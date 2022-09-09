GingerGeneration.it

Lewis Capaldi è tornato con una nuova canzone: Forget me (testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
lewis capaldi forget me

Vi ricordate di Lewis Capaldi, il cantautore di Someone You Loved e Before you go? Bene, l’artista scozzese è tornato oggi con un nuovo singolo ed è una delle canzoni che comporranno il suo nuovo album.

Si tratta di un brano un po’ più ritmato dalle sue canzoni precedenti ma tanti altri brani “lenti e tristi” usciranno presto, parola di Lewis! Ecco intanto l’audio ufficiale di Forget me:

Testo Forget me

Days ache and nights are long
Two years and still you’re not gone
Guess I’m still holding on
Drag my name through the dirt
Somehow it doesn’t hurt though
Guess you’re still holding on
You told your friends you want me dead
And said that I did everything wrong
And you’re not wrong

Well, I’ll take all the vitriol
But not the thought of you moving on

‘Cause I’m not ready
To find out you know how to forget me
I’d rather hear how much you regret me
And pray to God that you never met me
Than forget me
Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry
But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I
Even aftеr all it’d still wreck me
To find out you’d know how to forget mе
Even after all this time

Days ache and nights are grey
My heart is still your place, babe
Guess I still feel the same
Know you can’t stand my face
Some scars you can’t erase, babe
Guess you still feel the same

Well, I’ll take all the vitriol
But not the thought of you moving on

‘Cause I’m not ready
To find out you know how to forget me
I’d rather hear how much you regret me
And pray to God that you never met me
Than forget me
Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry
But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I
Even after all it’d still wreck me
To find out you’d know how to forget me
Even after all this time

I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh
I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh (Even after all this time)
I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh
I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh

‘Cause I’m not ready
To find out you know how to forget me
I’d rather hear how much you regret me
And pray to God that you never met me
Than forget me
Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry
But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I
Even after all it’d still wreck me
To find out you’d know how to forget me
Even after all this time

Traduzione Forget me

I giorni fanno male e le notti sono lunghe
Due anni e ancora non te ne sei andata
Immagino che sto ancora resistendo
Trascini il mio nome attraverso la terra
In qualche modo però non fa male
Immagino che stai ancora resistendo
Hai detto ai tuoi amici che mi vuoi morto
E hai detto che ho sbagliato tutto
E non hai torto

Bene, prenderò tutto il vetriolo
Ma non il pensiero che tu vada avanti

Perché non sono pronto
Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi
Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti
E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai
Allora dimenticami
Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere
Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io
Anche dopo tutto mi rovinerebbe ancora
Per scoprire che sapresti come dimenticarmi
Anche dopo tutto questo tempo

I giorni fanno male e le notti sono grigie
Il mio cuore è ancora al tuo posto, piccola
Immagino di sentirmi ancora lo stesso
Sappi che non puoi sopportare la mia faccia
Alcune cicatrici che non puoi cancellare, piccola
Immagino che tu provi ancora la stessa cosa

Bene, prenderò tutto il vetriolo
Ma non il pensiero che tu vada avanti

Perché non sono pronto
Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi
Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti
E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai
Allora dimenticami
Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere
Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io
Anche dopotutto mi rovinerebbe comunque
Per scoprire che sapresti dimenticarmi
Anche dopo tutto questo tempo

Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh
Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh (anche dopo tutto questo tempo)
Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh
Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh

Perché non sono pronto
Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi
Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti
E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai
Allora dimenticami
Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere
Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io
Anche dopotutto mi rovinerebbe comunque
Per scoprire che sapresti dimenticarmi
Anche dopo tutto questo tempo

Lewis Capaldi parla del significato della sua nuova canzone

Forget Me è una canzone molto cara al mio cuore e penso si tratti del mio miglior brano fino ad ora. Racconta della fine di una relazione che ho vissuto in prima persona. Dopo un anno, l’unico reale contatto che avevo con la mia ex era vedere come viveva dopo di me nelle foto che mi uscivano dal suo profilo Instagram. Ero arrivato ad un punto in cui mi sentivo distrutto, mentre lei invece sembrava aver superato tutto alla grande, divertirsi e avere successo, e odiavo tutto ciò. Mi sembrava ingiusto nei miei confronti che lei apparisse così felice mentre io mi distruggevo, e temevo che mi avesse rimosso completamente dalla sua vita. Così ci ho scritto una canzone sopra.

Giovanna Codella

