Barbie The Album – Man I Am di Sam Smith: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Luglio 2023 Anche Sam Smith fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Man I Am, brano originale del cantautore britannico. L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures. Ascolta Man I Am di Sam Smith – Barbie The Album Testo Man I Am di Sam Smith This one is for the boys With your greased up and heavy metal toys So beefed up you can’t get through the door It’s your time to break through Bad man to the rescue Barbie, your time is up You will not take our voice See I’m the groove catcher, hottest thing Six pack and tight g-string No I’m not gay bro, but I’ve been on that lay low Strip clubs and dollar bills Wall Street and dirty deals Pop stars, exotic pills Cars with dirty wheels ‘Cos that’s the man I am Baby, treat me right, I’m free tonight That’s just the man I am Super sleazy, born to be easy And all the papers say that there’s no Ken without Barbie But baby, there’s no woman who could possibly stop me That’s just the man I am Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight It’s time you realise That in this world we’ve all been taught a lie You think that women rule the world But baby, where I’ve been All the things I’ve seen This Ken has crossed the borderline See I’m the grove catcher, hottest thing Six pack and tight g-string No I’m not gay bro, but I’ve been on that lay low Strip clubs and dollar bills Wall Street and dirty deals Pop stars, exotic pills Cars with dirty wheels ‘Cos that’s the man I am Baby, treat me right, I’m free tonight That’s just the man I am Super sleazy, born to be easy And all the papers say that there’s no Ken without Barbie But baby, there’s no woman who could possibly stop me That’s just the man I am Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight This one is for the boys Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken Traduzione Questo è per i ragazzi Con i tuoi giocattoli unti e di metallo pesante Così rinforzato che non puoi oltrepassare la porta È il tuo momento di sfondare L’uomo cattivo in soccorso Barbie, il tuo tempo è scaduto Non prenderai la nostra voce Vedi, sono il cacciatore di groove, la cosa più eccitante Confezione da sei e perizoma stretto No, non sono gay fratello, ma sono stato a terra Strip club e banconote da un dollaro Wall Street e affari sporchi Pop star, pillole esotiche Automobili con ruote sporche ‘Perché quello è l’uomo che sono Tesoro, trattami bene, sono libero stasera Questo è solo l’uomo che sono Super squallido, nato per essere facile E tutti i giornali dicono che non c’è Ken senza Barbie Ma piccola, non c’è nessuna donna che possa fermarmi Questo è solo l’uomo che sono Ken super squallido, sexy e bizzarro stasera Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera È ora che te ne renda conto Che in questo mondo ci è stata insegnata una bugia Pensi che le donne governino il mondo Ma baby, dove sono stato Tutte le cose che ho visto Questo Ken ha oltrepassato il limite Vedi, sono il cacciatore di boschetti, la cosa più eccitante Confezione da sei e perizoma stretto No, non sono gay fratello, ma sono stato a terra Strip club e banconote da un dollaro Wall Street e affari sporchi Pop star, pillole esotiche Automobili con ruote sporche ‘Perché quello è l’uomo che sono Tesoro, trattami bene, sono libero stasera Questo è solo l’uomo che sono Super squallido, nato per essere facile E tutti i giornali dicono che non c’è Ken senza Barbie Ma piccola, non c’è nessuna donna che possa fermarmi Questo è solo l’uomo che sono Ken super squallido, sexy e bizzarro stasera Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera Questo è per i ragazzi Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro