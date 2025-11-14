Lewis Capaldi – The Day That I Die: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 14 Novembre 2025 Cover ufficiale Survive Lewis Capaldi. Crediti: Charlie Sarsfield La superstar mondiale Lewis Capaldi è tornata con The Day That I Die, che fa parte del suo nuovo EP, Survive, in uscita venerdì 14 novembre. La canzone è diventata rapidamente uno dei momenti salienti dei suoi live, commuovendo fino alle lacrime i fan e lo stesso Lewis. Scritta in un momento in cui, secondo le sue stesse parole pronunciate sul palco, “non pensavo che sarei stato più qui”, la canzone cattura l’artista nella sua versione più vulnerabile. “Il giorno in cui morirò, dite a mia madre che stavo sorridendo perché so che lei piangerà”, canta, in un’immagine straziante che apre la prima strofa. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo The Day That I Die Lewis Capaldi On the day that i die, tell my mother I was smiling Cause I know that she’ll be crying, rivers wide Tell my friends that it’s alright And say I’m sorry that I never text or called or wrote more letters, should have tried Let them know it ain’t goodbye Cause every door and every dawn, you know I’m only ever on the other side So don’t cry, don’t cry On the day that I leave, I hope the memories find you happy And my dad ain’t too mad at me, to say the least Pray my sister gets to sleep I wish I could have said it better, what all those times we had together meant to me But don’t cry, don’t cry, on the day that I die Just as the sun will rise and the sun will set I will love you just the same from somewhere different Until you close your eyes and we meet again Don’t you, don’t you cry On the day that I die, I promise I will be re-living every second, every minute of you and I Flashing right before my eyes Every young and dumb decision, every bless that I was giving, oh what a life So don’t cry, don’t cry Don’t cry, don’t cry On the day that I die Traduzione The Day That I Die Lewis Capaldi Il giorno in cui morirò Di’ a mia madre che sorridevo Perché So che piangerà, fiumi di lacrime Dirò ai miei amici che va tutto bene E dirò che mi dispiace di non aver mai mandato messaggi, chiamato o scritto altre lettere Avrei dovuto provare Fagli sapere che non è un addio Perché ogni porta e ogni alba sai che sono sempre e solo dall’altra parte Quindi non piangere, non piangere Il giorno in cui me ne andrò Spero che i ricordi ti trovino felice E che mio padre non sia troppo arrabbiato con me, per usare un eufemismo Prega che mia sorella si addormenti Vorrei aver potuto dirlo meglio Cosa significavano per me tutti quei momenti che abbiamo trascorso insieme Ma non piangere, non piangere Il giorno in cui morirò Ohh ohhhh Proprio come il sole sorgerà e il sole tramonterà Ti amerò allo stesso modo da un posto diverso Finché non chiuderai gli occhi E ci incontreremo di nuovo Non piangere, non piangere Il giorno in cui io Muori Ti prometto che rivivrò Ogni secondo, ogni minuto Di te e me Che mi scorrono davanti agli occhi Ogni decisione giovane e stupida Ogni benedizione che mi è stata data Che vita Quindi non piangere, non piangere Non piangere, non piangere Il giorno in cui morirò