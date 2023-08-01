GingerGeneration.it

Barbie The Album – Home di HAIM : audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Anche la rock band statunitense HAIM fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la sua canzone originale Home.

L’album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Testo Home di HAIM

You think you know about me, well, I know me better
I’m not the girl who waits around just to be walked all over
I never tread the line, I never fell and I never lied
But I never thought that I could be the one to open my eyes

I know that
We’ll be looking back one day
But I trust that I
Could never stay the same
When everything felt so wrong
It led me to where I belong
So now
I’m going home
Take me home, just take me home
Take me home

Home is a symphony and it’s bittersweet when it’s callin’ me
Just another river deep, flowing to an ocean
I know that I may never know; the future, unpredictable
A hundred choices led me here, lessons learned with every tear
They take me home, take me home
Take me home, take me home
Hold it inside my heart
Just take me home

I know that
We’ll be looking back one day
But I trust that I
Could never stay the same
When everything felt so wrong
It led me to where I belong
So now (Now, now)
I’m going home
Take me home, just take me home
Take me home

Looking back on my life
The past is a mirror
I’ve left and come back
But what am I closer to? (I know that)
But what am I closer to? (We’ll be looking back one day)
What am I closer to? (I hope that we)
What am I closer to? (Will never be the same)

I know that
We’ll be looking back one day
But I trust that I (I trust that I)
I could never stay the same (I could never stay the same)
When everything felt so wrong
It led me to where I belong
So now (Now, now)
I’m going home
Take me home, just take me home
Take me home

Home is a symphony and it’s bittersweet when it’s callin’ me
Just another river deep, flowing to an ocean
I know that I may never know; the future, unpredictable
A hundred choices led me here, lessons learned with every tear

They take me home, take me home
Take me home, take me home
I hold it inside my heart
Just take me home

Traduzione

Pensi di sapere di me, beh, io mi conosco meglio
Non sono la ragazza che aspetta solo di essere calpestata
Non ho mai calcato la linea, non sono mai caduta e non ho mai mentito
Ma non avrei mai pensato di poter essere io ad aprire gli occhi

So che
Torneremo indietro un giorno
Ma confido che io
Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa
Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato
Mi ha portato a dove appartengo
Così ora
vado a casa
Portami a casa, portami a casa
Portami a casa

Casa è una sinfonia ed è agrodolce quando mi chiama
Solo un altro fiume profondo, che scorre verso un oceano
So che forse non lo saprò mai; il futuro, imprevedibile
Cento scelte mi hanno portato qui, lezioni apprese con ogni lacrima
Mi portano a casa, mi portano a casa
Portami a casa, portami a casa
Tienilo dentro il mio cuore
Portami a casa

So che
Torneremo indietro un giorno
Ma confido che io
Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa
Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato
Mi ha portato a dove appartengo
Quindi ora (ora, ora)
vado a casa
Portami a casa, portami a casa
Portami a casa

Ripensando alla mia vita
Il passato è uno specchio
Sono partita e sono tornata
Ma a cosa sono più vicina? (So ​​che)
Ma a cosa sono più vicina? (Torneremo indietro un giorno)
A cosa sono più vicina? (spero che noi)
A cosa sono più vicina? (Non sarà mai lo stesso)

So che
Torneremo indietro un giorno
Ma mi fido di me (mi fido di me)
Non potrei mai rimanere la stessa (non potrei mai rimanere lo stessa)
Quando tutto sembrava così sbagliato
Mi ha portato a dove appartengo
Quindi ora (ora, ora)
vado a casa
Portami a casa, portami a casa
Portami a casa

Casa è una sinfonia ed è agrodolce quando mi chiama
Solo un altro fiume profondo, che scorre verso un oceano
So che forse non lo saprò mai; il futuro, imprevedibile
Cento scelte mi hanno portato qui, lezioni apprese con ogni lacrima

Mi portano a casa, mi portano a casa
Portami a casa, portami a casa
Lo tengo dentro il mio cuore
Portami a casa

