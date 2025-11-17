GingerGeneration.it

Lewis Capaldi – Something In The Heavens: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Cover ufficiale Survive Lewis Capaldi. Crediti: Charlie Sarsfield

La superstar mondiale Lewis Capaldi  è tornata con Something In The Heavens, che fa parte del suo nuovo EP, Survive, in uscita venerdì 14 novembre.

L’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo Something In The Heavens Lewis Capaldi

Eyes of emerald and white
More precious than gold
Hands as soft as the sand
But harder to hold

Tonight could be the last time, your heartbeat and mine are ever this close
But life can cut like a knife that’s just how it goes

But ‘til the day I die
I will dream of you
In a million lives
You’re the one I’d choose

I’ll love you ‘til my last breath
You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again
I’ll see you, around the bend
You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

Sounds of gathering clouds are all that I hear
Just days of permanent grey since you disappear

But ‘til the day I die
I will dream of you
In a million lives
You’re the one I’d choose

I’ll love you til my last breath
You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again
I’ll see you around the bend
You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

Together again
Ohhhh

Something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again
Ohhhhh

Something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

Traduzione Something In The Heavens Lewis Capaldi

Occhi di smeraldo e bianco
Più preziosi dell’oro
Mani morbide come la sabbia
Ma più difficili da stringere

Stasera potrebbe essere l’ultima volta che il tuo battito cardiaco e il mio saranno così vicini
Ma la vita può tagliare come un coltello, è così che va

Ma fino al giorno della mia morte
Ti sognerò
In un milione di vite
Sei quella che sceglierei

Ti amerò fino al mio ultimo respiro
Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme
Ti vedrò, dietro l’angolo
Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme

Il rumore delle nuvole che si addensano è tutto ciò che sento
Solo giorni di grigio perenne da quando sei scomparsa

Ma fino al giorno della mia morte
Ti sognerò
In un milione di vite
Sei quella che sceglierei

Ti amerò fino al mio ultimo respiro
Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme Di nuovo
Ti rivedrò dietro l’angolo
Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme

Di nuovo insieme
Ohhhh

Qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme
Ohhhhh

Qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme

