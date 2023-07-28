GingerGeneration.it

Barbie The Album – Man I Am di Sam Smith: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Anche Sam Smith fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Man I Am, brano originale del cantautore britannico.

L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Man I Am di Sam Smith – Barbie The Album

Testo Man I Am di Sam Smith

This one is for the boys
With your greased up and heavy metal toys
So beefed up you can’t get through the door
It’s your time to break through
Bad man to the rescue
Barbie, your time is up
You will not take our voice
See I’m the groove catcher, hottest thing
Six pack and tight g-string
No I’m not gay bro, but I’ve been on that lay low
Strip clubs and dollar bills
Wall Street and dirty deals
Pop stars, exotic pills
Cars with dirty wheels
‘Cos that’s the man I am
Baby, treat me right, I’m free tonight
That’s just the man I am
Super sleazy, born to be easy
And all the papers say that there’s no Ken without Barbie
But baby, there’s no woman who could possibly stop me
That’s just the man I am
Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight
Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight
Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight
It’s time you realise
That in this world we’ve all been taught a lie
You think that women rule the world
But baby, where I’ve been
All the things I’ve seen
This Ken has crossed the borderline
See I’m the grove catcher, hottest thing
Six pack and tight g-string
No I’m not gay bro, but I’ve been on that lay low
Strip clubs and dollar bills
Wall Street and dirty deals
Pop stars, exotic pills
Cars with dirty wheels
‘Cos that’s the man I am
Baby, treat me right, I’m free tonight
That’s just the man I am
Super sleazy, born to be easy
And all the papers say that there’s no Ken without Barbie
But baby, there’s no woman who could possibly stop me
That’s just the man I am
Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight
Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight
Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight
Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken tonight
This one is for the boys
Woah woah, sexy and freaky Ken

Traduzione

Questo è per i ragazzi
Con i tuoi giocattoli unti e di metallo pesante
Così rinforzato che non puoi oltrepassare la porta
È il tuo momento di sfondare
L’uomo cattivo in soccorso
Barbie, il tuo tempo è scaduto
Non prenderai la nostra voce
Vedi, sono il cacciatore di groove, la cosa più eccitante
Confezione da sei e perizoma stretto
No, non sono gay fratello, ma sono stato a terra
Strip club e banconote da un dollaro
Wall Street e affari sporchi
Pop star, pillole esotiche
Automobili con ruote sporche
‘Perché quello è l’uomo che sono
Tesoro, trattami bene, sono libero stasera
Questo è solo l’uomo che sono
Super squallido, nato per essere facile
E tutti i giornali dicono che non c’è Ken senza Barbie
Ma piccola, non c’è nessuna donna che possa fermarmi
Questo è solo l’uomo che sono
Ken super squallido, sexy e bizzarro stasera
Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera
Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera
È ora che te ne renda conto
Che in questo mondo ci è stata insegnata una bugia
Pensi che le donne governino il mondo
Ma baby, dove sono stato
Tutte le cose che ho visto
Questo Ken ha oltrepassato il limite
Vedi, sono il cacciatore di boschetti, la cosa più eccitante
Confezione da sei e perizoma stretto
No, non sono gay fratello, ma sono stato a terra
Strip club e banconote da un dollaro
Wall Street e affari sporchi
Pop star, pillole esotiche
Automobili con ruote sporche
‘Perché quello è l’uomo che sono
Tesoro, trattami bene, sono libero stasera
Questo è solo l’uomo che sono
Super squallido, nato per essere facile
E tutti i giornali dicono che non c’è Ken senza Barbie
Ma piccola, non c’è nessuna donna che possa fermarmi
Questo è solo l’uomo che sono
Ken super squallido, sexy e bizzarro stasera
Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera
Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera
Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro stasera
Questo è per i ragazzi
Woah woah, Ken sexy e bizzarro

