Justin Bieber: video, testo e traduzione di Intentions feat. Quavo

Justin Bieber ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo Inventions in collaborazione con il rapper Quavo. Il brano è il terzo già estratto dal suo album ChangesChanges dopo Yummy e Get Me con Kehlani.
L’album sarà rilasciato ufficialmente il 14 febbraio, giorno di San Valentino.
Qui per guardare il video di Intentions di Justin Bieber
Testo
Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter
Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity, you’re an asset
Make sure that you don’t need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you
When I create, you’re my muse
That kind of smile that makes the news
Can’t nobody throw shade on your name in these streets
Triple threat, you’re a boss, you a bae, you a beast
You make it easy to choose
You got a mean touch, I can’t refuse (No, I can’t refuse it) [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter
Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity, you’re an asset
Make sure that you don’t need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Good everywhere, don’t worry ’bout no refusal
Second to none, you got the upper hand now
Don’t need a sponsor, nope, you’re the brand now
You’re my rock, my Colorado
Got that ring, just like Toronto
Lovin’ you now, a little more tomorrow
That’s how I feel, act like you know that you are [Chorus: Justin Bieber & Quavo] Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter
Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread (Whip it)
Heart full of equity, you’re an asset (Asset)
Make sure that you don’t need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)
Yeah, these are my only intentions (Quavo) [Verse 3: Quavo] No cap, no pretendin’
You don’t need mentions (No cap)
Got them same goals, they don’t wanna be independent (‘Pendent)
Tell them to mind your bidness (Woo), we in our feelings
It’s fifty-fifty percent in (Fifty)
Attention, we need commitment (Oh)
We gotta both admitted (Both)
It’s funny we both listen (Both)
It’s a blessing (Blessing) ’cause we both get it (Both)
You the best thing and I don’t need a witness (Best thing)
I’ma find me a ring and pray it’s perfect fitted (Perfect, perfect)
Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter (No filter)
Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer (Oh-oh)
Shower you with all my attention (I will)
Yeah, these are my only intentions (Yeah)
Stay in the kitchen cookin’ up, got your own bread (You do)
Heart full of equity, you’re an asset (Uh-huh)
Make sure that you don’t need no mentions (No mentions)
Yeah, these are my only intentions (Only intentions)
Traduzione
In aggiornamento