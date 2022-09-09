Lewis Capaldi è tornato con una nuova canzone: Forget me (testo e traduzione)

Vi ricordate di Lewis Capaldi, il cantautore di Someone You Loved e Before you go? Bene, l’artista scozzese è tornato oggi con un nuovo singolo ed è una delle canzoni che comporranno il suo nuovo album.

Si tratta di un brano un po’ più ritmato dalle sue canzoni precedenti ma tanti altri brani “lenti e tristi” usciranno presto, parola di Lewis! Ecco intanto l’audio ufficiale di Forget me:

Testo Forget me

Days ache and nights are long

Two years and still you’re not gone

Guess I’m still holding on

Drag my name through the dirt

Somehow it doesn’t hurt though

Guess you’re still holding on

You told your friends you want me dead

And said that I did everything wrong

And you’re not wrong

Well, I’ll take all the vitriol

But not the thought of you moving on

‘Cause I’m not ready

To find out you know how to forget me

I’d rather hear how much you regret me

And pray to God that you never met me

Than forget me

Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry

But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I

Even aftеr all it’d still wreck me

To find out you’d know how to forget mе

Even after all this time

Days ache and nights are grey

My heart is still your place, babe

Guess I still feel the same

Know you can’t stand my face

Some scars you can’t erase, babe

Guess you still feel the same

Well, I’ll take all the vitriol

But not the thought of you moving on

‘Cause I’m not ready

To find out you know how to forget me

I’d rather hear how much you regret me

And pray to God that you never met me

Than forget me

Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry

But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I

Even after all it’d still wreck me

To find out you’d know how to forget me

Even after all this time

I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh

I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh (Even after all this time)

I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh

I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh

‘Cause I’m not ready

To find out you know how to forget me

I’d rather hear how much you regret me

And pray to God that you never met me

Than forget me

Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry

But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I

Even after all it’d still wreck me

To find out you’d know how to forget me

Even after all this time

Traduzione Forget me

I giorni fanno male e le notti sono lunghe

Due anni e ancora non te ne sei andata

Immagino che sto ancora resistendo

Trascini il mio nome attraverso la terra

In qualche modo però non fa male

Immagino che stai ancora resistendo

Hai detto ai tuoi amici che mi vuoi morto

E hai detto che ho sbagliato tutto

E non hai torto

Bene, prenderò tutto il vetriolo

Ma non il pensiero che tu vada avanti

Perché non sono pronto

Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi

Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti

E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai

Allora dimenticami

Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere

Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io

Anche dopo tutto mi rovinerebbe ancora

Per scoprire che sapresti come dimenticarmi

Anche dopo tutto questo tempo

I giorni fanno male e le notti sono grigie

Il mio cuore è ancora al tuo posto, piccola

Immagino di sentirmi ancora lo stesso

Sappi che non puoi sopportare la mia faccia

Alcune cicatrici che non puoi cancellare, piccola

Immagino che tu provi ancora la stessa cosa

Bene, prenderò tutto il vetriolo

Ma non il pensiero che tu vada avanti

Perché non sono pronto

Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi

Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti

E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai

Allora dimenticami

Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere

Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io

Anche dopotutto mi rovinerebbe comunque

Per scoprire che sapresti dimenticarmi

Anche dopo tutto questo tempo

Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh

Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh (anche dopo tutto questo tempo)

Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh

Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh

Perché non sono pronto

Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi

Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti

E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai

Allora dimenticami

Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere

Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io

Anche dopotutto mi rovinerebbe comunque

Per scoprire che sapresti dimenticarmi

Anche dopo tutto questo tempo

Lewis Capaldi parla del significato della sua nuova canzone