Lewis Capaldi – The Day That I Die: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Cover ufficiale Survive Lewis Capaldi. Crediti: Charlie Sarsfield

La superstar mondiale Lewis Capaldi  è tornata con The Day That I Die, che fa parte del suo nuovo EP, Survive, in uscita venerdì 14 novembre.

La canzone è diventata rapidamente uno dei momenti salienti dei suoi live, commuovendo fino alle lacrime i fan e lo stesso Lewis. Scritta in un momento in cui, secondo le sue stesse parole pronunciate sul palco, “non pensavo che sarei stato più qui”, la canzone cattura l’artista nella sua versione più vulnerabile.

Il giorno in cui morirò, dite a mia madre che stavo sorridendo perché so che lei piangerà”, canta, in un’immagine straziante che apre la prima strofa.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo The Day That I Die Lewis Capaldi

On the day that i die, tell my mother I was smiling
Cause I know that she’ll be crying, rivers wide
Tell my friends that it’s alright
And say I’m sorry that I never text or called or wrote more letters, should have tried
Let them know it ain’t goodbye
Cause every door and every dawn, you know I’m only ever on the other side
So don’t cry, don’t cry

On the day that I leave, I hope the memories find you happy
And my dad ain’t too mad at me, to say the least
Pray my sister gets to sleep
I wish I could have said it better, what all those times we had together meant to me

But don’t cry, don’t cry, on the day that I die

Just as the sun will rise and the sun will set
I will love you just the same from somewhere different
Until you close your eyes and we meet again
Don’t you, don’t you cry

On the day that I die, I promise I will be re-living every second, every minute of you and I
Flashing right before my eyes
Every young and dumb decision, every bless that I was giving, oh what a life

So don’t cry, don’t cry
Don’t cry, don’t cry

On the day that I die

Traduzione The Day That I Die Lewis Capaldi

Il giorno in cui morirò
Di’ a mia madre che sorridevo
Perché So che piangerà, fiumi di lacrime

Dirò ai miei amici che va tutto bene
E dirò che mi dispiace di non aver mai
mandato messaggi, chiamato o scritto altre lettere
Avrei dovuto provare

Fagli sapere che non è un addio
Perché ogni porta e ogni alba
sai che sono sempre e solo dall’altra parte

Quindi non piangere, non piangere

Il giorno in cui me ne andrò
Spero che i ricordi ti trovino felice
E che mio padre non sia troppo arrabbiato con me, per usare un eufemismo
Prega che mia sorella si addormenti
Vorrei aver potuto dirlo meglio
Cosa significavano per me tutti quei momenti che abbiamo trascorso insieme
Ma non piangere, non piangere
Il giorno in cui morirò

Ohh ohhhh

Proprio come il sole sorgerà
e il sole tramonterà
Ti amerò allo stesso modo da un posto diverso
Finché non chiuderai gli occhi
E ci incontreremo di nuovo
Non piangere, non piangere

Il giorno in cui io Muori
Ti prometto che rivivrò
Ogni secondo, ogni minuto
Di te e me
Che mi scorrono davanti agli occhi
Ogni decisione giovane e stupida
Ogni benedizione che mi è stata data
Che vita

Quindi non piangere, non piangere
Non piangere, non piangere
Il giorno in cui morirò

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

