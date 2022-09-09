Lewis Capaldi è tornato con una nuova canzone: Forget me (testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 9 Settembre 2022 Vi ricordate di Lewis Capaldi, il cantautore di Someone You Loved e Before you go? Bene, l’artista scozzese è tornato oggi con un nuovo singolo ed è una delle canzoni che comporranno il suo nuovo album. Si tratta di un brano un po’ più ritmato dalle sue canzoni precedenti ma tanti altri brani “lenti e tristi” usciranno presto, parola di Lewis! Ecco intanto l’audio ufficiale di Forget me: Testo Forget me Days ache and nights are long Two years and still you’re not gone Guess I’m still holding on Drag my name through the dirt Somehow it doesn’t hurt though Guess you’re still holding on You told your friends you want me dead And said that I did everything wrong And you’re not wrong Well, I’ll take all the vitriol But not the thought of you moving on ‘Cause I’m not ready To find out you know how to forget me I’d rather hear how much you regret me And pray to God that you never met me Than forget me Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I Even aftеr all it’d still wreck me To find out you’d know how to forget mе Even after all this time Days ache and nights are grey My heart is still your place, babe Guess I still feel the same Know you can’t stand my face Some scars you can’t erase, babe Guess you still feel the same Well, I’ll take all the vitriol But not the thought of you moving on ‘Cause I’m not ready To find out you know how to forget me I’d rather hear how much you regret me And pray to God that you never met me Than forget me Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I Even after all it’d still wreck me To find out you’d know how to forget me Even after all this time I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh (Even after all this time) I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh I’m not ready to let you forget me, to let you forget me, to let you for, oh-ooh-oh ‘Cause I’m not ready To find out you know how to forget me I’d rather hear how much you regret me And pray to God that you never met me Than forget me Oh-ooh-oh, I hate to know I made you cry But love to know I cross your mind, babe, oh I Even after all it’d still wreck me To find out you’d know how to forget me Even after all this time Traduzione Forget me I giorni fanno male e le notti sono lunghe Due anni e ancora non te ne sei andata Immagino che sto ancora resistendo Trascini il mio nome attraverso la terra In qualche modo però non fa male Immagino che stai ancora resistendo Hai detto ai tuoi amici che mi vuoi morto E hai detto che ho sbagliato tutto E non hai torto Bene, prenderò tutto il vetriolo Ma non il pensiero che tu vada avanti Perché non sono pronto Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai Allora dimenticami Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io Anche dopo tutto mi rovinerebbe ancora Per scoprire che sapresti come dimenticarmi Anche dopo tutto questo tempo I giorni fanno male e le notti sono grigie Il mio cuore è ancora al tuo posto, piccola Immagino di sentirmi ancora lo stesso Sappi che non puoi sopportare la mia faccia Alcune cicatrici che non puoi cancellare, piccola Immagino che tu provi ancora la stessa cosa Bene, prenderò tutto il vetriolo Ma non il pensiero che tu vada avanti Perché non sono pronto Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai Allora dimenticami Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io Anche dopotutto mi rovinerebbe comunque Per scoprire che sapresti dimenticarmi Anche dopo tutto questo tempo Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh (anche dopo tutto questo tempo) Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh Non sono pronto a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti dimenticare me, a lasciarti per, oh-ooh-oh Perché non sono pronto Per scoprire che sai come dimenticarmi Preferirei sentire quanto mi penti E prega Dio di non incontrarmi mai Allora dimenticami Oh-ooh-oh, odio sapere di averti fatto piangere Ma mi piace sapere che ti passo per la mente, piccola, oh io Anche dopotutto mi rovinerebbe comunque Per scoprire che sapresti dimenticarmi Anche dopo tutto questo tempo Lewis Capaldi parla del significato della sua nuova canzone Forget Me è una canzone molto cara al mio cuore e penso si tratti del mio miglior brano fino ad ora. Racconta della fine di una relazione che ho vissuto in prima persona. Dopo un anno, l’unico reale contatto che avevo con la mia ex era vedere come viveva dopo di me nelle foto che mi uscivano dal suo profilo Instagram. Ero arrivato ad un punto in cui mi sentivo distrutto, mentre lei invece sembrava aver superato tutto alla grande, divertirsi e avere successo, e odiavo tutto ciò. Mi sembrava ingiusto nei miei confronti che lei apparisse così felice mentre io mi distruggevo, e temevo che mi avesse rimosso completamente dalla sua vita. Così ci ho scritto una canzone sopra.