Disney+, Buona Fortuna Charlie: come sono oggi i membri del cast

Avete già scelto quale serie tv riguardare su Disney+? Se siete fan di Disney Channel troverete sicuramente un’ampia scelta di serie che hanno accompagnato la vostra adolescenza.
Tra queste c’è Buona Fortuna Charlie, andata in onda sul canale dal 2010 al 2014. Noi di Gingergeneration.it vi sveliamo che fine hanno fatto gli attori della serie e come sono oggi.
Iscriviti QUI per la prova gratuita a Disney+!
BRIDGIT MENDLER
Cominciamo dalla sua protagonista, Teddy Duncan, di cui forse in pochi sapranno che oltre ad essere attrice è anche una cantante. Nel 2014, infatti, ha dato vita al suo primo tour pubblicando il suo ultimo album, Nemesis, nel 2016. L’attrice ha partecipato a diverse serie targate Disney e nel 2019 è stata scritturata per un ruolo nella serie Happy Merry Whatever con un’altra ex act, Ashley Tisdale. Nel 2019 ha sposato il fidanzato Griffin Cleverly.
LEIGH-ALLYN BAKER
C’è chi la ricorda nel suo ruolo in Will&Grace dove interpretava Ellen ed è tornata a farlo nel revival della serie. O ancora per aver preso parte ad alcuni episodi di Hannah Montana nel ruolo di una conduttrice. Ma Leigh Allyn è comparsa in altre serie di successo come Streghe, My Name Is Earl e Ultime dal cielo. Dal 2004 è sposata con un pilota automobilistico dal quale ha avuto due figli.
View this post on Instagram
You know that children’s book “Everybody Poops”? Turns out… not everybody does! With over 70% of your IMMUNE SYSTEM in your gut, and 90% of serotonin made in your gut, this is an area that needs to be both detoxified and replenished daily!!! See my stories for more tips on what I’m doing to boost my family’s immune system during this time, my new partnership with Global Healing, and to take advantage of my 15% off code! Truth: I’ve been stalking Global Healing for 10 years! I’m so passionate about sharing this with you because these products have turned my health around! Most people don’t know this, but I’ve suffered for years with chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and auto-immune issues. I went to the “who’s who” of celebrity doctors, plopped down a ton of cash, and was sent home with a ridiculous amount of supplements and prescriptions that didn’t work. Except for one… Global Healing’s Oxy-Powder! I went to their website and soaked up as much information as I could, dropped that expensive doctor, and began implementing more Global Healing supplements and cleanses. I’ve never looked back and I’ve never felt or looked better in my life! Use Code: LABAKER for 15% off! . . . . #globalhealingpartner #globalhealing #oxypowder #floratrex #healthygut #immunesystem #immunesupport #loveyourbody #healyourgut
BRADLEY STEVEN PERRY
Ha iniziato la sua carriera all’età di 10 anni con alcuni piccoli ruoli. Dopo il suo ruolo in Good Luck Charlie ha recitato al fianco di Ashley Tisdale in Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventures partecipando poi a diverse serie in onda su Disney XD. Ha partecipato anche alla serie Schooled andata in onda nel 2020.
MIA TALERICO
Mia interpretava il ruolo di Charlie, la bambina pestifera e adorabile davvero piccolissima. Oggi l’attrice è cresciuta e ha 11 anni. Anche se appare in parte diversa il suo sguardo è inconfondibile e si gode la vita di una bambina della sua età alle prese con la scuola e altri divertimenti. Sapevate che parte della serie è stata costruita proprio in base al suo carattere e alle cose con le piacciono? Così da farla sentire a suo agio durante le riprese oltre che far sembrare ancora più realistico il personaggio di Charlie.
View this post on Instagram
Yes that’s a bag of candy in my hand 😁This was yesterday before I was told to stay home. Let’s all do our part to slow the pandemic. Tell me what you are doing at home today. I have remote school this week and am playing lots of cards and Uno with my Mom and Dad. I plan to do lots of art projects and post some YouTube videos #positivevibes #candy #stayhome #love #smiles #wewillgetthroughthistogether
ERIC ALLAN KRAMER
Nella sua carriera ha interpretato diversi ruoli tra cui anche Little John nel film Robin Hood, Thor in La Rivincita dell’Incredibile Hulk e altri mini ruoli in alcune serie televisive come The OC e Will&Grace. Di recente ha recitato nella serie 911.
JASON DOLLEY
Ha sempre navigato nell’orbita della Disney recitando anche nel film Pete Il Galletto. Suona diversi strumenti come il pianoforte e la chitarra ed è un appassionato di football. Ha studiato filosofia al college e attualmente è fidanzato con Mia Hulen con il quale è legato da diversi anni.