Barbie The Album – Silver Platter di Khalid: audio, testo e traduzione

Anche Khalid fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Silver Platter, brano originale del cantautore statunitense.

L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Silver Platter di Khalid – Barbie The Album

Testo Silver Platter di Khalid

If you take a look over your shoulder

Saw me standin’ there

Would you give me a wave?

And if I part this ocean in between us

Would you even care or would you walk away?

Fightin’ for affection from you never been easy

Givin’ me impressions that I gotta work hard

If I could pick you up, we’d be in Malibu speedin’

You show me directions till I don’t know where you are

Ooh, yeah

Give me the chance

To prove that I can

Give you the world

If I was your man, yeah

I’d give you the world on a silver platter

Wouldn’t even matter

I’d give you the world on a silver platter

Wouldn’t even matter

It’d matter to you

Don’t ever see impression in the things that I’d dond can we talk about

Promises and love that we make?

And can we talk about

I know you all, I put a smile on your face

Ooh, ooh

Give me the chance

To prove that I can

Give you the world

If I was your man, yeah

Give me the chance

To prove that I can (To prove that I can be)

Give you the world

If I was your man, yeah

I’d give you the world in a silver platter

Wouldn’t even matter, ah, ah

I’d give you the world in a silver platter

Wouldn’t even matter

Give me the chance

To prove that I can

Give you the world

If I was your man, yeah

If I was your man

Traduzione

Se ti guardi alle spalle

Mi ha visto stare lì

Mi faresti un cenno?

E se separo questo oceano tra di noi

Ti importerebbe qualcosa o te ne andresti?

Lottare per l’affetto da parte tua non è mai stato facile

Dandomi l’impressione che devo lavorare sodo

Se potessi venirti a prendere, saremmo a Malibu accelerando

Mi mostri le indicazioni fino a quando non so dove sei

Oh, sì

Dammi la possibilità

Per dimostrare che posso

Ti do il mondo

Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì

Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento

Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza

Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento

Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza

A te importerebbe

Non vedo mai l’impressione nelle cose di cui non vorrei che potessimo parlare

Promesse e amore che facciamo?

E possiamo parlare di

Vi conosco tutti, vi metto un sorriso in faccia

Ooh ooh

Dammi la possibilità

Per dimostrare che posso

Ti do il mondo

Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì

Dammi la possibilità

Per dimostrare che posso (per dimostrare che posso essere)

Ti do il mondo

Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì

Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento

Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza, ah, ah

Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento

Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza

Dammi la possibilità

Per dimostrare che posso

Ti do il mondo

Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì

Se fossi il tuo uomo