me
And maybe if you took the time then you would know what I need
Don’t know what you came here for
Watch me walkin’ out the door
It’s over now, babe I ain’t yours
Ain’t waitin’ for your love no more
Only, only, only
(Hey!)
Don’t you know I’m walkin’ away?
Now I’m in my own space
Babe, you know I ain’t waitin’ for you
And if you don’t want me to stay
Only one thing to say
Babe, you know I ain’t waitin’ for you
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (Want me to stay)
Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it
I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)
Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it
I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it (Know I ain’t waitin’ for you)
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
D-D-Daytrip took it to ten (Hey)
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Want me to say
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Know I ain’t waitin’ for you
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Want me to say
Want me, oh, oh, oh, oh
Know I ain’t waitin’ for you
Traduzione di Mabel e Aj Tracey
Non so perché sto andando via
e se non vuoi che io resti
solo, solo, solo, solo
un giorno di vacanza sono diventati 10 giorni
non sai che me ne sto andando
adesso sono nel mio personale spazio
baby sai che non ti aspetto
e se non vuoi che io resti
una sola cosa da dire
baby lo sai che non ti aspetto
mi vuoi, oh, oh, oh,
vuoi che io dica
sai che non ti sto aspettando
mi vuoi, oh, oh, oh,
vuoi che io dica
sai che non ti sto aspettando