GingerGeneration.it

Barbie The Album – Silver Platter di Khalid: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
lizzo pink - barbie the album

Anche Khalid fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Silver Platter, brano originale del cantautore statunitense.

L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Silver Platter di Khalid – Barbie The Album

Testo Silver Platter di Khalid

If you take a look over your shoulder
Saw me standin’ there
Would you give me a wave?
And if I part this ocean in between us
Would you even care or would you walk away?

Fightin’ for affection from you never been easy
Givin’ me impressions that I gotta work hard
If I could pick you up, we’d be in Malibu speedin’
You show me directions till I don’t know where you are

Ooh, yeah
Give me the chance
To prove that I can
Give you the world
If I was your man, yeah
I’d give you the world on a silver platter
Wouldn’t even matter
I’d give you the world on a silver platter
Wouldn’t even matter
It’d matter to you
Don’t ever see impression in the things that I’d dond can we talk about
Promises and love that we make?
And can we talk about
I know you all, I put a smile on your face

Ooh, ooh
Give me the chance
To prove that I can
Give you the world
If I was your man, yeah
Give me the chance
To prove that I can (To prove that I can be)
Give you the world
If I was your man, yeah
I’d give you the world in a silver platter
Wouldn’t even matter, ah, ah
I’d give you the world in a silver platter
Wouldn’t even matter
Give me the chance
To prove that I can
Give you the world
If I was your man, yeah

If I was your man

Traduzione

Se ti guardi alle spalle
Mi ha visto stare lì
Mi faresti un cenno?
E se separo questo oceano tra di noi
Ti importerebbe qualcosa o te ne andresti?

Lottare per l’affetto da parte tua non è mai stato facile
Dandomi l’impressione che devo lavorare sodo
Se potessi venirti a prendere, saremmo a Malibu accelerando
Mi mostri le indicazioni fino a quando non so dove sei

Oh, sì
Dammi la possibilità
Per dimostrare che posso
Ti do il mondo
Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì
Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento
Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza
Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento
Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza
A te importerebbe
Non vedo mai l’impressione nelle cose di cui non vorrei che potessimo parlare
Promesse e amore che facciamo?
E possiamo parlare di
Vi conosco tutti, vi metto un sorriso in faccia

Ooh ooh
Dammi la possibilità
Per dimostrare che posso
Ti do il mondo
Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì
Dammi la possibilità
Per dimostrare che posso (per dimostrare che posso essere)
Ti do il mondo
Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì
Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento
Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza, ah, ah
Ti darei il mondo su un piatto d’argento
Non avrebbe nemmeno importanza
Dammi la possibilità
Per dimostrare che posso
Ti do il mondo
Se fossi il tuo uomo, sì

Se fossi il tuo uomo

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati