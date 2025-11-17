Lewis Capaldi – Something In The Heavens: audio, testo e traduzione

Cover ufficiale Survive Lewis Capaldi. Crediti: Charlie Sarsfield

La superstar mondiale Lewis Capaldi è tornata con Something In The Heavens, che fa parte del suo nuovo EP, Survive, in uscita venerdì 14 novembre.

L’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo Something In The Heavens Lewis Capaldi

Eyes of emerald and white

More precious than gold

Hands as soft as the sand

But harder to hold

Tonight could be the last time, your heartbeat and mine are ever this close

But life can cut like a knife that’s just how it goes

But ‘til the day I die

I will dream of you

In a million lives

You’re the one I’d choose

I’ll love you ‘til my last breath

You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

I’ll see you, around the bend

You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

Sounds of gathering clouds are all that I hear

Just days of permanent grey since you disappear

But ‘til the day I die

I will dream of you

In a million lives

You’re the one I’d choose

I’ll love you til my last breath

You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

I’ll see you around the bend

You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

Together again

Ohhhh

Something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

Ohhhhh

Something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again

Traduzione Something In The Heavens Lewis Capaldi

Occhi di smeraldo e bianco

Più preziosi dell’oro

Mani morbide come la sabbia

Ma più difficili da stringere

Stasera potrebbe essere l’ultima volta che il tuo battito cardiaco e il mio saranno così vicini

Ma la vita può tagliare come un coltello, è così che va

Ma fino al giorno della mia morte

Ti sognerò

In un milione di vite

Sei quella che sceglierei

Ti amerò fino al mio ultimo respiro

Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme

Ti vedrò, dietro l’angolo

Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme

Il rumore delle nuvole che si addensano è tutto ciò che sento

Solo giorni di grigio perenne da quando sei scomparsa

Ma fino al giorno della mia morte

Ti sognerò

In un milione di vite

Sei quella che sceglierei

Ti amerò fino al mio ultimo respiro

Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme Di nuovo

Ti rivedrò dietro l’angolo

Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme

Di nuovo insieme

Ohhhh

Qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme

Ohhhhh

Qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme