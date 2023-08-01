Barbie The Album – Home di HAIM : audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 1 Agosto 2023 Anche la rock band statunitense HAIM fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la sua canzone originale Home. L’album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures. Ascolta qui il brano Testo Home di HAIM You think you know about me, well, I know me better I’m not the girl who waits around just to be walked all over I never tread the line, I never fell and I never lied But I never thought that I could be the one to open my eyes I know that We’ll be looking back one day But I trust that I Could never stay the same When everything felt so wrong It led me to where I belong So now I’m going home Take me home, just take me home Take me home Home is a symphony and it’s bittersweet when it’s callin’ me Just another river deep, flowing to an ocean I know that I may never know; the future, unpredictable A hundred choices led me here, lessons learned with every tear They take me home, take me home Take me home, take me home Hold it inside my heart Just take me home I know that We’ll be looking back one day But I trust that I Could never stay the same When everything felt so wrong It led me to where I belong So now (Now, now) I’m going home Take me home, just take me home Take me home Looking back on my life The past is a mirror I’ve left and come back But what am I closer to? (I know that) But what am I closer to? (We’ll be looking back one day) What am I closer to? (I hope that we) What am I closer to? (Will never be the same) I know that We’ll be looking back one day But I trust that I (I trust that I) I could never stay the same (I could never stay the same) When everything felt so wrong It led me to where I belong So now (Now, now) I’m going home Take me home, just take me home Take me home Home is a symphony and it’s bittersweet when it’s callin’ me Just another river deep, flowing to an ocean I know that I may never know; the future, unpredictable A hundred choices led me here, lessons learned with every tear They take me home, take me home Take me home, take me home I hold it inside my heart Just take me home Traduzione Pensi di sapere di me, beh, io mi conosco meglio Non sono la ragazza che aspetta solo di essere calpestata Non ho mai calcato la linea, non sono mai caduta e non ho mai mentito Ma non avrei mai pensato di poter essere io ad aprire gli occhi So che Torneremo indietro un giorno Ma confido che io Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato Mi ha portato a dove appartengo Così ora vado a casa Portami a casa, portami a casa Portami a casa Casa è una sinfonia ed è agrodolce quando mi chiama Solo un altro fiume profondo, che scorre verso un oceano So che forse non lo saprò mai; il futuro, imprevedibile Cento scelte mi hanno portato qui, lezioni apprese con ogni lacrima Mi portano a casa, mi portano a casa Portami a casa, portami a casa Tienilo dentro il mio cuore Portami a casa So che Torneremo indietro un giorno Ma confido che io Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato Mi ha portato a dove appartengo Quindi ora (ora, ora) vado a casa Portami a casa, portami a casa Portami a casa Ripensando alla mia vita Il passato è uno specchio Sono partita e sono tornata Ma a cosa sono più vicina? (So che) Ma a cosa sono più vicina? (Torneremo indietro un giorno) A cosa sono più vicina? (spero che noi) A cosa sono più vicina? (Non sarà mai lo stesso) So che Torneremo indietro un giorno Ma mi fido di me (mi fido di me) Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa (non potrei mai rimanere lo stessa) Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato Mi ha portato a dove appartengo Quindi ora (ora, ora) vado a casa Portami a casa, portami a casa Portami a casa Casa è una sinfonia ed è agrodolce quando mi chiama Solo un altro fiume profondo, che scorre verso un oceano So che forse non lo saprò mai; il futuro, imprevedibile Cento scelte mi hanno portato qui, lezioni apprese con ogni lacrima Mi portano a casa, mi portano a casa Portami a casa, portami a casa Lo tengo dentro il mio cuore Portami a casa