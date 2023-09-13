MTV VMA 2023: tutti i vincitori, da Taylor Swift ai Maneskin scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Settembre 2023 Gli MTV VMA 2023 si sono tenuti dal Prudential Center del New Jersey nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre. Ecco chi sono in vincitori dei VMA 2023, per tutte le categorie. Come per lo scorso anno a trionfare è stata ancora una volta Taylor Swift che si è aggiudicata nove premi tra cui i quattro premi delle categorie più importanti, su ben 11 nomination. I Maneskin, d’altro canto, come per la scorsa edizione si portano a casa un Moon Person, vale a dire il premio Best Rock con il brano The Loneliest. Puoi rivedere tutti i momenti epici dello show in replica con i sottotitoli in italiano, scopri qui dove e quando riguardare le premiazioni e le esibizioni. Tutti i vincitori dei VMA 2023 VIDEO OF THE YEAR Presented by Burger King® Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – VINCITORE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records KAROL G – Interscope Records Nicki Minaj – Republic Records Shakira – Sony Music US Latin Taylor Swift – Republic Records – VINCITORE SONG OF THE YEAR Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – VINCITORE BEST NEW ARTIST GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records Kaliii – Atlantic Records Peso Pluma – Double P Records PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records – VINCITORE Kaliii – Atlantic Records Peso Pluma – Double P Records PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records – VINCITORE May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records BEST COLLABORATION David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino – VINCITORE Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records BEST POP Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – VINCITORE BEST HIP-HOP Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – VINCITORE BEST R&B Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – VINCITORE Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution BEST ALTERNATIVE blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – VINCITORE Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord BEST ROCK Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records – VINCITORE Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records BEST LATIN Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records – VINCITORE Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin BEST K-POP aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd. BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records SEVENTEEN – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records BEST AFROBEATS Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG – VINCITORE Music / Interscope Records Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records VIDEO FOR GOOD Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin BEST DIRECTION Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift – VINCITORE BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang – VINCITORE BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament – VINCITORE BEST CHOREOGRAPHY BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna – VINCITORE Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel BEST ART DIRECTION boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT) Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves – VINCITORE Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch BEST EDITING BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT) Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel – VINCITORE SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes SHOW OF THE SUMMER Beyoncé Blackpink Drake Ed Sheeran Karol G Taylor Swift – VINCITORE GROUP OF THE YEAR Blackpink – VINCITORE Fifty Fifty FLO Jonas Brothers Måneskin NewJeans Seventeen Tomorrow x Together SONG OF THE SUMMER Beyoncé – “Cuff It” Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)” Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” Doechii featuring Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)” Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)” Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” Gunna – “Fukumean” Jung Kook featuring Latto – “Seven” – VINCITORE “Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – “Karma” Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That” Luke Combs – “Fast Car” Troye Sivan – “Rush” Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)” ALBUM OF THE YEAR Beyoncé – Renaissance Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation SZA – SOS Taylor Swift – Midnights – VINCITORE VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD Shakira GLOBAL ICON Diddy Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori dei VMA 2023?