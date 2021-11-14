MTV EMA 2021: chi sono i vincitori (dai Maneskin ad Aka7even) scritto da Giovanna Codella 14 Novembre 2021 Gli MTV EMA 2021 vanno in onda diretta dal Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria domenica 14 novembre con la celebrazione globale della musica per il pubblico di tutto il mondo. Ecco la lista dei vincitori delle categorie, tra cui Aka7even per il Best Italian Act. A portare a casa uno dei premi più ambiti, quello per la cateogoria Best artist, la superstar britannica Ed Sheeran. I Maneskin non hanno deluso le altissime aspettative e si sono aggiudicati la vittoria per il Best Rock. Mentre i BTS hanno vinto il premio Biggest Fans: per il quarto anno consecutivo la loro ARMY si conferma la fanbase più forte. MTV EMA 2021: i vincitori (in aggiornamento) Best Artist Doja Cat Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Lil Nas X The Weeknd Best Pop BTS Doja Cat Dua Lipa Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Olivia Rodrigo Best Song Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY Best Video Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – VINCITORE Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side Taylor Swift – willow Best Collaboration Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix) Best New Giveon Griff Olivia RodrigoRauw Alejandro Saweetie – VINCITORE The Kid LAROI Best Electronic Calvin Harris David Guetta Joel Corry Marshmello Skrillex Swedish House Mafia Best Rock Coldplay Foo Fighters Imagine Dragons Kings Of Leon Måneskin – VINCITORE The Killers Best Alternative Halsey Lorde Machine Gun Kelly Twenty One Pilots WILLOW YUNGBLUD – VINCITORE Best Latin Bad Bunny J. Balvin Maluma – VINCITORE Rauw Alejandro Rosalía ShakirA Best Hip Hop Cardi B DJ Khaled Drake Kanye West Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Best K-Pop BTS LISA Monsta X NCT 127 ROSÉ TWICE Best Group BTS Imagine Dragons Jonas Brothers Little Mix Måneskin Silk Sonic Best Push 24KGoldn Fousheé girl in red Griff JC Stewart JXDN Latto Madison Beer Olivia Rodrigo Remi Wolf SAINt JHN The Kid LAROI Biggest Fans Ariana Grande BLACKPINK BTS – VINCITORE Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Taylor Swif Video for Good Billie Eilish – Your Power – VINCITORE Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil girl in red – Serotonin H.E.R. – Fight For You Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Best Italian Act Aka7even – VINCITORE Caparezza Madame Måneskin Rkomi