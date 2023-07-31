Barbie The Album – Silver Platter di Khalid: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 31 Luglio 2023 Anche Khalid fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Silver Platter, brano originale del cantautore statunitense. L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures. Ascolta Silver Platter di Khalid – Barbie The Album Testo Silver Platter di Khalid If you take a look over your shoulder Saw me standin’ there Would you give me a wave? And if I part this ocean in between us Would you even care or would you walk away? Fightin’ for affection from you never been easy Givin’ me impressions that I gotta work hard If I could pick you up, we’d be in Malibu speedin’ You show me directions till I don’t know where you are Ooh, yeah Give me the chance To prove that I can Give you the world If I was your man, yeah I’d give you the world on a silver platter Wouldn’t even matter I’d give you the world on a silver platter Wouldn’t even matter It’d matter to you Don’t ever see impression in the things that I’d dond can we talk about Promises and love that we make? And can we talk about I know you all, I put a smile on your face Ooh, ooh Give me the chance To prove that I can Give you the world If I was your man, yeah Give me the chance To prove that I can (To prove that I can be) Give you the world If I was your man, yeah I’d give you the world in a silver platter Wouldn’t even matter, ah, ah I’d give you the world in a silver platter Wouldn’t even matter Give me the chance To prove that I can Give you the world If I was your man, yeah If I was your man Traduzione Se ti guardi alle spalle Mi ha visto stare lì Mi faresti un cenno? E se separo questo oceano tra di noi Ti importerebbe qualcosa o te ne andresti? Lottare per l’affetto da parte tua non è mai stato facile Dandomi l’impressione che devo lavorare sodo Se potessi venirti a prendere, saremmo a Malibu accelerando Mi mostri le indicazioni fino a quando non so dove sei Oh, sì Dammi la possibilità Per dimostrare che posso Ti do il mondo Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza A te importerebbe Non vedo mai l’impressione nelle cose di cui non vorrei che potessimo parlare Promesse e amore che facciamo? E possiamo parlare di Vi conosco tutti, vi metto un sorriso in faccia Ooh ooh Dammi la possibilità Per dimostrare che posso Ti do il mondo Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì Dammi la possibilità Per dimostrare che posso (per dimostrare che posso essere) Ti do il mondo Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza, ah, ah Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza Dammi la possibilità Per dimostrare che posso Ti do il mondo Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì Se fossi il tuo uomo