Barbie The Album – Home di HAIM : audio, testo e traduzione

Anche la rock band statunitense HAIM fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la sua canzone originale Home.

L’album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Testo Home di HAIM

You think you know about me, well, I know me better

I’m not the girl who waits around just to be walked all over

I never tread the line, I never fell and I never lied

But I never thought that I could be the one to open my eyes

I know that

We’ll be looking back one day

But I trust that I

Could never stay the same

When everything felt so wrong

It led me to where I belong

So now

I’m going home

Take me home, just take me home

Take me home

Home is a symphony and it’s bittersweet when it’s callin’ me

Just another river deep, flowing to an ocean

I know that I may never know; the future, unpredictable

A hundred choices led me here, lessons learned with every tear

They take me home, take me home

Take me home, take me home

Hold it inside my heart

Just take me home

I know that

We’ll be looking back one day

But I trust that I

Could never stay the same

When everything felt so wrong

It led me to where I belong

So now (Now, now)

I’m going home

Take me home, just take me home

Take me home

Looking back on my life

The past is a mirror

I’ve left and come back

But what am I closer to? (I know that)

But what am I closer to? (We’ll be looking back one day)

What am I closer to? (I hope that we)

What am I closer to? (Will never be the same)

I know that

We’ll be looking back one day

But I trust that I (I trust that I)

I could never stay the same (I could never stay the same)

When everything felt so wrong

It led me to where I belong

So now (Now, now)

I’m going home

Take me home, just take me home

Take me home

Home is a symphony and it’s bittersweet when it’s callin’ me

Just another river deep, flowing to an ocean

I know that I may never know; the future, unpredictable

A hundred choices led me here, lessons learned with every tear

They take me home, take me home

Take me home, take me home

I hold it inside my heart

Just take me home

Traduzione

Pensi di sapere di me, beh, io mi conosco meglio

Non sono la ragazza che aspetta solo di essere calpestata

Non ho mai calcato la linea, non sono mai caduta e non ho mai mentito

Ma non avrei mai pensato di poter essere io ad aprire gli occhi

So che

Torneremo indietro un giorno

Ma confido che io

Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa

Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato

Mi ha portato a dove appartengo

Così ora

vado a casa

Portami a casa, portami a casa

Portami a casa

Casa è una sinfonia ed è agrodolce quando mi chiama

Solo un altro fiume profondo, che scorre verso un oceano

So che forse non lo saprò mai; il futuro, imprevedibile

Cento scelte mi hanno portato qui, lezioni apprese con ogni lacrima

Mi portano a casa, mi portano a casa

Portami a casa, portami a casa

Tienilo dentro il mio cuore

Portami a casa

So che

Torneremo indietro un giorno

Ma confido che io

Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa

Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato

Mi ha portato a dove appartengo

Quindi ora (ora, ora)

vado a casa

Portami a casa, portami a casa

Portami a casa

Ripensando alla mia vita

Il passato è uno specchio

Sono partita e sono tornata

Ma a cosa sono più vicina? (So ​​che)

Ma a cosa sono più vicina? (Torneremo indietro un giorno)

A cosa sono più vicina? (spero che noi)

A cosa sono più vicina? (Non sarà mai lo stesso)

So che

Torneremo indietro un giorno

Ma mi fido di me (mi fido di me)

Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa (non potrei mai rimanere lo stessa)

Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato

Mi ha portato a dove appartengo

Quindi ora (ora, ora)

vado a casa

Portami a casa, portami a casa

Portami a casa

Casa è una sinfonia ed è agrodolce quando mi chiama

Solo un altro fiume profondo, che scorre verso un oceano

So che forse non lo saprò mai; il futuro, imprevedibile

Cento scelte mi hanno portato qui, lezioni apprese con ogni lacrima

Mi portano a casa, mi portano a casa

Portami a casa, portami a casa

Lo tengo dentro il mio cuore

Portami a casa