Justin Bieber: video, testo e traduzione di Intentions feat. Quavo

Justin Bieber ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo Inventions in collaborazione con il rapper Quavo. Il brano è il terzo già estratto dal suo album ChangesChanges dopo Yummy e Get Me con Kehlani.

L’album sarà rilasciato ufficialmente il 14 febbraio, giorno di San Valentino.

Qui per guardare il video di Intentions di Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber - Intentions ft. Quavo

Testo

Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter

Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you’re an asset

Make sure that you don’t need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber] Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin’ youStandin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ youWhen I create, you’re my museThat kind of smile that makes the newsCan’t nobody throw shade on your name in these streetsTriple threat, you’re a boss, you a bae, you a beastYou make it easy to chooseYou got a mean touch, I can’t refuse (No, I can’t refuse it) [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Picture perfect, you don’t need no filterGorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killerShower you with all my attentionYeah, these are my only intentionsStay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own breadHeart full of equity, you’re an assetMake sure that you don’t need no mentionsYeah, these are my only intentions[Verse 2: Justin Bieber] Already passed, you don’t need no approvalGood everywhere, don’t worry ’bout no refusalSecond to none, you got the upper hand nowDon’t need a sponsor, nope, you’re the brand nowYou’re my rock, my ColoradoLovin’ you now, a little more tomorrowThat’s how I feel, act like you know that you are [Chorus: Justin Bieber &] Picture perfect, you don’t need no filterGorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killerShower you with all my attentionYeah, these are my only intentionsStay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread (Heart full of equity, you’re an asset (Make sure that you don’t need no mentions (Yeah, these are my only intentions () [Verse 3: Quavo] No cap, no pretendin’You don’t need mentions (No cap)Got them same goals, they don’t wanna be independent (‘Pendent)Tell them to mind your bidness (Woo), we in our feelingsIt’s fifty-fifty percent in (Fifty)Attention, we need commitment (Oh)We gotta both admitted (Both)It’s funny we both listen (Both)It’s a blessing (Blessing) ’cause we both get it (Both)You the best thing and I don’t need a witness (Best thing)I’ma find me a ring and pray it’s perfect fitted (Perfect, perfect)

Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter (No filter)

Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer (Oh-oh)

Shower you with all my attention (I will)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Yeah)

Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread (You do)

Heart full of equity, you’re an asset (Uh-huh)

Make sure that you don’t need no mentions (No mentions)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Only intentions)

Traduzione

[Outro: Justin Bieber] That’s all I plan to do

In aggiornamento