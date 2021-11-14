GingerGeneration.it

MTV EMA 2021: chi sono i vincitori (dai Maneskin ad Aka7even)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
mtv ema 2021

Gli MTV EMA 2021 vanno in onda diretta dal Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria domenica 14 novembre con la celebrazione globale della musica per il pubblico di tutto il mondo.

Ecco la lista dei vincitori delle categorie, tra cui Aka7even per il Best Italian Act. A portare a casa uno dei premi più ambiti, quello per la cateogoria Best artist, la superstar britannica Ed Sheeran.

I Maneskin non hanno deluso le altissime aspettative e si sono aggiudicati la vittoria per il Best Rock.

Mentre i BTS hanno vinto il premio Biggest Fans: per il quarto anno consecutivo la loro ARMY si conferma la fanbase più forte.

MTV EMA 2021: i vincitori (in aggiornamento)

Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – VINCITORE
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira  – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd &amp; Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia RodrigoRauw Alejandro
Saweetie – VINCITORE
The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin – VINCITORE
The Killers

Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD – VINCITORE

Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma – VINCITORE
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
ShakirA

Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE

Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic

Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swif

Video for Good
Billie Eilish  – Your Power – VINCITORE
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act
Aka7even – VINCITORE
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkomi

Giovanna Codella

