Lewis Capaldi – Something In The Heavens: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 17 Novembre 2025 Cover ufficiale Survive Lewis Capaldi. Crediti: Charlie Sarsfield La superstar mondiale Lewis Capaldi è tornata con Something In The Heavens, che fa parte del suo nuovo EP, Survive, in uscita venerdì 14 novembre. L’audio ufficiale della canzone Testo Something In The Heavens Lewis Capaldi Eyes of emerald and white More precious than gold Hands as soft as the sand But harder to hold Tonight could be the last time, your heartbeat and mine are ever this close But life can cut like a knife that’s just how it goes But ‘til the day I die I will dream of you In a million lives You’re the one I’d choose I’ll love you ‘til my last breath You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again I’ll see you, around the bend You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again Sounds of gathering clouds are all that I hear Just days of permanent grey since you disappear But ‘til the day I die I will dream of you In a million lives You’re the one I’d choose I’ll love you til my last breath You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again I’ll see you around the bend You’re gone but something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again Together again Ohhhh Something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again Ohhhhh Something in the heavens tells me that we’ll be together again Traduzione Something In The Heavens Lewis Capaldi Occhi di smeraldo e bianco Più preziosi dell’oro Mani morbide come la sabbia Ma più difficili da stringere Stasera potrebbe essere l’ultima volta che il tuo battito cardiaco e il mio saranno così vicini Ma la vita può tagliare come un coltello, è così che va Ma fino al giorno della mia morte Ti sognerò In un milione di vite Sei quella che sceglierei Ti amerò fino al mio ultimo respiro Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme Ti vedrò, dietro l’angolo Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme Il rumore delle nuvole che si addensano è tutto ciò che sento Solo giorni di grigio perenne da quando sei scomparsa Ma fino al giorno della mia morte Ti sognerò In un milione di vite Sei quella che sceglierei Ti amerò fino al mio ultimo respiro Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme Di nuovo Ti rivedrò dietro l’angolo Te ne sei andata, ma qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme Di nuovo insieme Ohhhh Qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme Ohhhhh Qualcosa nel cielo mi dice che saremo di nuovo insieme