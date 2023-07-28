Barbie The Album – Man I Am di Sam Smith: audio, testo e traduzione

Anche Sam Smith fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Man I Am, brano originale del cantautore britannico.

L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Man I Am di Sam Smith – Barbie The Album

Testo Man I Am di Sam Smith

This one is for the boys

With your greased up and heavy metal toys

So beefed up you can’t get through the door

It’s your time to break through

Bad man to the rescue

Barbie, your time is up

You will not take our voice

See I’m the groove catcher, hottest thing

Six pack and tight g-string

No I’m not gay bro, but I’ve been on that lay low

Strip clubs and dollar bills

Wall Street and dirty deals

Pop stars, exotic pills

Cars with dirty wheels

‘Cos that’s the man I am

Baby, treat me right, I’m free tonight

That’s just the man I am

Super sleazy, born to be easy

And all the papers say that there’s no Ken without Barbie

But baby, there’s no woman who could possibly stop me

That’s just the man I am

Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight

Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight

Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight

It’s time you realise

That in this world we’ve all been taught a lie

You think that women rule the world

But baby, where I’ve been

All the things I’ve seen

This Ken has crossed the borderline

See I’m the grove catcher, hottest thing

Six pack and tight g-string

No I’m not gay bro, but I’ve been on that lay low

Strip clubs and dollar bills

Wall Street and dirty deals

Pop stars, exotic pills

Cars with dirty wheels

‘Cos that’s the man I am

Baby, treat me right, I’m free tonight

That’s just the man I am

Super sleazy, born to be easy

And all the papers say that there’s no Ken without Barbie

But baby, there’s no woman who could possibly stop me

That’s just the man I am

Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight

Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight

Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight

Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight

This one is for the boys

Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken

Traduzione

Questo è per i ragazzi

Con i tuoi giocattoli unti e di metallo pesante

Così rinforzato che non puoi oltrepassare la porta

È il tuo momento di sfondare

L’uomo cattivo in soccorso

Barbie, il tuo tempo è scaduto

Non prenderai la nostra voce

Vedi, sono il cacciatore di groove, la cosa più eccitante

Confezione da sei e perizoma stretto

No, non sono gay fratello, ma sono stato a terra

Strip club e banconote da un dollaro

Wall Street e affari sporchi

Pop star, pillole esotiche

Automobili con ruote sporche

‘Perché quello è l’uomo che sono

Tesoro, trattami bene, sono libero stasera

Questo è solo l’uomo che sono

Super squallido, nato per essere facile

E tutti i giornali dicono che non c’è Ken senza Barbie

Ma piccola, non c’è nessuna donna che possa fermarmi

Questo è solo l’uomo che sono

Ken super squallido, sexy e bizzarro stasera

Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera

Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera

È ora che te ne renda conto

Che in questo mondo ci è stata insegnata una bugia

Pensi che le donne governino il mondo

Ma baby, dove sono stato

Tutte le cose che ho visto

Questo Ken ha oltrepassato il limite

Vedi, sono il cacciatore di boschetti, la cosa più eccitante

Confezione da sei e perizoma stretto

No, non sono gay fratello, ma sono stato a terra

Strip club e banconote da un dollaro

Wall Street e affari sporchi

Pop star, pillole esotiche

Automobili con ruote sporche

‘Perché quello è l’uomo che sono

Tesoro, trattami bene, sono libero stasera

Questo è solo l’uomo che sono

Super squallido, nato per essere facile

E tutti i giornali dicono che non c’è Ken senza Barbie

Ma piccola, non c’è nessuna donna che possa fermarmi

Questo è solo l’uomo che sono

Ken super squallido, sexy e bizzarro stasera

Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera

Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera

Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera

Questo è per i ragazzi

Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro