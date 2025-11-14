Lewis Capaldi – The Day That I Die: audio, testo e traduzione

Cover ufficiale Survive Lewis Capaldi. Crediti: Charlie Sarsfield

La superstar mondiale Lewis Capaldi è tornata con The Day That I Die, che fa parte del suo nuovo EP, Survive, in uscita venerdì 14 novembre.

La canzone è diventata rapidamente uno dei momenti salienti dei suoi live, commuovendo fino alle lacrime i fan e lo stesso Lewis. Scritta in un momento in cui, secondo le sue stesse parole pronunciate sul palco, “non pensavo che sarei stato più qui”, la canzone cattura l’artista nella sua versione più vulnerabile.

“Il giorno in cui morirò, dite a mia madre che stavo sorridendo perché so che lei piangerà”, canta, in un’immagine straziante che apre la prima strofa.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo The Day That I Die Lewis Capaldi

On the day that i die, tell my mother I was smiling

Cause I know that she’ll be crying, rivers wide

Tell my friends that it’s alright

And say I’m sorry that I never text or called or wrote more letters, should have tried

Let them know it ain’t goodbye

Cause every door and every dawn, you know I’m only ever on the other side

So don’t cry, don’t cry

On the day that I leave, I hope the memories find you happy

And my dad ain’t too mad at me, to say the least

Pray my sister gets to sleep

I wish I could have said it better, what all those times we had together meant to me

But don’t cry, don’t cry, on the day that I die

Just as the sun will rise and the sun will set

I will love you just the same from somewhere different

Until you close your eyes and we meet again

Don’t you, don’t you cry

On the day that I die, I promise I will be re-living every second, every minute of you and I

Flashing right before my eyes

Every young and dumb decision, every bless that I was giving, oh what a life

So don’t cry, don’t cry

Don’t cry, don’t cry

On the day that I die

Traduzione The Day That I Die Lewis Capaldi

Il giorno in cui morirò

Di’ a mia madre che sorridevo

Perché So che piangerà, fiumi di lacrime

Dirò ai miei amici che va tutto bene

E dirò che mi dispiace di non aver mai

mandato messaggi, chiamato o scritto altre lettere

Avrei dovuto provare

Fagli sapere che non è un addio

Perché ogni porta e ogni alba

sai che sono sempre e solo dall’altra parte

Quindi non piangere, non piangere

Il giorno in cui me ne andrò

Spero che i ricordi ti trovino felice

E che mio padre non sia troppo arrabbiato con me, per usare un eufemismo

Prega che mia sorella si addormenti

Vorrei aver potuto dirlo meglio

Cosa significavano per me tutti quei momenti che abbiamo trascorso insieme

Ma non piangere, non piangere

Il giorno in cui morirò

Ohh ohhhh

Proprio come il sole sorgerà

e il sole tramonterà

Ti amerò allo stesso modo da un posto diverso

Finché non chiuderai gli occhi

E ci incontreremo di nuovo

Non piangere, non piangere

Il giorno in cui io Muori

Ti prometto che rivivrò

Ogni secondo, ogni minuto

Di te e me

Che mi scorrono davanti agli occhi

Ogni decisione giovane e stupida

Ogni benedizione che mi è stata data

Che vita

Quindi non piangere, non piangere

Non piangere, non piangere

Il giorno in cui morirò